News LIVE: Bajaj Auto's annual motorcycle sales up 24% to 3.42 lakh units

Jun 01, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bajaj annual motorcylce sales up 24%
Flipkart Internet trims losses at Rs 1,638.6 cr in FY17
CBI books officials of ONGC in Rs 80 crore scam case
Paytm crosses $29 billion in gross transactions run rate
US ends steel, aluminum import tariff exemption on EU, Canada, Mexico
Eight infra sectors record 4.7% growth in April
Govt to ask ONGC to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol, diesel price
IOCL cuts fuel prices by around 6 paise
India's GDP grew 7.7% from Jan-March, fast growing economy in the world
Canada slaps US with $12 billion in tariffs
Bajaj Auto’s annual motorcycle sales are up 24% at around 3.42 lakh units. The company also says its annual 3 wheeler sales increased by 80% at around 64,449 units.
Maruti Suzuki May sales grow 26% to 1.72 lakh units; exports jump 48%
Compact car segment registered a healthy 50.8 percent growth in the month of May, wherein it sold 77,263 units during the month against 51,234 units in same month last year.
News Live Bulletin: Report says Chanda Kochhar asked to go on leave; US reignites trade war, fuel prices cut. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
Flipkart Internet trims losses at Rs 1,638.6 cr in FY17
E-commerce major Flipkart Internet has seen its losses narrow to Rs 1,638.6 crore in FY17, as per regulatory documents. The company had a net loss of Rs 2,306.5 crore in FY16.
CBI books officials of ONGC in Rs 80 crore scam case
The CBI has booked 13 senior serving and retired officials of the ONGC for alleged irregularities in giving a contract to a private company for supplying gas dehyrdation units for its Rajahmundry plant in Andhra Pradesh, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 80 crore, the agency said here today.
Paytm crosses $29 billion in gross transactions run rate
Digital payments major Paytm said it has crossed an annual gross transaction run-rate of USD 29 billion, driven by growth across mobile payments and bank transfers through its platform.
US ends steel, aluminum import tariff exemption on EU, Canada, Mexico
The US announced the end of exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico. The EU, Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that exemptions on steel and aluminum import tariffs would end on June 1.
Eight infra sectors record 4.7% growth in April
Close to eight infrastructure industries recorded a 4.7 percent growth in April backed by a healthy performance in segments like coal, natural gas and cement. The growth rate of these eight core sectors, was 2.6 percent in April 2017, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry.
Govt to ask ONGC to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol, diesel price
The government may ask state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to bear a fuel subsidy to help cut petrol and diesel prices. The government does not want to cut excise duty and is looking at alternative means to reduce petrol and diesel prices, which turned an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre and Rs 69.31 a litre respectively last week.
IOCL cuts fuel prices by around 6 paise
Indian Oil has cut petrol and diesel prices by around 6 paise per litre June 1. Petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 86.10 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.67 per litre. Petrol in New Delhi is priced at Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 69.20 per litre.
India's GDP grew 7.7% from Jan-March, fast growing economy in the world
India's GDP grew at 7.7 percent in January-March quarter of 2018 — the fastest pace in seven quarters , retaining the tag as the fastest growing major economy, based on robust performance by manufacturing and service sectors as well as good farm output. India's economic expansion at 7.7 percent was significantly higher than China's 6.8 percent in the January-March period.
Canada slaps US with $12 billion in tariffs
Canada hit back at steep US tariffs on aluminum and steel, announcing retaliatory duties on up to CAD 16.6 billion, or USD12.8 billion in American imports. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference the US tariffs were "totally unacceptable."