Mar 11, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights of the day: Lacunae in Gandhi assassination trial, SC told

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Mar 11, 08:55 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Mar 11, 08:45 PM (IST)

    Lacunae in Gandhi assassination trial, SC told

    In a last-ditch effort to persuade the Supreme Court to order a re-investigation into Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, a Mumbai-based man has contended that there were several lacunae, including a ‘four-bullet theory’, that can still be established by a forensic test but were never looked into by any agency, reports PTI.

    Referring to medical evidence, petitioner Pankaj Phadnis, a trustee of a charitable trust, Abhinav Bharat, has claimed that the forensic examination of the third bullet which hit Gandhi was not carried out and there was no post-mortem examination of the body despite the police asking for it.

    There was a forensic examination of only two bullets, he said. "The medical evidence on record shows that the consequent two wounds were 'dangerous' but not fatal," Phadnis said in a written submissions filed in the apex court.

  • Mar 11, 08:22 PM (IST)

    China says it will continue to restrict irrational outbound investment

    Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said that China will continue to restrict irrational outbound investment, reports Reuters.

  • Mar 11, 08:21 PM (IST)

    US warns 'unwise' for Syria to use weaponised gas, slams Russia

    US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warned Syria it would be ‘very unwise’ for government forces to use weaponised gas, as he cited unconfirmed reports of chlorine attacks in eastern Ghouta and slammed Russian support for Damascus, reports Reuters. Mattis stopped short of threatening to retaliate against Syrian forces if a chlorine attack were confirmed. He chided Moscow for partnering with Assad, suggesting it might even be a partner in the Syrian government’s strikes on civilians.

  • Mar 11, 08:11 PM (IST)

    Mattis goes silent on North Korea ahead of Trump-Kim meeting

    US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he will not publicly discuss issues related to North Korea, deferring to diplomats and the White House, ahead of a proposed meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, reports Reuters. Mattis said the situation was simply too sensitive for comment by officials in places such as the Pentagon, which is not directly involved in the diplomatic outreach.

  • Mar 11, 08:06 PM (IST)

    French President Emmanuel Macron along with First Lady Brigitte Macron pose for a photograph outside Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. PTI

    French President Emmanuel Macron along with First Lady Brigitte Macron pose for a photograph outside Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. PTI
  • Mar 11, 08:04 PM (IST)

    Nepal PM Oli wins vote of confidence

    Nepal's newly-elected Prime Minister KP Oli won a historic vote of confidence with two-thirds majority in the country's lower House of Parliament. Oli, who was appointed to the post on February 15, secured 208 votes out of total 268 Parliament members present in the House of Representatives, officials told PTI.

    The 66-year-old Oli received the backing of all political parties, except the main opposition, the Nepali Congress and some fringe parties who voted against him. He received 121 votes from CPN-UML, 52 from CPN (Maoist Center), 16 each from Rastriya Janta Party Nepal and Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and one each from Rastriya Janamorcha, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Nepal Workers Peasants Party and an independent lawmaker, the officials said.

  • Mar 11, 08:00 PM (IST)

     Me, my sister have 'completely forgiven' father's killers, says Rahul Gandhi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi have "completely forgiven" his father Rajiv Gandhi's killers as they find it ‘difficult to hate people’, reports PTI. During an interaction with IIM alumni in Singapore, Gandhi spoke about the assassination of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv and said that it was a price that the family knew they had to pay for taking a stand.

    "We knew that my father was going to die. We knew that my grandmother was going to die. In politics, when you mess with the wrong forces, and if you stand for something, you will die," he said. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber of LTTE, the militant group in Sri Lanka led by Prabhakaran, on May 21, 1991 at an election rally in Tamil Nadu.

  • Mar 11, 07:22 PM (IST)

    South Africa looks to strip Gupta brother's residency

    South Africa has launched proceedings to strip the permanent residency status of one of the lynchpins of a controversial Indian business family accused of corruption, an official said. Ajay Gupta, a fugitive sought by police over alleged graft, now faces the prospect of losing access to banking facilities as well as his South African identity papers if his residency is rescinded.

    Ajay is one of three Indian-born Gupta brothers who are among South Africa's richest people who are now being investigated by police over corruption allegations. The country's graft watchdog has also accused them of having improper links to former president Jacob Zuma. Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has discussed the "the possibility of revoking Ajay's residency" with President Cyril Ramaphosa, his spokesman told AFP.

