you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering prior to their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Containers are seen at a port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. (Image: Reuters)
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims march during a parade marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq. (Image: Reuters)
A child wearing a skull mask attends an anti-tobacco awareness rally during the World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
Muslims pray at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during Jumat-ul-Vida, or the last Friday prayers, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)
Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh being handed over the baton by the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
A Pakistan fan before the match ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies aBD Pakistan on Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge at South Block, in New Delhi. Also seen is newly appointed MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur. (Image: PTI)
Piyush Goyal takes charge as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
First Published on May 31, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #world #World News

