News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Scores of people on October 20 staged a sit-in on the railway tracks where 61 people were mowed down by a train during a Dussehra event. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 20 and discussed with him issues related to security and anti-terror cooperation between India and the island nation. (Image: PTI) 3/7 An Afghan woman inks her finger during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Image: AP) 4/7 A Delhi court Saturday framed molestation charges against former TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) chief RK Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged by his former colleague. (Image: PopTech) 5/7 Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a "fistfight" in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom claimed early Saturday, finally admitting that the writer had been slain at its diplomatic post. (Image: AP) 6/7 The US accused a Russian woman on Friday of helping oversee the finances of a sweeping, secretive effort to sway American public opinion through social media in the first federal case alleging foreign interference in the 2018 midterm elections. (Image: AP) 7/7 The Islamic State group early Saturday released two women and four children they had been holding since July in the first part of an exchange with the Syrian government that will set free dozens of women related to members of the extremist group, opposition activists said. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 20, 2018 05:02 pm