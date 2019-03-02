App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 09:17 PM IST

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vietnamese soldiers stand guard near Dong Dang railway station, where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's train will depart from the border with China, in Dong Dang, Vietnam. (REUTERS)
1/9

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a government agency that fights financial crime, in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
2/9


Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a pro-India political party, shout slogans during a protest against the ban on a Kashmir-based Islamist political party called Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), in Srinagar. (REUTERS)
3/9

A masked reveller takes part in the Carnival in Venice, Italy (REUTERS)
4/9

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. (REUTERS)
5/9

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. (REUTERS)
6/9

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US (REUTERS)
7/9

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures to Venezuelan citizens after giving a news conference at the San Martin Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (REUTERS)
8/9

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ride their motorbikes during a rally to celebrate after Abhinandan was released by Pakistan, in New Delhi (REUTERS)
9/9

First Published on Mar 2, 2019 09:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Kashmir #News in Pics #Slideshow

