News highlights of the day: Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah quits

Etihad says no plans to divest stake in Jet Airways
IDBI says filed case against RP Info Systems in 2015
Cabinet approves NFRA to oversee auditors
SBI freezes 3 deposit accounts of Nirav Modi group companies
L&T's construction arm wins orders worth Rs 1,593cr
Mahindra tractor sales up 36% YoY to 20,483 units in Feb
Tata Motors' Feb domestic sales up 38% YoY at 58,993 units
Tata Group to merge housing, infra businesses
Bajaj Auto sales up 31% YoY at 357,883 units in Feb
Average temp in North India to be above normal from March-May
Indian institutes consistently fare poorly on global rankings
Alibaba unit invests $150m in Zomato
PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 1,217cr assets of Mehul Choksi group
Maruti February sales up 15% at 149,824 units
Ashok Leyland sales rise 29% YoY at 18,181 units in Feb
Escorts tractor sales up 52% YoY at 6,462 units in Feb
Spotify files to go public, eying streaming growth despite losses
Firestar Diamond whets buyer interest amid $2bn PNB fraud probe
Cabinet to take up Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill today: Sources
Mahatma Gandhi's original letter on Jesus Christ up for sale for $50K
SBI hikes interest rates on loans by 10-25 bps
Nirav Modi said to have offered concrete proposal to PNB
AirAsia sells aircraft portfolio for $1.2bn
Statutory auditor Deloitte raises several red flags in Fortis Q2 and Q3 earnings review
Numetal, Russia's TPE confident of turning around Essar Steel
L&T to sell up to 2% stake in L&T Technology Services
Macquarie wins maiden bundle of govt road projects for Rs 9,682cr
Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi
Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50bps
Aircel files for bankruptcy; blames competition, financial woes
Cryptocurrency mania? 46% of all 2017 ICOs have failed
Cabinet likely to discuss tighter norms for auditors today
PNB appoints forensic auditor for Nirav Modi fraud case
PNB fraud: Nirav Modi refuses to join CBI probe
Bharti Airtel wants to exit tower biz, committed to Africa
Fiscal deficit overshoots full-year revised estimate in Jan
Q3 FY18 GDP at a five-quarter high of 7.2%
Indians to get their own size chart for garments
I-T Dept attaches 4 assets of Nirav Modi; look out circular issued
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Etihad says no plans to divest stake in Jet Airways
Etihad Airways said on Thursday, it has no plans to divest stake in Jet Airways, which is a "valuable partner". The leading Gulf airline also rejected aviation think-tank CAPA's claim that Etihad might sell the entire stake in Jet Airways by the third quarter of next financial year. "The claims made in the CAPA report are false. Jet Airways is a valuable partner of Etihad Airways, and we have no plans to divest," an Etihad spokesperson told PTI in an e-mailed statement. Etihad has been invested in Jet Airways since April 2013 when it acquired 24 percent equity for around Rs 2,069 crore and there have been speculations that the Abu Dhabi-based carrier is likely to sell the stake. (PTI)
IDBI says filed case against RP Info Systems in 2015
State-owned IDBI Bank on Thursday said it had lodged a complaint with CBI in January 2015 against RP Info Systems with regard to a fraud and the matter is under investigation. The BSE stock exchange had sought a reply from the bank over a report that said the fresh case has been registered against RP Info Systems, the makers of Chirag Computers. The bank said complaint had been registered dated May 20, 2015. It has been informed that CBI had already filed the charge sheet pertaining to the case on December 30, 2016, and the investigations are in progress.
On Wednesday, Canara Bank had informed to exchanges that it had declared RP Infosystems as a fraud account in May 2015 in which it was a a part of consortium of 17 banks and its exposure in the case was Rs 40 crore.
Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah quits
Pankaj Chaddah, co-founder of online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato has resigned from the company after serving 10 years saying he will take a few months break and start something new. In his letter to the employees posted on the company's blog on Thursday, Chaddah said: I have been thinking of moving on for sometime now, but I didn't want to leave when the company really needed me to be around". Stating that the company has been going through some rough times in the last two years, he said: "now that the company is in good shape, I think its a good time". He will be a part of the company till March 31.(PTI)
Karti's custodial interrogation needed to unearth larger conspiracy: Court
A Delhi court allowed custodial interrogation of Karti Chidambaram by the CBI for five days, saying there was a need to unearth the larger conspiracy in the INX Media case and his presence would serve some important purposes connected with the investigation. The court said Karti's CBI custody was necessary to confront him with documents and co-accused, as well as to probe the role of others involved in the case, while the agency maintained that three mobile phones have been recovered from him which needed to be examined. (PTI)
ED seeks NBW against Mehul Choksi, permission to search Nirav Modi's house
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, moved a special court here seeking a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Gitanjali Gems' promoter Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the alleged Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam. It also moved another court seeking permission to search the south Mumbai residence of billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, a co-accused in the Punjab National Bank scam.
