News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Workers plant flowers in front of Zhuhai Opera House in Zhuhai, China. (REUTERS) 2/10 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh during a cabinet briefing, in New Delhi. (PTI) 3/10 A woman walks along the crack developed over the bridge at the Grant Road station, in Mumbai. Cracks were found on a bridge at the Grant Road station in south Mumbai, hours after an over- bridge collapsed at a railway station in suburban Andheri. (PTI) 4/10 Sadhus chant religious slogans while standing in a queue to get themselves registered for Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu. (PTI) 5/10 Mount Agung volcano spews ash and smoke in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. The volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted earlier this week, ejecting a 2,000-meter-high (6,560-foot-high) column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes. (AP/PTI) 6/10 A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. (REUTERS) 7/10 Supreme Court President Malgorzata Gersdorf addresses the supporters and the media before entering the Supreme Court building in Warsaw, Poland. (REUTERS) 8/10 Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani review the guard of honour in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger - RC186B4C3380 9/10 Ground staff work on Centre Court as plastic sheeting is removed from the Royal Box and police officers perform a security sweep at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, for the Wimbledon tournament.(REUTERS) 10/10 Armed police officers of the Malta Police Special Intervention Unit provide security whilst three men, accused of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, attend the continuation of the compilation of evidence at the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta. (REUTERS) First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:59 pm