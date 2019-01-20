App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Participants run along the Bandra-Worli sea link over the Arabian Sea during Tata Mumbai Marathon, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Participants run along the Bandra-Worli sea link over the Arabian Sea during Tata Mumbai Marathon, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of the "Kinnar Akhara" congregation for transgender people blesses her followers during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of the "Kinnar Akhara" congregation for transgender people blesses her followers during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad. (Image: Reuters)
Australian Open - Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during the match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Australian Open - Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during the match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych. (Image: Reuters)
A man carries a tree sewed with prayer flags as part of preparations for the "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year celebration, in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

A man carries a tree sewed with prayer flags as part of preparations for the "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year celebration, in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. (Image: Reuters)
People attend a funeral of a buddhist monk who was shot dead at a temple where unknown gunmen shot dead two Buddhist monks and injured two others on Friday in Su-ngai Padi district in the southern province of Narathiwat, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

People attend a funeral of a buddhist monk who was shot dead at a temple where unknown gunmen shot dead two Buddhist monks and injured two others on Friday in Su-ngai Padi district in the southern province of Narathiwat, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
A scene at BJP Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally at Ramlila ground, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
6/10

A scene at BJP Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally at Ramlila ground, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
A powerful Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying a US spy satellite lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. (Image: AP)
7/10

A powerful Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying a US spy satellite lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. (Image: AP)
Nathan Phillips (C,right) prays with other protesters near the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Nathan Phillips (C,right) prays with other protesters near the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US. (Image: Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Chad's President Idriss Deby, during their meeting in N'Djamena, Chad. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Chad's President Idriss Deby, during their meeting in N'Djamena, Chad. (Image: Reuters)
Fans of Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao cheer as they watch the WBA welterweight world title boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and US boxer Adrien Broner, on a screen in a basketball court in Manila, Philippines. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Fans of Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao cheer as they watch the WBA welterweight world title boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and US boxer Adrien Broner, on a screen in a basketball court in Manila, Philippines. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.