News LIVE: Cabinet clears IBC ordinance

Live now
May 23, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Tight security arrangements in place for PM's visit to Odisha
Tight security arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Odisha on May 26 to mark completion of four years of his government.
Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the historic Baliyatra ground to Cuttack.
June 12 North Korea summit "may not work out: Donald Trump
US Donald Trump suggested that his historic summit with Kim Jong-un "may not work out" even as he asserted that the North Korean leader was "serious" about denuclearisation.
Trump met his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the White House as the fate of the much-awaited June 12 Singapore summit between him and Kim loomed large.
Delhi Congress workers take out cycle march against fuel price hike
Congress workers led by the party's Delhi unit president Ajay Maken took out a cycle march at the India Gate, protesting the hike in fuel prices.
Maken said that prices of petrol and diesel were not hiked by the Modi government in view of the Karnataka elections.
BJP to observe 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' today
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe the swearing-in ceremony of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government today as 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' in the state.
In a statement on Tuesday, the BJP termed the alliance between the Congress and the JD-S as an 'unholy' one, alleging that they "hijacked the people's mandate".
BJP president for Karnataka, B. S. Yeddyurappa will lead the demonstrations in Bengaluru.
Trump says he will propose new tax cuts prior to November
US President Donald Trump yesterday said that he will propose new tax cuts sometime prior to November, when Republicans look to hold on to their majorities in Congress in midterm elections.
Trump said he would meet with Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, about the proposal. He did not give any details.
Fuel prices likely to remain high
There's an OPEC meeting is scheduled to take place soon, some triggers might come from there, if OPEC countries increase production of oil that could help fix perception of high demand&less supply,but in immediate future fuel prices might stay high, said Mukesh K Surana, HPCL Chairman.
NEWS LIVE @ 2: Top headlines of the hour
Bombay HC asks SGX to not launch new Indian derivatives
Bombay High Court asks Singapore Exchange not to launch new Indian derivatives till June 4. The court has also asked Singapore Exchange to announce National Stock Exchange's injunction on their website to inform investors. Singapore Exchange on Tuesday said they will list new Indian derivatives on their exchange in June, as originally scheduled. In February, three Indian stock exchanges - National Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India - had cancelled licensing agreements with overseas exchanges for sharing their data feed services and indices.
Cabinet clears ordinance to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)
Wide exemptions are likely for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) under IBC ordinance. Homebuyers may be treated as financial creditors and voting threshold for committee of creditors (CoC) will be reduced from 75 percent below to promote faster resolutions.
News Live @ 1: Your hourly dose of latest updates from markets, India and around the world
Heat wave condition to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, UP & Rajasthan for next 4-5 days, temperature will be above 45 degrees. Parts of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan & UP will experience dust storm on May 24, said Kuldeep Shrivastava, India Meteorological Department, reports ANI.
Cabinet clears Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) ordinance
Anti-Sterlite protests
Retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan has been appointed by the TamilNadu government to probe police firing during anti-sterlite protest in Thoothukudi that claimed 11 lives.
NSE issues show-cause notice to UB Holdings, 15 others for delisting of shares
Leading stock exchange NSE has issued a show-cause notice to defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya-led UB (Holdings) for delisting of its shares as trading has been suspended for a long time due to regulatory non-compliance.
Similar notice was issued to 15 other companies, including NEPC India, Net 4 India, Orbit Corp, REI Six Ten Retail, Shree Ganesh Jewellery House and REI Agro.
Trading has been suspended in shares of some of these companies due to liquidation, while the suspension has been due to non-compliance to listing regulations for others.
Former Minister Bandaru Dattatreya's son dies of heart attack
Former Union Minister and BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya's son Vyshnav died here today following
a massive heart attack.He was 21.
Vyshnav, who was studying MBBS third year, complained of heaviness and collapsed around midnight and was taken to a hospital, but the doctors could not revive him, BJP spokesperson Krishnasagar Rao said.
Madurai bench of Madras High Court stays construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi, reports ANI.
Anti-Sterlite protests
DMK calls for an all party protest on May 25 over the matter where 11 people were killed in police firing during protests against Sterlite industries yesterday.
GST enforcers uncover Rs 450 crore fraudulent tax claim nexus
Fraudulent input tax credit claims worth Rs 450 crore have been uncovered by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence.
Heavy firing and shelling by Pak troops; four civilians killed along IB
Four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy mortar shelling and firing by Pakistani troops at Indian villages and BoPs along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts today.
Today is the 9th day of continuous firing and shelling by Pakistani Rangers along the IB and LoC in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.
A senior police officer said two civilians were killed and six injured in the shelling and firing in Samba that started at 9 AM.
Pakistani Rangers also targeted civilian areas and posts in Kathua district.
NEWS LIVE @ 11: Top bulletins of the hour
Rising fuel prices
The rising fuel prices are becoming a concern for the common people. Fuel prices continue to hit new highs for the 10th day in a row today as petrol prices rise by 29 paise in Mumbai and diesel prices rose 28 paise. Petrol prices in Delhi are up by 30 paise. A possible drop in Venezuela’s crude output after a disputed presidential election, potential US sanctions on the country as well as the tough stance by US on Iran are the key price drivers.
Karnataka Cabinet portfolios
The political drama in Karnataka is a key thing to watch out for today. Yesterday coalition partners JD(S) and Congress met to discuss the distribution of portfolios and announced that the deputy speaker's post will go to JD(S). As for the speaker's post, a six-term member of the assembly from Congress, KR Ramesh Kumar has been nominated.
Court orders issuance of NBW against Mehul Choksi in PNB fraud case
A special CBI court takes cognisance of the second chargesheet filed in the 12,636 crore rupees PNB fraud case and ordered the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, who is a key accused. The second chargesheet has been registered for a total amount of 7,080.86 crore rupees, covering 142 letters of undertaking. The chargesheet names 16 entities and individuals, including top PNB officials
News LIVE @ 10: Top headlines of the hour
India 145th among 195 countries in healthcare access, quality
India ranks 145th among 195 countries in terms of quality and accessibility of healthcare, behind its neighbours like China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, according to a Lancet study.
The Global Burden of Disease study, however, mentioned that India has seen improvements in healthcare access and quality since 1990.
In 2016, India's healthcare access and quality scored at 41.2 (up from 24.7 in 1990).
Madras High Court's Madurai bench to today deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi . 11 people were killed yesterday in police firing during protests against the construction of the new copper smelter.