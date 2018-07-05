News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, arrives with his wife Nita Ambani to address the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 A view of a flooded locality after heavy rains in Agartala, Tripura. (Image: PTI) 3/9 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its Crew Escape System Technology Demonstrator from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image: PTI) 4/9 Police stop Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) activists who were protesting during 'Jharkhand Bandh' called by all opposition parties over the "Land Acquisition Bill", in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Image: PTI) 5/9 Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay waves upon his arrival, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 6/9 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses the media, at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/9 President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places his hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem during an afternoon picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House. (Image: AP/PTI) 8/9 People watch fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 A screengrab from a CCTV camera with a view of the entrance of the Chundawat house is seen members of the family carrying stools , later used in mass hanging which rendered 11 members dead, at Burari area in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:44 pm