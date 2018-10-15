News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Pope Francis greets the faithful as he attends a special audience for pilgrims from El Salvador at Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. (Image source: Reuters) 2/10 A farmer burns the stubble in a rice field in Karnal in the northern state of Haryana. (Image source: Reuters) 3/10 Students wait in line to enter the University of California, Berkeley's electrical engineering and computer sciences career fair. (Image source: Reuters) 4/10 A woman stands next to an inflatable tank with US President Donald Trump outside an art exhibition 'MonuMental' by the pseudonymous artist, Saint Hoax. (Image source: Reuters) 5/10 German Chancellor, Angela Merkel reacts as she attends a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership meeting in Berlin. (Image source: Reuters) 6/10 Supporters of India's main opposition, Congress party scuffle with police during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawed Akbar in New Delhi. (Image source: Reuters) 7/10 Jordanian men show their passports during their travel to Syria at Jordan's Jaber border crossing checkpoint, near Syria's Nasib checkpoint. (Image source: Reuters) 8/10 Minister of State for Culture, Mahesh Sharma and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a museum for all Prime Ministers of the country. (Image source: PTI) 9/10 President of the Tibetan government in exile, Lobsang Sangay with Himachal Pradesh Governor, Acharya Devrat during 'Thank You Himachal' program on the completion of Tibetans' 60 years in Himachal. (Image source: PTI) 10/10 Congress President, Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Pitambara Peeth in Datia. MP Congress Chief, Kamal Nath and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are also seen. (Image source: PTI) First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:22 pm