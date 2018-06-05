News Live: Banks gross NPA may peak at around 11.5% this fiscal

Live now
Jun 05, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Banks gross NPA may peak at around 11.5% this fiscal: Crisil
NDA has to seek votes in Bihar in 2019 polls on Nitish govt's performance: JD(U)
Essel Infra in advanced stages of selling solar biz to Greenko
Thane Police busts Rs 500-cr cryptocurrency racket; one held
Public capex building key source of support for economy: DBS
Maharashtra to be 100% plastic-free in one year: Minister
Walmart expects to close Flipkart deal by the end of 2018
Deendayal Port in Kandla to have fertiliser cargo facility
Foreigners dumped $12.3 billion in emerging market assets in May: IIF
Arvind to open 50 new Arrow stores in smaller cities in FY19
Bharat Financial gets bourses' nod for merger with IndusInd
India will add 225 GW renewable energy project capacity by 2022: R K Singh
Mahindra Electric inks pact with Auroville for mobility ecosystem
GoAir appoints ex-EasyJet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk as CEO
Unichem Lab's Ghaziabad unit gets EIR from USFDA
Achievements in 48 months under BJP 'eye opener', says power minister
Cloudburst hits two villages in Shimla
GIC, ADIA to invest $450 million into Greenko
Ant Financial shifts focus from finance to tech services: Report
Govt working to free housing sector of corruption, middlemen: PM Modi
IAF pilot dies in Jaguar crash near Jamnagar
Wrong to assume private sector has all answers: IATA chief on airport privatisation
IATA asks govts to release blocked funds to airlines
Xiaomi leads $100 mn push in ShareChat
Patanjali, Godrej Agrovet in talks to tie up for Ruchi Soya bid
NCLT admits proceedings against Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn
Russia not trying to split EU, says Putin
PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries
To maintain quality of food served in trains, IRCTC to bring down quantity
SBI consortium lists 11 power plants for acquisition by new owners
Biocon-Mylan gets US nod to launch first biosimilar of Neulasta
UltraTech Cement wins copyright infringement case against Everest
Kobe Steel headquarters raided over data tampering: Report
Japan's Sharp says to buy Toshiba's PC business
Environment Day a mission for India: Harsh Vardhan
Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz stepping down
Infibeam plans to foray in payments bank business, raise Rs 2,000 cr
Trai recommends free spectrum for emergency communication network
Pawan Hans stake sale: Govt receives 42 queries from interest bidders
BRICS nations say they oppose "new wave of protectionism"
Aircel-Maxis PMLA case: P Chidambaram expected to appear before ED today
Government likely to announce Rs 7,000 crore bailout package to sugar mills as cane arrears mount
Microsoft says buying GitHub for $7.5 bn
Mexico to file WTO complaint over US tariffs: Report
Trump-Kim meet to take place at 9 am on June 12: White House
Banks gross NPA may peak at around 11.5% this fiscal: Crisil
Gross non-performing assets in the banking system, which stood at 11.2 percent in FY2018, is likely to touch 11.5 percent in this fiscal, says a report. In FY18, GNPAs increased to around Rs 10.3 lakh crore, or 11.2 percent of advances compared with Rs 8 lakh crore, or 9.5 percent of advances, as on March 31, 2017.
NDA has to seek votes in Bihar in 2019 polls on Nitish govt's performance: JD(U)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be the NDA face in the 2019 general elections, but the alliance will have to seek votes in Bihar on the basis of the Nitish Kumar government's performance, the BJP's state ally JD(U) said.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
Essel Infra in advanced stages of selling solar biz to Greenko
Essel Infraprojects, a part of Subhash Chandra-led Essel group, is in advanced stages of selling its 685-MW solar business to Greenko group, sources close to the development said.
Thane Police busts Rs 500-cr cryptocurrency racket; one held
The Thane Police has busted an online cryptocurrency racket, which had allegedly collected an estimated Rs 500 crore from people with promise of good returns, and has arrested one person, an official said today. Some people had floated a company about a year back and launched their own cyrptocurrency called the 'Money Trade Coin (MTC)', through which they promised high returns and lured people to invest about Rs 500 crore into its schemes, reported PTI.
