Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 1st Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 1st Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (Image: PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members march during a rehearsal for Vijaya Dashmi celebrations, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members march during a rehearsal for Vijaya Dashmi celebrations, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)
Sprint legend Milkha Singh flags off Tawi Marathon in Jammu. (Image: PTI)
Sprint legend Milkha Singh flags off Tawi Marathon in Jammu. (Image: PTI)
Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza. (Image: AP)
Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza. (Image: AP)
Members of group "Castellers de Sabadell" form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Members of group "Castellers de Sabadell" form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Runners cross the river Danube over the Chain Bridge during the 33. Spar Budapest Marathon in Budapest, Hungary. (Image: Reuters)
Runners cross the river Danube over the Chain Bridge during the 33. Spar Budapest Marathon in Budapest, Hungary. (Image: Reuters)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain holds his trophy and a bottle of champagne on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan. (Image: AP/PTI)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain holds his trophy and a bottle of champagne on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan. (Image: AP/PTI)
Winner Ritika Sharma flanked by first runner-up Palak Sharma (L) and second runner-up Ashima Sharma during finals of Miss Himalaya Pageant 2018 at McLeod Ganj near Dharamshala. (Image: PTI)
Winner Ritika Sharma flanked by first runner-up Palak Sharma (L) and second runner-up Ashima Sharma during finals of Miss Himalaya Pageant 2018 at McLeod Ganj near Dharamshala. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

