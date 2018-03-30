News Live: Amit Shah embarks on two-day tour to Siddaramaiah's home turf today

Live now
Mar 30, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Amit Shah to start two-day tour of Mysuru
Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
Amit Shah to start two-day tour of Mysuru
As part of his 'Karunada Jagruti Yatre', Shah will start his two-day of tour of Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Mandya and Ramanagara districts today, reports CNN-News18. The region is the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Out of the total 26 seats in the four districts, considered as the Vokkaliga heartland, the BJP did not win even a single seat during the 2013 Assembly elections.
Unemployment major challenge for India but reforms would create jobs: IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF)has exuded confidence that the reforms being carried out in India in the last few years would end up creating new jobs in the country.
"Clearly India faces a challenge in terms of providing sufficient employment for a number of people looking for work and particularly young people. But yes, the measures and the reforms that India is undertaking will over medium term create jobs," IMF spokesperson, Gerry Rice said.
Noting that India has been one of the fastest growing large economies in recent times, he said this has led to improvement in reducing poverty and improvements in living standards. (PTI)
MoS External Affairs VK Singh to visit Iraq
Minister of State of External Affairs VK Singh will visit Iraq on 1 April to bring back mortal remains of 39 Indians, who were killed by ISIS in Mosul, reports ANI.
Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
Facebook said it has begun "fact-checking" photos and videos to reduce the hoaxes and false news stories that have plagued the world’s largest social media network.
Manipulated photos and videos are another growing problem on social media.
The fact-checking began on Wednesday in France with assistance from the news organization AFP and will soon expand to more countries and partners. (Reuters)