News Live: Amit Shah to meet Ratan Tata, Lata Mangeshkar tomorrow

Amit Shah to meet Ratan Tata, Lata Mangeshkar and Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai tomorrow

BJP president Amit Shah will meet industrialist Ratan Tata, singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday and share the Modi government's achievements with them as part of his party's "contact for support" campaign, sources in the party said.

Shah, who will be in Mumbai tomorrow, is also scheduled to meet sporting legend Milkha Singh on June 7 in Chandigarh, they said.

The BJP launched a mega public drive, 'Sampark for Samarthan', following the Modi government's fourth anniversary on May 26. It announced that 4,000 functionaries of the party will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about the government's works during its four-year tenure. Shah will himself contact 50 people, the party had said. (PTI)