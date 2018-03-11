News highlights of the day: Lacunae in Gandhi assassination trial, SC told

Lacunae in Gandhi assassination trial, SC told

In a last-ditch effort to persuade the Supreme Court to order a re-investigation into Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, a Mumbai-based man has contended that there were several lacunae, including a ‘four-bullet theory’, that can still be established by a forensic test but were never looked into by any agency, reports PTI.

Referring to medical evidence, petitioner Pankaj Phadnis, a trustee of a charitable trust, Abhinav Bharat, has claimed that the forensic examination of the third bullet which hit Gandhi was not carried out and there was no post-mortem examination of the body despite the police asking for it.

There was a forensic examination of only two bullets, he said. "The medical evidence on record shows that the consequent two wounds were 'dangerous' but not fatal," Phadnis said in a written submissions filed in the apex court.