Special ED prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar told CBI judge S R Tamboli that the Central Bureau of Investigation has searched the residence and sealed it. "We (ED) need permission to search his residence," the lawyer said. The CBI had not searched three cupboards in the house, and the ED may be allowed to conduct a joint inspection of these cupboards with the CBI, the lawyer said. The CBI court is likely to pass an order on March 3. (PTI)
PNB hikes lending rates by 15 bps to 8.30 percent
The scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) raised its lending rate by 15 basis points to 8.30 percent with immediate effect, on Thursday. The New Delhi-based lender also increased its retail and build deposit rates by up 45 basis points on various maturities. The move comes on the same day when the industry leader SBI increased the lending rates by 20 bps to 8.15 percent. The one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) for PNB was earlier at 8.15 percent. (PTI)
Cabinet approves NFRA to oversee auditors
In a significant move, the Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of the independent regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) that will have sweeping powers to act against erring auditors and auditing firms. The decision to constitute NFRA, as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013, comes at a time when auditors have come under the scanner for alleged lapses in various corporate scams, including the biggest banking sector fraud to the tune of Rs 12,700 crore at Punjab National Bank. It would be an overarching watchdog for auditing profession and once set up, the current powers of the ICAI to act against erring chartered accountants will be vested with the new regulator. (PTI)
Centre approves Rs 2,900 crore to make cities safer for women
The Centre approved projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore under the Nirbhaya fund for eight major cities of the country in a bid to make them safer for women, on Thursday. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Ahmedabad and Lucknow have been sanctioned a total of Rs 2,919.55 crore after a meeting of the Empowered Committee, which is headed by the secretary of Women and Child Development (WCD), an official statement said. Delhi has been sanctioned Rs 663.67 crore for using latest technologies, such as video monitoring, facial recognition analytics and tracking of people. The national capital will also get more police patrol vans equipped with GPS and the capability of sharing video feed. (PTI)
PSBs shut 35 overseas branches, representative offices
The state-owned banks have closed down 35 overseas branches and representative offices as part of the clean and responsible banking initiative. As per the banking sector agenda approved at the PSB Manthan in November last year, public sector banks (PSBs) have to examine all 216 overseas operations. The rationalisation of overseas operations of banks is significant as jewellery designer Nirav Modi allegedly cheated Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 12,700 crore in connivance with PNB staff and officials of overseas branches of other state-owned banks. According to sources, Bank of India, Andhra Bank, IDBI Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have closed down Dubai operations, while Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India have shut Shanghai offices. (PTI)
PNB appoints LV Prabhakar as Executive Director
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed Lingam Venkata Prabhakar as the Executive Director for a period of three years. Prabhakar's appointment follows the retirement of Ram S Sangapure who demitted the office of the Executive Director on February 28, 2018, after attaining the age of superannuation, PNB said in a regulatory filing. He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of taking over charge of the post on or after March 1, 2018, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (PTI)
SBI freezes 3 deposit accounts of Nirav Modi group companies
State Bank of India (SBI) has frozen three accounts of Nirav Modi group companies and shared the information related to those accounts with investigative agencies, bank officials said. “We have proactively conducted internal scrutiny and came across three deposit accounts of the Nirav Modi group companies in our overseas branches," the officials told PTI. These accounts were with the three overseas SBI branches at Dubai, Bahrain and Antwerp, officials said. The bank found out these accounts after internal scrutiny, the officials said, adding these accounts are not directly related to the PNB fraud of nearly Rs 12,600 crore. However, these could help in the investigation so the bank shared the details with the CBI, the ED, the income tax department and other relevant agencies.
Civil accounts department has sanctity attached; can't afford to err: FM Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday inaugurated the centralised GPF module of Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for all central government employees and ePPO module of PFMS for complete end-to-end electronic processing of pension cases.
