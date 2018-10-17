News LIVE: BSP plans to contest on all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan

Live now
Oct 17, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
BSP plans to contest on all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan
Netflix surges on user gains, strong profits
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category
Satyam scam: Sebi passes modified order with respect to three individuals
World Heritage sites threatened by climate change: Study
Samsung Electronics buys AI tech firm Zhilabs to boost 5G capabilities
Adani, Total sign pact to develop LNG terminal, retail network
Tension prevails in Nilackal ahead of Sabarimala's opening; police evict protesters
BSP plans to contest on all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is planning to contest on all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, a senior leader of the party said. The party won three seats in the 2013-assembly elections by securing 3.37 per cent vote share, which was 7.60 per cent in the 2008-elections when the party had won six MLAs.
"Our preparations are in full swing and we will contest on all 200 seats in the forthcoming elections," state party vice president Dungarram Gedar said. (PTI)
Netflix surges on user gains, strong profits
Netflix reported Tuesday a strong jump in profits and better-than-expected growth in users in the past quarter, sparking a rally in shares of the streaming television market leader.
Netflix said it gained almost seven million new users worldwide, to bring its total membership to more than 137 million. Profit in the quarter more than tripled from a year ago to USD 403 million while revenues grew 34 per cent to USD 4 billion. (PTI)
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category
Delhi's air quality for the first time this season deteriorated to 'very poor' category with several areas in the national capital nearing towards severe levels of pollution, according to authorities.
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 309, according to a data of the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research.
Death toll in Odisha due to Cyclone Titli and subsequent floods rose to 52 and 10 mores are being verified. As per a preliminary estimate, property worth Rs 2,200 crore has been damaged.
Satyam scam: Sebi passes modified order with respect to three individuals
In the Satyam Computer scam, Sebi has passed a partially-modified order with respect to the period of debarment from securities market and disgorgement of illegal gains made by three officials of the erstwhile IT firm.
The latest directions pertain to three officials — Vadlamani Srinivas (ex-CFO), G Ramakrishna (ex-vice president) and VS Prabhakara Gupta (ex-head of internal audit) — at the company.
World Heritage sites threatened by climate change: Study
Dozens of UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Mediterranean such as Venice, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Medieval City of Rhodes are under severe threat of coastal erosion and flooding due to rising sea levels within the next 100 years, a study has warned.
The study, published in the journal Nature, presents a risk index that ranks the sites according to the threat they face from today until the end of the century. (PTI)
Saudi Arabia has committed to conducting a complete investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday before departing the kingdom for Turkey.
Pompeo said he would meet with President Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish capital Ankara, two weeks after Khashoggi vanished when he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to collect documents he needed for his planned marriage. (Reuters)
JUST IN | The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Muzaffarpur shelter home case. ED sources told ANI that accused Brajesh Thakur and his staff are involved in illegally taking money from the state government in the name of shelter home.
JUST IN | A soldier of Indian Army's Signal Regiment has been arrested in Meerut cantonment on the charges of espionage. Interrogation is underway.
Samsung Electronics buys AI tech firm Zhilabs to boost 5G capabilities
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had acquired artificial intelligence technology firm Zhilabs to enhance its 5G capabilities, marking a major push into the 5G market. Zhilabs will continue to operate independently under its own management, Samsung said in a statement. (Reuters)
Adani, Total sign pact to develop LNG terminal, retail network
Adani Group Wednesday announced signing of an agreement with French energy giant Total for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals and fuel retail network. (PTI)
Sabrimala temple opening: The police have arrested 6 protestors from Nilakkal since last evening
Kerala DGP Loknath Behra told CNN-News18 that the police will make sure that the law is ensured. "Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands. We have removed all anti-women protester camps. The temple is completely safe. Police personnel is posted at every possible location in an around the temple."
Tension prevails in Nilackal ahead of Sabarimala's opening; police evict protesters
Tension prevailed Wednesday morning in Kerala's Nilackal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, after the police used force to disperse devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine.
Acting tough, the police, deployed in large numbers in Nilackal, some 20 kms away from the Sabarimala hilltop, also removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day