News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Astronauts, from left, Eric Boe, Sunita Williams, Christopher Ferguson, Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann react after being introduced at a NASA event to announce them as astronauts assigned to crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon in Houston. The astronauts will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and return human launches to the US. (AP/ PTI)