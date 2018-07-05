App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, arrives with his wife Nita Ambani to address the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, arrives with his wife Nita Ambani to address the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A view of a flooded locality after heavy rains in Agartala, Tripura. (Image: PTI)
2/9

A view of a flooded locality after heavy rains in Agartala, Tripura. (Image: PTI)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its Crew Escape System Technology Demonstrator from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image: PTI)
3/9

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its Crew Escape System Technology Demonstrator from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image: PTI)
Police stop Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) activists who were protesting during 'Jharkhand Bandh' called by all opposition parties over the "Land Acquisition Bill", in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Image: PTI)
4/9

Police stop Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) activists who were protesting during 'Jharkhand Bandh' called by all opposition parties over the "Land Acquisition Bill", in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Image: PTI)
Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay waves upon his arrival, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
5/9

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay waves upon his arrival, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses the media, at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
6/9

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses the media, at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places his hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem during an afternoon picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House. (Image: AP/PTI)
7/9

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places his hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem during an afternoon picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House. (Image: AP/PTI)
People watch fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

People watch fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
A screengrab from a CCTV camera with a view of the entrance of the Chundawat house is seen members of the family carrying stools , later used in mass hanging which rendered 11 members dead, at Burari area in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
9/9

A screengrab from a CCTV camera with a view of the entrance of the Chundawat house is seen members of the family carrying stools , later used in mass hanging which rendered 11 members dead, at Burari area in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.