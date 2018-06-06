App
Jun 06, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Cabinet approves Rs 8,000 cr bailout package for sugar sector

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 06, 12:57 PM (IST)

    We are ready for one nation one election. Prepare for 2019 elections, we are also with you on this issue, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi's 'one nation one election' proposal.

  • Jun 06, 03:04 PM (IST)


    India aims to partner with UN to promote use of solar energy

    India aims to partner with the UN to use solar energy at the world body's premises as part of the efforts to protect and preserve environment, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin has said. India was the global host for the World Environment Day celebrations this year. Marking the day, the Indian government announced its pledge to eliminate by 2022 all single use of plastics in India.
     

  • Jun 06, 02:59 PM (IST)

    Govt clears revised norms for time-bound closure of sick PSUs 

    The government today approved revised guidelines for time-bound closure of sick and loss making central public sector enterprises and the disposal of their movable and immovable assets. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
     

  • Jun 06, 02:54 PM (IST)

    COMMENT-Mamata Banerjee's version of RERA short-changes 'maati' and 'manush'

    COMMENT-Mamata Banerjee's version of RERA short-changes 'maati' and 'manush'

    After sitting on the decision to introduce RERA in West Bengal for nearly two years, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government decided not to implement it and has instead come out with its own law
  • Jun 06, 02:30 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | RBI hikes the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. The central bank hikes the reverse repo rate to 6 percent.

  • Jun 06, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Online hiring activity sees 7% rise in May: Report

    Online hiring activity registered a 7 per cent year-on-year growth in May, primarily led by robust hiring sentiment in the production and manufacturing sector, says a report. The Monster Employment Index for May stood at 276, while in the corresponding period last year it stood at 258. On a month-on-month basis however, online hiring activity registered a decline of 7.38 per cent in May.

  • Jun 06, 02:06 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 06, 01:52 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Around 200 supporters of Congress MLA HK Patil are protesting at Chalukya circle in Bengaluru, demanding ministerial berth for him, reported CNN News18. Burn tyre, shout slogans in the middle of a busy junction.

  • Jun 06, 01:46 PM (IST)

    SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son may meet PM Modi for Rs 4 lakh crore solar investment plans

    SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is expected to land in India next week for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his multi-billion dollar investment plans in the country’s solar energy sector, an official familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. The Japanese giant plans to invest $60 billion (Rs 4.02 lakh crore) in manufacturing solar equipment as well as generation of the renewable power against promise of a sovereign guarantee from the government.

    The group, whose investments in India include Paytm, Ola and Oyo, plans to pump in the money by 2030 with prospects of generating jobs for 2,00,000 people.

    Read the full report here.

  • Jun 06, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Ahead of 2019 polls, PM Modi plans welfare scheme for 500 million working citizens

    Ahead of 2019 polls, PM Modi plans welfare scheme for 500 million working citizens

    Ahead of the 2019 polls, which will be an intense political battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a welfare scheme for 500 million working citizens is on the cards which could translate into significant political gains, reports Business Standard.
  • Jun 06, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Electrosteel allots shares worth Rs 7,400 cr to lenders

    Electrosteel Steels, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, said that it has allotted equity shares to its lenders following conversion of loan of about Rs 7,400 crore. The company has allotted nearly 740 crore equity shares to 26 lenders, out of which the country's largest lender State Bank of India got 271,61,79,203 equity shares.

  • Jun 06, 01:38 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Temasek, Ascendas-Singbridge commit Rs 2,000 cr in India's logistic real estate

    Global investment firm Temasek and Singapore's Ascendas-Singbridge today announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in India's logistic and industrial real estate segment. Ascendas-Singbridge has launched Ascendas India Logistics Programme, in which Temasek is a principal investor.

  • Jun 06, 01:21 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Cabinet has set the minimum selling price for sugar at Rs 29 per kilogram. 

  • Jun 06, 01:17 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Cabinet has approved Rs 8,000 crore bailout package for the sugar sector. The sugar mills had been struggling with a debt of over Rs 22,000 crore.

  • Jun 06, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 06, 01:05 PM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh to spend Rs 4000 crore towards land acquisition for Jewar airport

    Uttar Pradesh government says it will spend 4,000 crore rupees on land acquisition for the Noida international Greenfield airport near Jewar. Out of Rs 4000 crore, Rs 1500 crore will be made available by budget allocated to state civil aviation department, while another Rs 1500 crore will be provided by Noida.

  • Jun 06, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Azim Premji mulls fresh $250 mn Future deal; Biyani in talks with Amazon

    Premji Invest, the family office of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, is reported in talks to invest $250 million in the holding company of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group. The moves comes in when the Future Group is in discussions with technology giant Amazon to pick up a 10 percent stake in the brick-and-mortar retailer.

  • Jun 06, 12:46 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | ED has summoned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for recording his statement on June 12 in Aircel-Maxis case.

  • Jun 06, 12:46 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Supreme Court refuses to stay the counselling of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018.

  • Jun 06, 12:45 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 06, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Qatar Airways will soon apply for launch of an Indian airline: Al Baker

    Qatar Airways will soon move an application to launch a full-service airline in India for domestic operations, according to its chief Akbar Al Baker. He said the proposed airline would be fully financed by Qatar's sovereign fund. It would have Indians heading the board and as most of its members.

  • Jun 06, 12:18 PM (IST)

    SoftBank's ARM cedes control of China ops to consortium for $775 million

    British chipmaker Arm Holdings, a unit of SoftBank Group, will cede control of its Chinese business to a group of local investors in a $775 million deal.

  • Jun 06, 12:05 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 11:43 AM (IST)

    P Chidambaram at CBI headquarters for questioning in INX media case 

    Former finance Minister P Chidambaram today went to the CBI headquarters for questioning regarding foreign investment clearances given to INX media during his tenure. The agency had alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said.
     

  • Jun 06, 11:42 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 06, 11:36 AM (IST)

    USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued

    Drug firm Zydus Cadila said its wholly-owned subsidiary Alidac Pharmaceuticals has not received any observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

  • Jun 06, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Progress in India business energising, says Amazon's Bezos

    Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the progress seen in the company's India business within five years of operations is "energising". In a letter to customers on Amazon.in's homepage, Bezos said the company had launched its services on June 5, 2013 "with a vision to transform the way India buys and sells".

  • Jun 06, 11:32 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi's Patiala House Court sends Rana Jacob, who was arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence, to a two-day transit remand. He will be produce before Local Court in Pune on June 8.

