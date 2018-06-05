App
Jun 05, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Banks gross NPA may peak at around 11.5% this fiscal

highlights

  • Jun 05, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Banks gross NPA may peak at around 11.5% this fiscal: Crisil 

    Gross non-performing assets in the banking system, which stood at 11.2 percent in FY2018, is likely to touch 11.5 percent in this fiscal, says a report. In FY18, GNPAs increased to around Rs 10.3 lakh crore, or 11.2 percent of advances compared with Rs 8 lakh crore, or 9.5 percent of advances, as on March 31, 2017.
     

  • Jun 05, 04:15 PM (IST)

    NDA has to seek votes in Bihar in 2019 polls on Nitish govt's performance: JD(U)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be the NDA face in the 2019 general elections, but the alliance will have to seek votes in Bihar on the basis of the Nitish Kumar government's performance, the BJP's state ally JD(U) said.

  • Jun 05, 04:12 PM (IST)

  • Jun 05, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Essel Infra in advanced stages of selling solar biz to Greenko

    Essel Infraprojects, a part of Subhash Chandra-led Essel group, is in advanced stages of selling its 685-MW solar business to Greenko group, sources close to the development said.
     

  • Jun 05, 04:05 PM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 04:03 PM (IST)

    Thane Police busts Rs 500-cr cryptocurrency racket; one held 

    The Thane Police has busted an online cryptocurrency racket, which had allegedly collected an estimated Rs 500 crore from people with promise of good returns, and has arrested one person, an official said today. Some people had floated a company about a year back and launched their own cyrptocurrency called the 'Money Trade Coin (MTC)', through which they promised high returns and lured people to invest about Rs 500 crore into its schemes, reported PTI.
     

  • Jun 05, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: "Since no offences are made out and the prosecution case is absurd and preposterous and is contrary to various judgments of Supreme Court, we shall take appropriate steps to deal with the charge-sheet," Vikas Pahwa, counsel for Shashi Tharoor.

  • Jun 05, 04:01 PM (IST)

    "Since the Magistrate summoned Dr Shashi Tharoor for 7th July, we shall be asking for a copy of the charge-sheet, after going through it, we'll decide our further course of action. He will take all legal remedies available to him in law," Vikas Pahwa, counsel for Shashi Tharoor, said.

  • Jun 05, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Public capex building key source of support for economy: DBS 

    Higher public spending has been an important source of support for the economy, and it is likely to remain so this fiscal as well, as the country heads to an election heavy calender next year, says a DBS report. India's GDP grew at the fastest pace in seven quarters at 7.7 percent in January-March, retaining the fastest growing major economy tag on robust performance by manufacturing and service sectors as well as good farm output.
     

  • Jun 05, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra to be 100% plastic-free in one year: Minister 

    Maharashtra will be totally free of plastic in the the next one year, said Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam today as he listed the ill-effects of using the material.
     

  • Jun 05, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Walmart expects to close Flipkart deal by the end of 2018

    Walmart, the US retail giant which signed an agreement in May this year to acquire 77 percent stake in Flipkart, expects to close the deal before the end of current calendar year. According to a regulatory filing with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Walmart said the ongoing operations of Flipkart are expected to impact the US company's income negatively.

  • Jun 05, 03:27 PM (IST)

    A house is not merely about four walls, it is a centre of happiness and dignity for people. During today’s interaction with PMAY beneficiaries, I listed ways in which the NDA Government is adding strength to the housing sector with a focus on technology and skill development: PM Modi.

  • Jun 05, 03:26 PM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 03:24 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi today over cabinet expansion.

  • Jun 05, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Deendayal Port in Kandla to have fertiliser cargo facility

    A fertiliser cargo handling facility will be set up at Deendayal Port in Kandla for which the port will invest Rs 340 crore, the government today said. The proposed facility will handle 2.60 million tonne per annum (MTPA) cargo which will be raised subsequently to 4.50 MTPA.

  • Jun 05, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Foreigners dumped $12.3 billion in emerging market assets in May: IIF

    A heavy sell-off in emerging markets last month saw foreigners dump a combined $12.3 billion of bonds and stocks, figures from the Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday. The IIF said outflows were evenly split between debt and equity markets while regionally the biggest moves were $8 billion out of Asia and $4.7 billion from Africa and the Middle East combined.

  • Jun 05, 03:10 PM (IST)

    Arvind to open 50 new Arrow stores in smaller cities in FY19

    Apparel brand Arvind Fashions is planning to open 50 new stores of its men's fashion brand Arrow in tier II and III cities this financial year, reported PTI. It is also looking to refurbish 40 of its existing 250 Arrow stores in the metros and tier I cities.

  • Jun 05, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Bharat Financial gets bourses' nod for merger with IndusInd

    Micro-lender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL) said it has received no-objection nod from stock exchanges for its merger with private sector lender IndusInd Bank. BFIL said it received no-objection from the NSE on June 1 and from BSE on June 4 for its proposed merger with IndusInd Bank following the feedback from markets regulator Sebi.

  • Jun 05, 03:02 PM (IST)

  • Jun 05, 02:56 PM (IST)

    India will add 225 GW renewable energy project capacity by 2022: R K Singh

    India will achieve 225 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity addition by March 2022, as against the current target of 175 GW project capacity by the said deadline.

  • Jun 05, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Mission Poshan: A creative on states with the highest and lowest share of malnourished children. (Image: Network18 Creative)

    Mission Poshan: A creative on states with the highest and lowest share of malnourished children. (Image: Network18 Creative)
  • Jun 05, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has been summoned by Patiala House court. He has been asked to appear before it on July 7.

  • Jun 05, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Shashi Tharoor to stand trial on July 7 in Sunanda Pushkar death case. 

  • Jun 05, 02:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | A Delhi Court takes cognizance of the charge-sheet filed in Sunanda Pushkar death case.

  • Jun 05, 02:22 PM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 02:13 PM (IST)

  • Jun 05, 02:07 PM (IST)

    Mahindra Electric inks pact with Auroville for mobility ecosystem

    Mahindra group's e-vehicle arm Mahindra Electric said it has inked a pact with Auroville to pilot country's first integrated sustainable mobility ecosystem for a community. The company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Auroville which has been involved with several e-mobility initiatives over the last few decades.

