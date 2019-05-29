App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel take part in a EU summit following the EU elections, in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel take part in an EU summit following the EU elections, in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
Algerian students carry a banner reading "Striking student", top, in Algiers. Protests and pressure from the army brought down Algeria's longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika but demonstrators want deeper change. (Image: AP)
2/8

Algerian students carry a banner reading "Striking student", top, in Algiers. Protests and pressure from the army brought down Algeria's longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika but demonstrators want deeper change. (Image: AP)
a home west of Celina, Ohio, has had its roof torn off by a tornado that was part of a storm system that passed through Monday night. After Monday s tornadoes, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in the three counties with the most damage. (Image: AP)
3/8

A home west of Celina, Ohio, has had its roof torn off by a tornado that was part of a storm system that passed through Monday night. After Monday's tornadoes, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in the three counties with the most damage. (Image: AP)
Pro-choice activists carry a statue of the Virgin Mary which features a green handkerchief symbolizing the abortion rights movement in Argentina during a rally outside Congress in favor of legalizing abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lawmakers said they would introduce a bill to legalize abortion for pregnancies up to 14 weeks. (Image: AP)
4/8

Pro-choice activists carry a statue of the Virgin Mary which features a green handkerchief symbolizing the abortion rights movement in Argentina during a rally outside Congress in favor of legalizing abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lawmakers said they would introduce a bill to legalize abortion for pregnancies up to 14 weeks. (Image: AP)
A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the ground along an 800-metre long route, as part of the Smash Perrier free event operating until June 2 in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the ground along an 800-metre long route, as part of the Smash Perrier free event operating until June 2 in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
People photograph nameplates after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg failed to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
6/8

People photograph nameplates after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg failed to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Image: Reuters)
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. European Union leaders are meeting in Brussels to haggle over who should lead the 28-nation bloc's key institutions for the next five years after weekend elections shook up Europe's political landscape.
7/8

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. European Union leaders are meeting in Brussels to haggle over who should lead the 28-nation bloc's key institutions for the next five years after weekend elections shook up Europe's political landscape. (Image: AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.