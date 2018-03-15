News Live: Air India divestment notification likely to be issued early next week

Live now
A notification announcing sale contours of Air India is likely to be issued by early next week, CNBC TV18 has reported citing sources.
The notification may clarify on debt to be transferred to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) while the Expression of Interest (EoI) document is likely to be released after three weeks.
The government is likely to retain 24 percent stake in the flag carrier, the report suggests. Earlier, the government had allowed 49 percent foreign investment in Air India.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypoll results beginning of "end of Modi government": Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the BJP's defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls is the "beginning of the end of the Narendra Modi-led government."
The results reflected the sentiments of the people to throw the saffron party out of power, the chief minister said in a Facebook post. (PTI)
Indians leave behind phones, prawns and even LCD TV, says Uber report
India tops Uber's list of most forgetful countries in Asia Pacific region, with riders leaving behind not only their phones and bags but also items like Golda chingri (prawns), kid's tricycle and LCD TV.
Riders in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR were more forgetful than their counterparts in cities like Manila, Melbourne and Singapore in leaving behind items in their Uber cabs, according to the second edition of the Lost & Found Index by the US-based ride hailing platform.
Besides, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also part of the top 10 'most forgetful cities' list for the Asia Pacific region. (PTI)
Tata Sons buys shares worth Rs 1,100 crore in IHC, Tata Motors
Tata Sons today picked up shares worth Rs 1,088.88 crore of its two group companies, Indian Hotels Company (IHC) and Tata Motors, through open market transactions.
According to the block deal data, Tata Sons acquired 6.64 per cent stake in IHC. The shares were bought at a price of Rs 130.4 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,029.80 crore. (PTI)
BREAKING | The Trump administration has accused Russia of ongoing, deliberate operation to penetrate United States energy grid, the Associated Press has reported.
The United States has imposed sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in 2016 American Presidential election, including 13 indicted by Robert Mueller, the Associated Press has reported.
India's public debt rose to Rs 66.61 lakh crore at the end of December 2017, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.22 percent.
The debt (excluding liabilities under the Public Account) of the government was Rs 65.80 lakh crore at the end of September last year.
Internal debt and marketable securities constituted 93.1 per cent and 82.6 per cent, respectively of the total public debt, at the December-end 2017, according to the quarterly report on debt management released by the Finance Ministry today. (PTI)
A Mumbai Metro employee accompanies journalists as he guides them through an under construction tunnel during a media visit at the Colaba-Bandra Seepz metro corridor (Line 3) in Mumbai on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Capital markets regulator SEBI today raised the exposure limit under exchange-traded currency derivatives trading for residents and FPIs to USD 100 million across all currency pairs involving the Indian rupee.
The move will help entities engaged in forex transactions to maintain their currency risks in a better manner.
The decision comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in February raised these limits, beyond which market participants would be required to establish proof of underlying exposure in the currency derivatives segment. (PTI)
China today agreed to provide Rs 48 billion assistance to Nepal for development, including post-disaster recovery plan for the strategic Tatopani border point that was damaged in a devastating earthquake in 2015.
China and Nepal have been stepping up efforts to improve road connectivity while speeding up plans to build a railway line connecting to Nepal's border after a Transit Trade Treaty was signed in 2016 with Beijing.
The Government of China has agreed to extend the assistance to Nepal for the projects on post-disaster recovery for Tatopani border point, the hospital reconstruction in Sindhupalchowk and reconstruction of Jiri Secondary School, the Nepal's Ministry of Finance said in a statement. (PTI)
The in-camera trial in the rape case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal began today with a district court in North Goa recording the statement of the victim.
On the first day of the trial, the victim who had accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her, was examined.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijaya Pol at Mapusa recorded the statement of the victim during the trial, which began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm.
Exclusive: Our bid for Essar Steel is "solid, without any hurdles," says Numetal
Reiterating that Numetal's proposal for Essar Steel is "very solid," a senior official of the VTB Capital-led consortium said that its bid is the best one, without any hurdles.
"We have a good bid, our resolution plan is quite attractive. We have addressed the short term challenges, demands of different parties. And in the long run we believe we are building a business that will participate in the growth story of India," Numetal Senior Advisor Antoine Chemali told Moneycontrol.
Mining industry crisis in Goa: Nitin Gadkari to visit state
With the mining industry in Goa set to come to a standstill from tonight, Union minister Nitin Gadkari will visit the state next week and hold discussions with the stakeholders, a senior state minister said here. The Supreme Court last month set aside second renewal of iron ore mining leases granted to 88 companies in 2015.
