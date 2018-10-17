News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Women hold placards as they attend a protest march called by various Hindu organizations against the lifting of the ban by Supreme Court that allowed entry of women of menstruating age to the Sabarimala temple, in Kerala. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares to leave after meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara, Turkey. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Damage caused by Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Florida, US. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security personnel search a damaged house which was gutted during an encounter, in which three militants including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant commander Mehraj-ud-Bangroo and a policeman were killed, at Fathe Kadal in Srinagar. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Bollywood actors Rani Mukharjee (L), Shah Rukh Khan (C) and Kajol attend an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hindi film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 6/10 Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 A relative of Palestinian gunman Naji al-Zaneen, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Demonstrators take part in a protest rally organised by Ukrainian labour unions in central Kiev, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 A rickshaw puller carries an effigy of demon-king Ravana for installation ahead of Dussehra festival, in Amritsar. (Image: PTI) First Published on Oct 17, 2018 05:06 pm