News highlights of the day: UP Lok Sabha bypoll results beginning of 'end of Modi government', says CM Vijayan

Indians leave behind phones, prawns and even LCD TV, says Uber report

India tops Uber's list of most forgetful countries in Asia Pacific region, with riders leaving behind not only their phones and bags but also items like Golda chingri (prawns), kid's tricycle and LCD TV.

Riders in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR were more forgetful than their counterparts in cities like Manila, Melbourne and Singapore in leaving behind items in their Uber cabs, according to the second edition of the Lost & Found Index by the US-based ride hailing platform.

Besides, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also part of the top 10 'most forgetful cities' list for the Asia Pacific region. (PTI)