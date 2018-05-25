News LIVE: 15 injured in blast at Indian restaurant in Canada, 2 suspects flee scene

Live now
May 25, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Rescinding of H-4 visa work permit in final stages: Trump admin
The move to rescind work authorisation to certain categories of H-4 visa holders is in final stages, the Trump administration has told a US court.
H-4 visas are issued to the spouses of H-1B visa holders, a significantly large number of whom are high-skilled professionals from India.
The Trump administration is planning to end the Obama-era rule allowing spouses of H1-B visa holders to work legally in the US, a move that could have a devastating impact on more than 70,000 H-4 visa holders who have work permits.
Delhi High Court sought response and rejoinders from former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others on CBI’s plea challenging their acquittal by a special court in the 2G spectrum case, response sought by 10th August, reports ANI.
India state banks' bailout stumbles as losses mount
When the government announced a surprise $32 billion bailout plan for the nation's state-controlled banks last October, credit rating firms and the nation's central bank saw it as a huge step to getting the industry back to robust health and lending more to businesses and consumers.
But their optimism may have been majorly misplaced judging by the latest numbers coming out of the banks. And that may in turn crimp economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
Thirteen state banks have reported combined losses of $8.6 billion for the year to March - including $6.5 billion in the last quarter - and their non-performing loans have surged nearly a fifth from end-December levels. Two state banks have reported modest profits and six are still to report.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Santi Niketan. Both leaders will shortly inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan.
All five accused in 2013 Bodhgaya blast found guilty by Patna court. Next hearing on May 31, reports ANI.
High Court seeks response of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, and promoters of Loop telecom on a CBI plea challenging their acquittal in a 2G scam case, reports ANI.
Aadhaar protected by high-tech encryption, authentication: UIDAI Chairman
The world's largest ID database Aadhaar is protected by high-tech encryption, multi-layered authentication and best-in-class security, said UIDAI Chairman J Satyanarayana.
Speaking at a panel discussion on 'Future of Governance', he said that "best-in-class security practices" are followed in the two Aadhaar data centres.
At the session chaired by Justice B N Srikrishna (former Supreme Court judge), Satyanarayana said that Aadhaar data, which comprises of 12 digit biometric identifier and demographic details, has strong end-to-end 2048-bit encryption.
Non-life insurers gross premium up 14% at Rs 13,881cr in April
Gross premium of non-life insurance companies rose by 14 per cent to Rs 13,880.74 crore in April compared to the same month of last year, according to the Irdai data.
Non-life insurance firms had recorded gross written premium of Rs 12,198.60 crore in April 2017.
Of the 33 non-life insurance firms, 25 are general insurers, six are standalone private players and two are specialised public sector undertakings.
NEWS LIVE @ 10: Top headlines of the hour
Modi, Hasina, Mamata to meet at Shantiniketan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, at Rabindranath Tagore’s abode, Shantiniketan today.
Modi will address the convocation of the Visva-Bharati University. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the university. Hasina is a special invitee in this year’s convocation. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, will also grace the occasion.
After the convocation, the two Prime Ministers will inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan, built by the Bangladesh government.
About 15 people injured in blast at restaurant in Canada
More than a dozen people were injured in explosion on Thursday in a restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of the Canadian city of Toronto, reports Reuters.
Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.
The blast occurred just after 10:30 pm. There was no word on the cause.
The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.
Kim not weak leader; demonstrated tremendous capacity to lead N Korea: Pompeo
Kim Jong-un is not a weak leader and that he has shown tremendous capacity to lead North Korea, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is the only top US official to have met him twice in recent weeks.
Pompeo's statement came after US President Donald Trump cancelled his proposed summit meeting with Kim on June 12 in Singapore.
Trump described the cancellation of the summit as "a tremendous setback" for North Korea and warned that the US military is ready to act should Pyongyang take any "foolish and reckless" action.
Floor test in Karnataka today
Chief Minister of the state HD Kumaraswamy will face a floor test today, which is likely to end the 10-day political uncertainty over government formation. Kumaraswamy has also called for a meeting of the Finance Ministry official after the floor test in the state assembly, to take a decision on the state budget. With the support of the JD(S)-Congress coalition, he is expected to smoothly sail through this floor test. Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka on May 23, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state
EU's new data protection rules come into effect
The European Union's new data protection laws came into effect today, with Brussels saying the changes will protect consumers from being like "people naked in an aquarium".
The EU's so-called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been blamed for a flood of spam emails and messages in recent weeks as firms rush to request the explicit consent of users to contact them.
Even though the rules were officially adopted two years ago, with a grace period until now to adapt to them, companies have been slow to act, resulting in a last-minute scramble this week.
Gujarat Govt to conduct 'Yagna' for good monsoons
As water levels in reservoirs across Gujarat are dipping rapidly, the state government has decided not to take any chances with vagaries of monsoon.
It is going to organise "Parjanya Yagna", which, it believes, will ensure good rains.
CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to cadre
CBI Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who is overseeing a probe into the USD 2 billion PNB scam allegedly involving diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, has been prematurely repatriated to his home cadre of Tripura.
The move comes as the agency is planning to file for a Red Corner Notice against Modi and his uncle, Choksi
US received no response from North Korea on preparation for June 12: Pompeo
The Trump Administration was seriously preparing for the success of the June 12 Summit meeting with North Korea, but there was not much response from Pyongyang, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pompeo said that North Korea did not respond to repeated requests from American officials to discuss logistics for Singapore Summit, which now has been cancelled.
Putin hopes Trump-Kim summit can be resurrected
President Vladimir Putin said Russia regrets US President Donald Trump calling off his summit plans with Kim Jong Un, but hopes dialogue can be resumed and the summit eventually take place.
US seeks credible investigation into killing of Hindus by ARSA in Myanmar
Deeply concerned over the Amnesty International report on the alleged killing of Hindu villagers by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), the US said there was an urgent need for a credible and independent investigation into the human rights violations in Myanmar's restive Rakhine province.
US Prez Trump cancels Singapore meeting with North Korea's Kim
US President Donald Trump cancelled his proposed meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore, citing Pyongyang's "anger" and "hostility" as the reason behind his decision.
Trump's announcement came hours after North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site today.
In April, Trump had stunned the world by accepting an invitation to meet Kim in an unprecedented sit-down.
Good morning readers! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s live news blog. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates from the country and across the world.