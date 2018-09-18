News highlights: Tesla to face probe over CEO Elon Musk’s tweets on taking it private, say reports

Live now
Sep 18, 2018
JUST IN | Electric car maker Tesla is to face a criminal probe over its CEO Elon Musk’s tweets over taking the company private, say reports.
JUST IN | The UAE will be extraditing accused middleman in the Agusta Westland case, Christian Michel, to India, according to a CNN News 18 report.
China retaliates against the United States by levying tariffs on $60 billion of US imports, reports AFP
JUST IN | Rupee hits record low of 72.97 to the dollar.
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurate two projects in Bangladesh via video conferencing.
Wilful defaulters to be kept out of settlement, says Ajay Tyagi
SEBI reduces listing timing of Mutual Fund to T+3
Mutual Fund industry must adopt full trail model of commission: SEBI
Revised circular for KYC circular will be issued soon, says SEBI Chief Ajay Tyagi
JUST IN | The EU is probing VolksWagen, BMW, Daimler over an collusion of emissions.
JUST IN | Sitharaman also said that there was no proposal yet to cut down army strength by 1.5 lakh.
JUST IN | Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman answers back to questions raised by the opposition over the Rafale fighter jets deal. Sitharaman stated HAL was not chosen as the manufacturer as it was a decision taken by UPA during its tenure.
Arbitration panel rules in favour of Infosys' ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal in severance pay case
Grenade attack on joint CRPF, SOG camp at Pulwama
Trump cuts refugee admissions to 30,000 for 2019: Pompeo
About 8,02,000 infant deaths reported in India in 2017: UN
Trump orders new tariffs on additional $200 bn worth of Chinese imports
JUST IN | The government is working on an incentive package for exports, and may expand the interest subvention scheme to include merchant exporters. It may expand export guarantee via the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) for restricted countries like Syria, Libya.
JUST IN | The government is considering a minimum import price, non-tariff barriers, import duty hike import curb mechanisms, as according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
JUST IN | The final list of items to face import curbs will most likely be prepared by the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's office by September 21, according to government official who was cited in a CNBC TV 18 report.
JUST IN | With the ailing health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Congress gets an appointment to meet Governor Dr. Mridula Sinha on September 18 at 6:30 pm, according to an ANI tweet.
JUST IN | ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar have applied for Consent with respect to the Videocon case, according to news reports.
SEBI board meet outcome: The board did not discuss an extension of trading hours. "No concrete proposal from bourses on an extension of trading hours," says Tyagi. He adds that the market regulator has sought the government's approval to intercept calls in a probe.
SEBI board meet outcome: The board also set new provision for settlement with confidentiality to specified persons.
SEBI board meet outcome: The market regulator says that wilful defaulters will be kept out of settlement procedure. Tyagi adds that they may not settle cases if alleged default has a market wide impact, incurring loss to investors. "Foreign entity can trade in commodity derivatives if it has an exposure to the physical commodity market," says Tyagi.
JUST IN | The SEBI chief says that board has taken the first step to open commodities derivatives market to foreign investors. The SEBI board has approved the use of UPI as payment mechanism under the IPO process. Tyagi adds that the board has refined the concept of 'eligible foreign entities'. It has reduced the listing timing of Mutual Fund to T+3 from T+6. Also, large corporates can raise 25 percent of their total borrowing via bond market.
JUST IN | The SEBI chief observed that eligible large borrowers definition is in line with the consultation paper.
JUST IN | Tyagi adds that the board has discussed about bringing in transparency and lowering costs for Mutual Fund investors. "Mutual Fund industry must adopt full trail model of commission," says Tyagi.
JUST IN | The revised circular for KYC circular will be issued soon, says SEBI Chief Ajay Tyagi. The market regulator board has agreed to the proposed amendments of Khan working group.
JUST IN | In reply to senior Congress leader A K Antony's accusation of Sitharaman on the price of the Rafale fighter jets were cheaper than that negotiated by the UPA and why it did not buy 126 aircraft instead of 36 from the French manufacturer, Sitharaman said he is aware of the negotiations that took place in the Rafale deal and that it was "wrong" for him to say that we should have just bought 126 planes.
JUST IN | SEBI board meeting: The October 1 deadline for trading hour extension has been deferred, reports CNBC TV18 quoting a source. SEBI is likely to consult brokers and exchanges before setting a new timeline. According to the report, brokers are yet to come on board with respect to trading hour extention.
NEWS FLASH: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Singh brothers and HDFC to respond to Daiichi Sankyo's plea, according to a CNBC TV18 report.
Daiichi Sankyo had moved NCLT seeking to stall insolvency proceedings against RHC Holdings. RHC Holdings is the holding company of Singh brothers. HDFC had sought to drag RHC Holdings to NCLT for insolvency proceedings.
NCLT will hear RHC Holdings' case on October 4.
Efforts are being made to clean river Ganga from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar. Till now, schemes worth Rs 21,000 crore approximately have been approved towards cleaning of river Ganga: PM Modi.
PM Modi says that Varanasi is emerging as a hub. Soon, it will be the biggest hub for medical centres.