Sunanda Pushkar death case: "Since no offences are made out and the prosecution case is absurd and preposterous and is contrary to various judgments of Supreme Court, we shall take appropriate steps to deal with the charge-sheet," Vikas Pahwa, counsel for Shashi Tharoor.
"Since the Magistrate summoned Dr Shashi Tharoor for 7th July, we shall be asking for a copy of the charge-sheet, after going through it, we'll decide our further course of action. He will take all legal remedies available to him in law," Vikas Pahwa, counsel for Shashi Tharoor, said.
Public capex building key source of support for economy: DBS
Higher public spending has been an important source of support for the economy, and it is likely to remain so this fiscal as well, as the country heads to an election heavy calender next year, says a DBS report. India's GDP grew at the fastest pace in seven quarters at 7.7 percent in January-March, retaining the fastest growing major economy tag on robust performance by manufacturing and service sectors as well as good farm output.
Maharashtra to be 100% plastic-free in one year: Minister
Maharashtra will be totally free of plastic in the the next one year, said Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam today as he listed the ill-effects of using the material.
Walmart expects to close Flipkart deal by the end of 2018
Walmart, the US retail giant which signed an agreement in May this year to acquire 77 percent stake in Flipkart, expects to close the deal before the end of current calendar year. According to a regulatory filing with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Walmart said the ongoing operations of Flipkart are expected to impact the US company's income negatively.
Rs 15-20 crore at stake due to ban on Kaala in Karnataka, producers move court
Banning of films is not new to the Indian film industry and the latest victim of this censorship is Rajinikanth's Kaala, which is due for release on June 7.
A house is not merely about four walls, it is a centre of happiness and dignity for people. During today’s interaction with PMAY beneficiaries, I listed ways in which the NDA Government is adding strength to the housing sector with a focus on technology and skill development: PM Modi.
JUST IN | Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi today over cabinet expansion.
Deendayal Port in Kandla to have fertiliser cargo facility
A fertiliser cargo handling facility will be set up at Deendayal Port in Kandla for which the port will invest Rs 340 crore, the government today said. The proposed facility will handle 2.60 million tonne per annum (MTPA) cargo which will be raised subsequently to 4.50 MTPA.
Foreigners dumped $12.3 billion in emerging market assets in May: IIF
A heavy sell-off in emerging markets last month saw foreigners dump a combined $12.3 billion of bonds and stocks, figures from the Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday. The IIF said outflows were evenly split between debt and equity markets while regionally the biggest moves were $8 billion out of Asia and $4.7 billion from Africa and the Middle East combined.
Arvind to open 50 new Arrow stores in smaller cities in FY19
Apparel brand Arvind Fashions is planning to open 50 new stores of its men's fashion brand Arrow in tier II and III cities this financial year, reported PTI. It is also looking to refurbish 40 of its existing 250 Arrow stores in the metros and tier I cities.
Bharat Financial gets bourses' nod for merger with IndusInd
Micro-lender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL) said it has received no-objection nod from stock exchanges for its merger with private sector lender IndusInd Bank. BFIL said it received no-objection from the NSE on June 1 and from BSE on June 4 for its proposed merger with IndusInd Bank following the feedback from markets regulator Sebi.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
India will add 225 GW renewable energy project capacity by 2022: R K Singh
India will achieve 225 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity addition by March 2022, as against the current target of 175 GW project capacity by the said deadline.
INTERVIEW | After 21 mln tn capacity, SAIL aims to achieve 50 in 15 years with zero sales of semis: Chairman PK Singh
Singh talked about how he and his team had gone out explaining to the workers why and how they needed to bear pain in the short-term to revive the company
Mission Poshan: A creative on states with the highest and lowest share of malnourished children. (Image: Network18 Creative)
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has been summoned by Patiala House court. He has been asked to appear before it on July 7.
Shashi Tharoor to stand trial on July 7 in Sunanda Pushkar death case.
JUST IN | A Delhi Court takes cognizance of the charge-sheet filed in Sunanda Pushkar death case.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
Mahindra Electric inks pact with Auroville for mobility ecosystem
Mahindra group's e-vehicle arm Mahindra Electric said it has inked a pact with Auroville to pilot country's first integrated sustainable mobility ecosystem for a community. The company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Auroville which has been involved with several e-mobility initiatives over the last few decades.