Speaking at the occasion, Jaitley said, "There is a certain amount of sanctity which must remain attached to the government accounting system. While there are government departments that can function with a fairly high amount of accuracy, the Civil Accounts Department is one that cannot afford to err because a small error can lay a huge footprint.” The government accounts need to be error free as the government informs the nation on the state of public finances and therefore the sanctity of work is important and involves a high level of efficiency which adds to the integrity of the government, he said. (PTI)
NSE to auction Rs 10,789 crore residual corporate debt on March 5
Leading stock exchange NSE will auction the residual corporate bonds for foreign investors (investment limits) worth Rs 10,789 crore on March 5. The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular today. The auction quota gives foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) the right to invest in corporate debt up to the stipulated limit. (PTI)
Court allows Karti Chidambaram's lawyer to meet him for 1 hour in the morning and 1 hour in the evening. Medicines are allowed only on prescription but home food is not allowed, reports ANI.
Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested in Chennai yesterday in connection with a corruption case, has been sent to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning till March 6.
The agency had sought two week's custody of the 46-year-old businessman, contending that he was not cooperating with the investigation.
The agency today told the court that Karti Chidambaram has to be confronted with other suspects not just in Delhi, but in other cities as well.
Karti Chidambaram's lawyer accused the CBI of tampering with evidence and attempting to prejudice the court.
India will not miss 5G bus, said Manoj Sinha
From 5G trials to resolving business issues of telecom operators, the government is working to connect all the dots to ensure that India does not miss the 5G services bus, telecom minister Manoj Sinha said.
"We missed 2G, 3G and 4G bus but we are not going to miss 5G bus. A lot of work has been done in our department regarding it both at government and at service providers level," said Sinha.
Cabinet gives nod for Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill
The Union Cabinet today approved the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2017 that particularly seeks to protect the interest of lenders left high and dry by absconding corporate defaulters.
Once voted into law, the new legislation will empower investigating agencies to confiscate, and vest with themselves, any property of the absconding offenders without encumbrances.
Moneycontrol had first reported on Monday that the government may propose a new law to deal with financial offenders like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.
A $40bn manager finds surprise haven in Indian banks, autos, consumer and industrials
James Syme is putting his money on India, unfazed by a bank fraud scandal, a planned government tax on equity holdings and short-selling that’s hit a record high, reports Bloomberg. Stocks in India have potential for a significant rally, even as many emerging-market stocks look unattractive amid rising global rates, Chinese growth headwinds and expensive valuations, said Syme, a London-based money manager at JO Hambro Capital Management, which oversees about USD 40 billion.
"The Indian economy resembles a coiled spring waiting to be released," Syme said. "Even if the Fed does four hikes or the middle part of the yield curve moves higher, even if Chinese growth slows, the Indian story can still come through."
Syme’s bullishness, which runs counter to short sellers, is buoyed by the fact that India’s economy is relatively closed off, and unlike developing nation peers such as Brazil, China and Turkey, the South Asian nation didn’t experience a credit boom during the past decade. That could change as next year’s presidential election nears, he said. His portfolio is heavily invested in cyclical names across India’s bank, auto and consumer and industrial sectors.
India Inc eyes long samurai loans from yield-hungry Japan banks
India’s biggest companies are tapping deposit-heavy Japanese lenders for long-tenor debt, drawn by the nation’s near-record low yen rates and excess liquidity, reports Bloomberg. Indian Railway Finance Corp is looking to raise the equivalent of $250 million in yen for 10 years, the company’s first syndicated Samurai loan since 1998, Managing Director SK Pattanayak said.
NTPC, the nation’s largest power utility, is seeking $350 million-equivalent of the same maturity. This compares with an average tenor of six years on $846 million of yen loans signed by Indian borrowers last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. “Appetite remains strong for a quasi-sovereign borrower like the Indian Railway Finance, which operates with a risk-free business model,” Pattanayak said. “Some Japanese banks met us and sounded positive. We’re expecting good responses” for the loan proposal, he said.
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
MFIs grew 15% at Rs 1.9 trillion during Apr-Dec: Report
Helped by improvement in monthly collection efficiencies, the microfinance industry registered a 15 per cent year-on-year growth at around Rs 1.9 trillion during April to December last year, says a report.
Within this, the portfolio outstanding under the NBFC-MFIs, microfinance focused small finance banks (SFBs) and universal banks grew at a faster pace of 19 per cent.