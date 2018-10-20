App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Scores of people on October 20 staged a sit-in on the railway tracks where 61 people were mowed down by a train during a Dussehra event. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

Scores of people on October 20 staged a sit-in on the railway tracks where 61 people were mowed down by a train during a Dussehra event. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded action against the train driver. (Image: Reuters)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 20 and discussed with him issues related to security and anti-terror cooperation between India and the island nation. (Image: PTI)
2/7

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 20 and discussed with him issues related to security and anti-terror cooperation between India and the island nation. (Image: PTI)
An Afghan woman inks her finger during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Image: AP)
3/7

An Afghan woman inks her finger during the Parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. Tens of thousands of Afghan forces fanned out across the country as voting began in the elections that followed a campaign marred by relentless violence. (Image: AP)
A Delhi court Saturday framed molestation charges against former TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) chief RK Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged by his former colleague. (Image: PopTech)
4/7

A Delhi court Saturday framed molestation charges against former TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) chief RK Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged by his former colleague. (Image: PopTech)
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a "fistfight" in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom claimed early Saturday, finally admitting that the writer had been slain at its diplomatic post. (Image: AP)
5/7

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a "fistfight" in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the kingdom claimed early Saturday, finally admitting that the writer had been slain at its diplomatic post. (Image: AP)
The US accused a Russian woman on Friday of helping oversee the finances of a sweeping, secretive effort to sway American public opinion through social media in the first federal case alleging foreign interference in the 2018 midterm elections. (Image: AP)
6/7

The US accused a Russian woman on Friday of helping oversee the finances of a sweeping, secretive effort to sway American public opinion through social media in the first federal case alleging foreign interference in the 2018 midterm elections. (Image: AP)
The Islamic State group early Saturday released two women and four children they had been holding since July in the first part of an exchange with the Syrian government that will set free dozens of women related to members of the extremist group, opposition activists said. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

The Islamic State group early Saturday released two women and four children they had been holding since July in the first part of an exchange with the Syrian government that will set free dozens of women related to members of the extremist group, opposition activists said. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #New in Pics #Slideshow #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.