News highlights: US Supreme Court says states can tax e-commerce sales

Jun 21, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NEWS FLASH: US Supreme Court has said that states can tax e-commerce sales.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has called for an all-party meet tomorrow to discuss the situation after the implementation of Governor’s rule, according to reports.
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s wife charged with fraud
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife has been charged with fraud by the prosecutor, over alleged misuse of funds at Prime Minister's residence, Reuters has reported.
SEBI Chairman: Initiated enforcement action in NSE co-location case. Have received a report from auditors on the NSE co-location case.
‘SEBI intends to simplify FPI, mutual fund regulations going forward,’ regulator’s chairman Ajay Tyagi has said.
The issue of capital and disclosure requirements has been rationalised. We will have a Section 8 company for establishment of National Centre for Financial Education: SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi
SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi: Intend to simplify FPI, mutual fund regulations going ahead. Have reduced time for announcement of IPO price band from five days to two days.
SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi: Will bring a consultation paper for regulations w.r.t third party entities. Sub-brokers can migrate to authorised person categories. Shareholding of foreign holding to be harmonised to 15 percent in market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).
SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi has said that the regulator has rewritten share buyback regulation.
Tyagi has added that SEBI has reduced time for announcement of price band from five days to two days.
Centre has imposed retaliatory duties on goods from the United States after US President Donald Trump's tariff hike, News18 has reported.
2018 will be the year of consolidation after stellar gains in 2017: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
According to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, there is no credible leader in the opposition party to take on PM Modi. I am sure that the next government will be a BJP government despite what people feel, he said.
ICICI Bank may appoint law and risk assessment specialists to probe Chanda Kochhar
Law firm Luthra & Luthra and global risk assessment specialist Control Risks are set to assist former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna in his probe against ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, said a Business Standard report. While Luthra & Luthra will conduct a forensic audit of the transactions between ICICI Bank, Videocon Industries and other clients of the bank, Control Risks’ mandate is to help Srikrishna on regulatory violations overseas, if any, the report said. However, the final decision to appoint the consultants will be taken by Srikrishna, who is heading the independent inquiry panel.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on ICICI Bank: "For ICICI Bank, FY19 will see repair and FY20 will be a year of clean growth. RoA and RoE of private banks with legacy problems will improve in FY19 and FY20."
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on pharma sector: I am pretty sure that the worst is behind for pharma sector. I am positive on the domestic branded pharma businesses. The Indian pharma industry is entering an unknown, but exciting space. Sun Pharma and Lupin are entering speciality generics, next leg of growth
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on banking sector: There is an unprecedented growth opportunity in the banking sector. Once provisioning normalises for banks, earnings and multiples will expand.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to CNBC-TV18: "2018 will be the year of consolidation after stellar gains in. IBC, GST, financial inclusion will benefit the Indian economy."
On the political scenario: "I don't think political uncertainty will take market lower beyond a point. It's too early to predict the outcome of the 2019 general elections, but I believe the BJP will form the government in 2019."
Reforms like bankruptcy code, GST to benefit economy, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, says reforms like bankruptcy code, GST will benefit the economy. He added, "The market has had a tremendous run since August 2013. Current correction is post a big rally. Flow of local money in the market is just the beginning. There has been tremendous correction in midcap stocks."
Disney hikes bid for Fox assets to $71.3 billion, tops Comcast
Walt Disney Co raised its bid for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets to $71.3 billion on Wednesday, sweetening its deal with cash as it looks to upend Comcast Corp's $65 billion offer. The new cash-or-stock deal may be attractive to Fox's largest shareholder, Rupert Murdoch, who owns 17 percent voting shares along with his family. The Murdochs face a large capital gains tax bill under Comcast's all-cash offer. Disney's previous offer was all stock.
ICICI Bank may appoint MD Mallya as new chairman: Report
ICICI Bank may appoint former Bank of Baroda Chairman and Managing Director MD Mallya as a sucessor to the current ICICI Bank Chairman MK Sharma when his term ends on June 30. The bank has sought the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval for the same in the first week of June, reported Mint quoting sources. Mallya is currently an independent director on ICICI Bank's board.
Dharmendra Pradhan calls on OPEC seeking responsible pricing of oil
India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, today pressed OPEC nations to move to responsible pricing of oil and gas saying the present rates are far detached from market fundamentals.
International Yoga Day: PM Modi calls Yoga a mass movement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Yoga has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and wellbeing as he lead an estimated 50,000 enthusiasts performing asanas during the 4th International Yoga day at the picturesque Forest Research Institute. He said from Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg, Yoga is everywhere. (PTI)
Trump signs executive order to end immigrant family separations
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to end separation of immigrant families on the US-Mexico border, after images of children in cages sparked global outrage.
Trump signed the executive order following widespread protests against the move of his administration to separate children from their parents who illegally enter the country. In recent weeks, more than 2,500 such children were separated from their parents. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.