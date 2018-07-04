App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Workers plant flowers in front of Zhuhai Opera House in Zhuhai, China. (REUTERS)
1/10

Workers plant flowers in front of Zhuhai Opera House in Zhuhai, China. (REUTERS)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh during a cabinet briefing, in New Delhi. (PTI)
2/10

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh during a cabinet briefing, in New Delhi. (PTI)
A woman walks along the crack developed over the bridge at the Grant Road station, in Mumbai. Cracks were found on a bridge at the Grant Road station in south Mumbai, hours after an over- bridge collapsed at a railway station in suburban Andheri. (PTI)
3/10

A woman walks along the crack developed over the bridge at the Grant Road station, in Mumbai. Cracks were found on a bridge at the Grant Road station in south Mumbai, hours after an over- bridge collapsed at a railway station in suburban Andheri. (PTI)

Sadhus chant religious slogans while standing in a queue to get themselves registered for Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu. (PTI)
4/10

Sadhus chant religious slogans while standing in a queue to get themselves registered for Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu. (PTI)
Mount Agung volcano spews ash and smoke in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. The volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted earlier this week, ejecting a 2,000-meter-high (6,560-foot-high) column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes. (AP/PTI)
5/10

Mount Agung volcano spews ash and smoke in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. The volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted earlier this week, ejecting a 2,000-meter-high (6,560-foot-high) column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes. (AP/PTI)
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. (REUTERS)
6/10

A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. (REUTERS)
Supreme Court President Malgorzata Gersdorf addresses the supporters and the media before entering the Supreme Court building in Warsaw, Poland. (REUTERS)
7/10

Supreme Court President Malgorzata Gersdorf addresses the supporters and the media before entering the Supreme Court building in Warsaw, Poland. (REUTERS)
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani review the guard of honour in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger - RC186B4C3380
8/10

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani review the guard of honour in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger - RC186B4C3380
Ground staff work on Centre Court as plastic sheeting is removed from the Royal Box and police officers perform a security sweep at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, for the Wimbledon tournament.(REUTERS)
9/10

Ground staff work on Centre Court as plastic sheeting is removed from the Royal Box and police officers perform a security sweep at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, for the Wimbledon tournament.(REUTERS)
Armed police officers of the Malta Police Special Intervention Unit provide security whilst three men, accused of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, attend the continuation of the compilation of evidence at the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta. (REUTERS)
10/10

Armed police officers of the Malta Police Special Intervention Unit provide security whilst three men, accused of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, attend the continuation of the compilation of evidence at the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta. (REUTERS)
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.