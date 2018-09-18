App
Sep 18, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Arbitration panel rules in favour of Infosys' ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal in severance pay case

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 18, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Electrification projects will help nearby villages: PM Modi. 

  • Sep 18, 11:54 AM (IST)

    PM Modi says that the government is working towards widening the roads across the city. 

  • Sep 18, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Today, Varanasi is shining due to the bright lights of LED: PM Modi. 

  • Sep 18, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Stating that the government is working to build Kashi ring road, PM Modi said that it will help other states like Jharkhand to connect to the Varanasi. 

  • Sep 18, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Not too long ago, people used to feel sad about the state of Varanasi, but today, we've been successful in giving Varanasi a new direction. I had promised myself that I will bring development across Varanasi: PM Modi.

  • Sep 18, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Today projects worth Rs 550 crore are initiated in Varanasi. Development works are active not only in Banaras but in the nearby villages, says PM Modi.

  • Sep 18, 11:40 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Arbitration panel rules in favour of Rajiv Bansal in severance pay case, according to a filing in BSE. Infosys was required to pay Rs 12.17 crore with interest to the former CFO Rajiv Bansal. 

  • Sep 18, 11:25 AM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 11:18 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Security has banned black shirts, bags from PM Modi's Varanasi rally, reports India Today. People are asked to remove masks before entering PM's rally.

  • Sep 18, 11:07 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal, 12 others on October 25 in the Chief Secretary assault case, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 18, 11:04 AM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourns hearing for September 25, on a plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of interim relief of Karti Chidambaram. 

  • Sep 18, 10:03 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail plea be will be taken up by the Kerala High Court on September 19, reports India Today. 

  • Sep 18, 08:21 AM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 08:09 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Grenade attack on joint Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) camp reported at Newa, Pulwama. One CRPF personnel injured, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 18, 07:56 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria: reports AFP.

  • Sep 18, 07:32 AM (IST)

    Trump cuts refugee admissions to 30,000 for 2019: Pompeo

    The Trump administration slashed its annual cap on refugee acceptances Monday for the second year in a row, saying it would take only a maximum 30,000 in the fiscal year to come, reports PTI.
     

  • Sep 18, 07:31 AM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 07:30 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is SpaceX's Moon tourist: Elon Musk, reports AFP.

  • Sep 18, 07:30 AM (IST)

    About 8,02,000 infant deaths reported in India in 2017: UN

    About 8,02,000 infant deaths were reported in India in 2017, the lowest in five years, according to the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME), reports PTI.

  • Sep 18, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Trump orders new tariffs on additional $200 bn worth of Chinese imports

    US President Donald Trump Monday announced imposing new tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of imports from China, escalating the trade war with the Asian giant, reported PTI. Alleging that China has been unwilling to change its unfair trade practices, Trump said the new additional tariff structure would be effective September 24 from when it would be at 10 percent until the year-end but would increase to 25 percent from January 1.
     

  • Sep 18, 07:23 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

