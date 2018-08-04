App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
England's Ben Stokes, without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Mohammed Shami during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (AP/PTI)
1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the preparations for the launch of Health Assurance programme under Ayushman Bharat, in New Delhi. (PTI)
2/10

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at AICC in New Delhi. (PTI)
3/10

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal addresses as MoS Finance Shiv Partap Shukla (R) looks on during the 29th Meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi. (PTI)
4/10

Army personnel perform stunts during 'Army Mela', in Jabalpur. (PTI)
5/10

BJP President Amit Shah with Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wave at their supporters during a public meeting to start 'Suraj Gaurav Yatra' at Charbhuja. (PTI)
6/10

Palestinian protesters gather during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Gaza's Hamas rulers led several thousand Palestinians in a protest along the frontier with Israel on Friday, a show of presence by Hamas as Egyptian efforts intensify to broker a broad truce between the Islamic militant group and Israel. (AP/ PTI)
7/10

Astronauts, from left, Eric Boe, Sunita Williams, Christopher Ferguson, Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann react after being introduced at a NASA event to announce them as astronauts assigned to crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon in Houston. The astronauts will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and return human launches to the US. (AP/ PTI)
8/10

Walls of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's studio collapse during demolition in Beijing. (AP/PTI)
9/10

A person sports a mask of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar to pay tribute during his 89th birth anniversary at Howrah Bridge, in Kolkata. (PTI)
10/10

First Published on Aug 4, 2018 05:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

