News highlights of the day: SBI closes 41.2 lakh savings accounts for not keeping minimum balance

With Majlis Park-South Campus stretch, Delhi Metro span to cross 250 km

The over 20 km-long Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section of the Pink Line is all set to be thrown open to the public from tomorrow evening, with an end-to-end travel time of 34 minutes.

The new corridor, will also for the first time, connect the north and south campuses of the Delhi University, on the metro network, which can be commuted in 40 minutes. With the opening of the 21.56 km-long section, the Delhi Metro's operational network will expand to nearly 252 km, a senior DMRC official said.

The new corridor is slated to be formally flagged off by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow at 4:00 pm from the Metro Bhawan here. (PTI)