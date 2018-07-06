News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 2/13 Pilgrims cross mountain trails during their religious journey to the Amarnath cave temple, at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday. (Image: PTI) 3/13 Members of Akal Purakh Ki Fauj (APKF) hold placards during a campaign against drug menace and to spread awareness regarding its use among the youth in Amritsar. (Image: PTI) 4/13 An aircraft passes the setting moon over Frankfurt, Germany, late Friday. (Image: AP/PTI) 5/13 The sun begins to set behind fairgoers hanging from the Sky Flyer ride at the State Fair Meadowlands carnival in East Rutherford. (Image: AP/PTI) 6/13 A Navy and a Coast Guard Chetak helicopter fly over the Juhu beach during a search operation to find four persons, who are feared to have been drowned on Thursday night, at Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 7/13 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during a meeting with Israel’s ambassador to India Daniel Carmon, in Chandigarh. (Image: PTI) 8/13 Flames of a wildfire rise near Duchesne, Utah. (Image: AP/PTI) 9/13 A revellers reacts after being splashed with water before the opening of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 A man walks past a burning tyre during a protest against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 General view of Safeco Field during the sixth inning of a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 A local resident watches Togetsu Bridge and swollen Katsura River, caused by a heavy rain, in Kyoto, western Japan. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 General view of the Balaton Sound music festival in Zamardi, Hungary. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 6, 2018 03:55 pm