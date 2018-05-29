News LIVE: BJP will not come to power at center in 2019, says Venkaiah Naidu

Kathua rape accused to be produced before Pathankot court on May 31

The eight people accused in the case of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community in Kathua will be produced before a court in Pathankot in Punjab on May 31 in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir's elite Crime Branch will produce the charge sheet in the case as well as all the accused in the case before the district and sessions judge in Pathankot.

Officials said a police team along with the staff of Kathua's district and sessions judge will present all the files to the court in Pathankot, 30 km from Kathua, and request permission to translate all the documents from Urdu to English. (PTI)