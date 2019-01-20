News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Participants run along the Bandra-Worli sea link over the Arabian Sea during Tata Mumbai Marathon, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of the "Kinnar Akhara" congregation for transgender people blesses her followers during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Australian Open - Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during the match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 A man carries a tree sewed with prayer flags as part of preparations for the "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year celebration, in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 People attend a funeral of a buddhist monk who was shot dead at a temple where unknown gunmen shot dead two Buddhist monks and injured two others on Friday in Su-ngai Padi district in the southern province of Narathiwat, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 A scene at BJP Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally at Ramlila ground, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/10 A powerful Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying a US spy satellite lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. (Image: AP) 8/10 Nathan Phillips (C,right) prays with other protesters near the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Chad's President Idriss Deby, during their meeting in N'Djamena, Chad. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Fans of Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao cheer as they watch the WBA welterweight world title boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and US boxer Adrien Broner, on a screen in a basketball court in Manila, Philippines. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 20, 2019 03:47 pm