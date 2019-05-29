News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel take part in an EU summit following the EU elections, in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Algerian students carry a banner reading "Striking student", top, in Algiers. Protests and pressure from the army brought down Algeria's longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika but demonstrators want deeper change. (Image: AP) 3/8 A home west of Celina, Ohio, has had its roof torn off by a tornado that was part of a storm system that passed through Monday night. After Monday's tornadoes, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in the three counties with the most damage. (Image: AP) 4/8 Pro-choice activists carry a statue of the Virgin Mary which features a green handkerchief symbolizing the abortion rights movement in Argentina during a rally outside Congress in favor of legalizing abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lawmakers said they would introduce a bill to legalize abortion for pregnancies up to 14 weeks. (Image: AP) 5/8 A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the ground along an 800-metre long route, as part of the Smash Perrier free event operating until June 2 in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 People photograph nameplates after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg failed to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. European Union leaders are meeting in Brussels to haggle over who should lead the 28-nation bloc's key institutions for the next five years after weekend elections shook up Europe's political landscape. (Image: AP) 8/8 French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 29, 2019 05:35 pm