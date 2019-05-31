News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering prior to their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Containers are seen at a port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims march during a parade marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 A child wearing a skull mask attends an anti-tobacco awareness rally during the World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Muslims pray at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during Jumat-ul-Vida, or the last Friday prayers, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh being handed over the baton by the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 8/10 A Pakistan fan before the match ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies aBD Pakistan on Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge at South Block, in New Delhi. Also seen is newly appointed MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur. (Image: PTI) 10/10 Piyush Goyal takes charge as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) First Published on May 31, 2019 05:27 pm