News Live: Cabinet approves Rs 8,000 cr bailout package for sugar sector

Jun 06, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Govt clears revised norms for time-bound closure of sick PSUs
Online hiring activity sees 7% rise in May: Report
Electrosteel allots shares worth Rs 7,400 cr to lenders
Temasek, Ascendas-Singbridge commit Rs 2,000 cr in India's logistic real estate
Azim Premji mulls fresh $250 mn Future deal; Biyani in talks with Amazon
P Chidambaram at CBI headquarters for questioning in INX media case
USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued
Progress in India business energising, says Amazon's Bezos
Govt has eased norms, provided funds to promote startups: PM Modi
Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Shailesh Vickram Singh launch $150-mn green fund
Preparations for North Korea summit moving along very well: Trump
Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese companies
WhatsApp's payment plan may get delayed over privacy concerns
Royal Enfield drives premium bike sales to 1 million
Bharti Airtel in talks with Verizon for IoT partnership
Nearly 200 missing, 73 dead from Guatemala volcano
Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression', Benjamin Netanyahu tells Emmanuel Macron
EU states, lawmakers agree to cap price of intra-EU calls
Microsoft expands programme for women returning to work
NITI Aayog working on road map for full-scale methanol economy
Patanjali cancels proposed Rs 6,000-cr mega food processing park in Uttar Pradesh
Defamation case filed against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in Pune
ED interrogates Raj Kundra over Bitcoin scam for more than 10 hours
Judge recuses self from hearing appeal filed by Nalini Chidambaram
Farmers dump milk, vegetables on road; block traffic in Madhya Pradesh
Mexico hits US pork, cheese, grapes in reply to Trump tariffs
World Bank: Global economy is healthy but growth will slow
We are ready for one nation one election. Prepare for 2019 elections, we are also with you on this issue, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi's 'one nation one election' proposal.
India aims to partner with UN to promote use of solar energy
India aims to partner with the UN to use solar energy at the world body's premises as part of the efforts to protect and preserve environment, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin has said. India was the global host for the World Environment Day celebrations this year. Marking the day, the Indian government announced its pledge to eliminate by 2022 all single use of plastics in India.
Govt clears revised norms for time-bound closure of sick PSUs
The government today approved revised guidelines for time-bound closure of sick and loss making central public sector enterprises and the disposal of their movable and immovable assets. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
COMMENT-Mamata Banerjee's version of RERA short-changes 'maati' and 'manush'
After sitting on the decision to introduce RERA in West Bengal for nearly two years, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government decided not to implement it and has instead come out with its own law
JUST IN | RBI hikes the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. The central bank hikes the reverse repo rate to 6 percent.
Online hiring activity sees 7% rise in May: Report
Online hiring activity registered a 7 per cent year-on-year growth in May, primarily led by robust hiring sentiment in the production and manufacturing sector, says a report. The Monster Employment Index for May stood at 276, while in the corresponding period last year it stood at 258. On a month-on-month basis however, online hiring activity registered a decline of 7.38 per cent in May.
JUST IN | Around 200 supporters of Congress MLA HK Patil are protesting at Chalukya circle in Bengaluru, demanding ministerial berth for him, reported CNN News18. Burn tyre, shout slogans in the middle of a busy junction.
SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son may meet PM Modi for Rs 4 lakh crore solar investment plans
SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is expected to land in India next week for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his multi-billion dollar investment plans in the country’s solar energy sector, an official familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. The Japanese giant plans to invest $60 billion (Rs 4.02 lakh crore) in manufacturing solar equipment as well as generation of the renewable power against promise of a sovereign guarantee from the government.
The group, whose investments in India include Paytm, Ola and Oyo, plans to pump in the money by 2030 with prospects of generating jobs for 2,00,000 people.
Ahead of 2019 polls, PM Modi plans welfare scheme for 500 million working citizens
Ahead of the 2019 polls, which will be an intense political battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a welfare scheme for 500 million working citizens is on the cards which could translate into significant political gains, reports Business Standard.
Electrosteel allots shares worth Rs 7,400 cr to lenders
Electrosteel Steels, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, said that it has allotted equity shares to its lenders following conversion of loan of about Rs 7,400 crore. The company has allotted nearly 740 crore equity shares to 26 lenders, out of which the country's largest lender State Bank of India got 271,61,79,203 equity shares.
Temasek, Ascendas-Singbridge commit Rs 2,000 cr in India's logistic real estate
Global investment firm Temasek and Singapore's Ascendas-Singbridge today announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in India's logistic and industrial real estate segment. Ascendas-Singbridge has launched Ascendas India Logistics Programme, in which Temasek is a principal investor.
JUST IN | The Cabinet has set the minimum selling price for sugar at Rs 29 per kilogram.
JUST IN | The Cabinet has approved Rs 8,000 crore bailout package for the sugar sector. The sugar mills had been struggling with a debt of over Rs 22,000 crore.
Uttar Pradesh to spend Rs 4000 crore towards land acquisition for Jewar airport
Uttar Pradesh government says it will spend 4,000 crore rupees on land acquisition for the Noida international Greenfield airport near Jewar. Out of Rs 4000 crore, Rs 1500 crore will be made available by budget allocated to state civil aviation department, while another Rs 1500 crore will be provided by Noida.
Azim Premji mulls fresh $250 mn Future deal; Biyani in talks with Amazon
Premji Invest, the family office of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, is reported in talks to invest $250 million in the holding company of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group. The moves comes in when the Future Group is in discussions with technology giant Amazon to pick up a 10 percent stake in the brick-and-mortar retailer.
JUST IN | ED has summoned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for recording his statement on June 12 in Aircel-Maxis case.
JUST IN | Supreme Court refuses to stay the counselling of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018.
Qatar Airways will soon apply for launch of an Indian airline: Al Baker
Qatar Airways will soon move an application to launch a full-service airline in India for domestic operations, according to its chief Akbar Al Baker. He said the proposed airline would be fully financed by Qatar's sovereign fund. It would have Indians heading the board and as most of its members.
SoftBank's ARM cedes control of China ops to consortium for $775 million
British chipmaker Arm Holdings, a unit of SoftBank Group, will cede control of its Chinese business to a group of local investors in a $775 million deal.
P Chidambaram at CBI headquarters for questioning in INX media case
Former finance Minister P Chidambaram today went to the CBI headquarters for questioning regarding foreign investment clearances given to INX media during his tenure. The agency had alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said.
USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued
Drug firm Zydus Cadila said its wholly-owned subsidiary Alidac Pharmaceuticals has not received any observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Progress in India business energising, says Amazon's Bezos
Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the progress seen in the company's India business within five years of operations is "energising". In a letter to customers on Amazon.in's homepage, Bezos said the company had launched its services on June 5, 2013 "with a vision to transform the way India buys and sells".
JUST IN | Delhi's Patiala House Court sends Rana Jacob, who was arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence, to a two-day transit remand. He will be produce before Local Court in Pune on June 8.