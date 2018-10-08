App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/11

A potter makes earthen lamps or 'diyas' ahead of the Diwali festival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (PTI)
1/11

A potter makes earthen lamps or 'diyas' ahead of the Diwali festival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (PTI)
2/11

Devotees, mostly women, take part in the 'namajapa' (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa ) march at Kaloor in Ernakulam, against the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. (PTI)
2/11

Devotees, mostly women, take part in the 'namajapa' (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa ) march at Kaloor in Ernakulam, against the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. (PTI)
3/11

Indian Americans celebrate Navratri festival at NJ Expo center in New Jersey (PTI)
3/11

Indian Americans celebrate Navratri festival at NJ Expo center in New Jersey (PTI)
4/11

'Sarang' helicopter aerobatic team of Indian Air Force performs at the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018, at Air Force Station, Hindon in Ghaziabad. (PTI)
4/11

'Sarang' helicopter aerobatic team of Indian Air Force performs at the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018, at Air Force Station, Hindon in Ghaziabad. (PTI)
5/11

A security personnel stands guard as people wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during municipal elections in Jammu (PTI)
5/11

A security personnel stands guard as people wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during municipal elections in Jammu (PTI)
6/11

A red plastic chair and a television are pictured on the beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (REUTERS)
6/11

A red plastic chair and a television are pictured on the beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (REUTERS)
7/11

Workers are seen at the construction site of Zhangjiakou South railway station in Hebei province, China. (REUTERS)
7/11

Workers are seen at the construction site of Zhangjiakou South railway station in Hebei province, China. (REUTERS)
8/11

Devotees raise their hands as they perform prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, India(REUTERS)
8/11

Devotees raise their hands as they perform prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, India(REUTERS)
9/11

An earthquake victim sits after treatment at the Indonesian Navy hospital ship "KRI dr. Soeharso" in Palu, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia (REUTERS)
9/11

An earthquake victim sits after treatment at the Indonesian Navy hospital ship "KRI dr. Soeharso" in Palu, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia (REUTERS)
10/11

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up the evening sky over Oceanside, California as it carries an Argentinian Earth-observing satellite into space after blasting off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, US (REUTERS)
10/11

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up the evening sky over Oceanside, California as it carries an Argentinian Earth-observing satellite into space after blasting off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, US (REUTERS)
11/11

President Ram Nath Kovind being welcomed on his arrival at Dushanbe International Airport, Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (PTI)
11/11

President Ram Nath Kovind being welcomed on his arrival at Dushanbe International Airport, Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (PTI)

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

