News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during inauguration of Anand Agricultural University's Incubation Centre cum Centre of Excellence in Food Processing, in Anand, Gujarat. (PTI) 2/10 Vintage cars participate in the Heritage, Vintage and Royal Classic Car Drive, in Bengaluru. (PTI) 3/10 New Zealand's All Blacks players celebrate after winning the rugby Championship following the match against Argentina's Los Pumas, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP/PTI) 4/10 Pakistan's Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters. (AP/PTI) 5/10 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is seen illuminated after evening prayers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the largest mosques in the world with a capacity of more than 40,000 worshippers. (AP/PTI) 6/10 In this photo, a vessel, rear, tilts on one side as it ran ashore at a pier as a typhoon approached Yonabaru, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan. A powerful typhoon is ripping through Japan and authorities are warning people to brace for heavy winds and rain in areas that include those devastated by a previous storm. (AP/PTI) 7/10 Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US. (Reuters) 8/10 A father crosses a road with his twin daughters in Shanghai, China. (Reuters) 9/10 Labourers work in front of a giant sculpture of a man wearing a gas mask that will be used to decorate an "Open Air" themed pandal (temporary platform) for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India. According to organizers, the theme of the pandal seeks to create awareness on the importance of clean, unpolluted air, to devotees of Goddess Durga. (Reuters) 10/10 Attorney Amal Clooney speaks during the Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy Justice event during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US. (Reuters) First Published on Sep 30, 2018 04:14 pm