News highlights of the day: Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah quits

IDBI says filed case against RP Info Systems in 2015

State-owned IDBI Bank on Thursday said it had lodged a complaint with CBI in January 2015 against RP Info Systems with regard to a fraud and the matter is under investigation. The BSE stock exchange had sought a reply from the bank over a report that said the fresh case has been registered against RP Info Systems, the makers of Chirag Computers. The bank said complaint had been registered dated May 20, 2015. It has been informed that CBI had already filed the charge sheet pertaining to the case on December 30, 2016, and the investigations are in progress.

On Wednesday, Canara Bank had informed to exchanges that it had declared RP Infosystems as a fraud account in May 2015 in which it was a a part of consortium of 17 banks and its exposure in the case was Rs 40 crore.