News LIVE: At least 250 pilgrims from Karnataka stranded in Nepal's Simikot

Jul 03, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Part of bridge in Andheri collapses
Part of a footoverbridge connecting Andheri East with Andheri West, Mumbai, has collapsed over a railway track, according to a CNN News 18 report . The fire brigade has arrived at the spot, according to and ANI tweet.