These companies must stop all mining operations with effect from March 16 until fresh mining leases (not fresh renewals) were granted, the apex court had said. According to the state government, nearly two lakh people would lose their jobs if the mining activity stops. (PTI)
The Lok Sabha today passed the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) bill which seeks to empower the government to fix period of maternity leave and tax-free gratuity amount with an executive order.
After the passage of the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the government would be able to enhance the ceiling of tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh from existing Rs 10 lakh for employee under the Payment of Gratuity Act. (Reuters)
India will engage with the United States to discuss its concerns on India's export subsidies and respond within 60 days, the trade secretary said on Wednesday.
The United States on Wednesday had launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply. (Reuters)
CoA takes away all functioning powers of BCCI office-bearers
Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) has deciding to take away all functioning powers of acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.
Having already sought their removal in the seventh Status Report filed in Supreme Court last week, the CoA has gone a step further by issuing the diktat to stop the office-bearers from taking any decision unilaterally. (PTI)
Let bygones be bygones, says Akhilesh Yadav on bitter past rivalry with BSP
Enthused by his party's strong showing in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has indicated that his party was keen on burying its bitter rivalry with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party saying sometimes "past incidents have to be forgotten". Yadav also said that his party's relations with Congress too continued to be good.
"Samajwadis always give due respect to all and that is why today we have good relations with all. People were recalling old incidents but sometimes they have to be forgotten," Yadav told media persons here. (PTI)
Prices of major cryptocurrencies saw a sharp downward slide today, amid closer regulatory scrutiny on the space and after Google announced plans to ban advertising related to the sector, CNBC has reported.
The market capitalization or value of all the world's digital coins stood at USD 310.4 billion early today, down from USD 72.9 billion a day before, according to Coinmarketcap, which tracks prices based on different exchanges.
The government has invited expression of interest (EoI) to execute India's maiden pod taxi project on Delhi-Gurgaon corridor, Parliament was informed today.
The development follows a high-level panel recommending inviting fresh bids for the project, also known as Personal Rapid Transport (PRT), conforming to the strictest safety standards on the lines of those prescribed by an American body. The proposed Rs 4,000-crore pod taxi scheme is a dream project of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Corporate India announced merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $1,893 million in February this year, registering a 40% increase in value terms over the year ago period driven by big ticket transactions, says a report by assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton. There were 40 M&A transactions in February, while in the corresponding period a year ago there were 32 such deals worth $1,354 million. This increase in M&A deal value in February was driven by big-ticket consolidation that saw four deals valued over $100 million contributing to 79% of the total M&A values.
The BSE Sensex dropped by 150 points to close at 33,685.54 in a volatile trade, extending losses for a third day as banking, FMCG and IT shares fell amid fresh Letter of Undertaking fraud scare.
Banking stocks led by Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India came under heavy selling pressure after the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a fresh case relating to ‘fraudulent’ issuance of Rs 9 crore of LoUs to Chandri Papers & Allied Products by Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch.
Asian markets ended mixed after the Wall Street declined amid concerns that the US could impose severe tariffs on Chinese imports and that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as next week.
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Trade deficit in February stood at $12 billion led by increase in imports due to higher oil prices, the Commerce Ministry said. Exports grew 4.5% YoY to $25.8 billion while imports rose 10.4% YoY to $37.8 billion.
All public sector banks have verified Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued by them, and there are no other unauthorised authority letters except for those issued by Punjab National Bank, MS Sastry, Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India, told PTI. "Each bank has already scanned their LoU/LoC related transactions and have confirmed that all of them are properly assessed, genuine and accounted for except those reported."
Indian realty sector market to reach $180bn by 2020
India's real estate sector is projected to reach $180 billion by 2020 from $126 billion in 2015, according to a joint report by CREDAI and JLL.
HUL's GST benefit deposit offer touches Rs 155cr
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has offered another tranche of Rs 36 crore of GST benefits for January to the government, taking the total to Rs 155 crore since the tax rates were revised on November 15 last year.
Smaller towns contributed Rs 4.36 lakh crore to assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry at the end of February, over 41% higher than a year-ago period, rating agency Icra said. In February, the share of direct plans in B15 towns stood at 20.4% against 45.6% in top 15 cities.
The Supreme Court has extended interim protection from arrest granted by Delhi High Court to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case till March 26, reports PTI. The apex court transferred to itself the matter pending before the Delhi High Court in view of conflicting views by different HCs on the Enforcement Directorate's power to arrest. It has also fixed the matter for March 26 and said it will deal with issue related to ED's power to arrest accused in the money laundering case.