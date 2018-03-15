News Live: Air India divestment notification likely to be issued early next week

Air India divestment notification likely to be issued early next week

A notification announcing sale contours of Air India is likely to be issued by early next week, CNBC TV18 has reported citing sources.

The notification may clarify on debt to be transferred to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) while the Expression of Interest (EoI) document is likely to be released after three weeks.

The government is likely to retain 24 percent stake in the flag carrier, the report suggests. Earlier, the government had allowed 49 percent foreign investment in Air India.