  • Mar 11, 07:15 PM (IST)

    NCLAT approves Ratnagiri Gas demerger scheme

    Demerger scheme for Ratnagiri Gas and Power and Konkan LNG has been approved by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Setting aside the earlier order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Delhi, NCLAT has extended the 'Long Stop Date' for the scheme of demerger of the companies to March 31, 2018, reports PTI.

  • Mar 11, 06:44 PM (IST)

     PMO calls Mon meeting of FinMin, Commerce Min officials on exporters' GST refunds

    The Prime Minister's Office has called a meeting of top officials of commerce and finance ministries on Monday to discuss the issue of GST refunds as exporters claimed that their 70% of refunds are still stuck even after eight months of roll out of the new tax regime, reports PTI. The meeting would also assess the impact of delay in refund process on exports and manufacturing, sources said.

    According to sources, the meeting would be attended by Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, CBEC Chairperson Vanaja Sarna and top officials from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The DGFT, under the Commerce Ministry, is slated to make a presentation before the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister on the pending refunds to exporters.

  • Mar 11, 06:33 PM (IST)

    A man prays after offering flowers in Arahama coastal area where the tsunami struck in 2011, in Sendai city, northern Japan, on Sunday. Japan marks the seventh anniversary of the strong quake and Tsunami which ravaged the coastal area of Northern Japan and triggered the nuclear accident at Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant. AP

    A man prays after offering flowers in Arahama coastal area where the tsunami struck in 2011, in Sendai city, northern Japan, on Sunday. Japan marks the seventh anniversary of the strong quake and Tsunami which ravaged the coastal area of Northern Japan and triggered the nuclear accident at Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant. AP
  • Mar 11, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Consensus on Ayodhya difficult, but temple will be built: RSS

    The RSS said building a consensus on the Ayodhya dispute was not going to be easy, but stressed that a Ram Temple - "and nothing else" - would be constructed in the Uttar Pradesh town, reports PTI. Replying to a question on spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar's efforts at developing consensus between the different parties on the issue, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said consensus building was not going to be easy.

  • Mar 11, 06:16 PM (IST)

    Manufacturing outlook positive for Jan-Mar qtr, says FICCI

    Manufacturers in the country have a positive outlook for the sector in the January-March quarter on the back of higher production, a report by industry body FICCI states. "...the percentage of respondents reporting higher production in fourth quarter has increased significantly vis-a-vis previous quarter of 2017-18. The proportion of respondents reporting higher output growth during the Q4 FY18 has increased significantly to 55% from 47% in Q3," FICCI said in its latest quarterly survey on manufacturing.

    Also, the percentage of respondents reporting low production has come down to 11% in the fourth quarter from 15% in the preceding quarter, it added. In terms of order books, 51% of the respondents said they are expecting higher number of orders as against 42% in the previous quarter, which is "a sign of revival", the industry body said.

  • Mar 11, 06:10 PM (IST)

    UK media: Traces of nerve agent found in ex-spy poisoning

    British media reported that traces of the nerve agent used to attack a Russian ex-spy and his daughter have been found in Salisbury where the two were poisoned, reports AP. Sources told the BBC that traces were found at a restaurant where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia reportedly ate before falling critically ill, and a pub. BBC also reported that up to 500 people who dined at the restaurant or frequented the pub have been told to wash their possessions as a precaution. Sky News says traces were found in several locations.

  • Mar 11, 06:07 PM (IST)

    43% voter turnout in Gorakhpur; 37.39% in Phulpur Lok Sabha bye-elections: Election office

  • Mar 11, 05:45 PM (IST)

    'Cap no of employees with access to price sensitive info'

    Companies need to control the number of employees with access to unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) while junior employees privy to such confidential data should also be kept under the scanner, says financial services advisory KPMG. The observation gains significance on the back of the ongoing probe by market regulator Sebi into circulation of such information through social media groups prior to financial results in the June quarter when financial details of various major corporates were circulated on Whatsapp groups before they were made public. (PTI)

  • Mar 11, 05:44 PM (IST)

    Goa BJP MPs to meet Gadkari on Mon on mining issue

    Goa's three BJP MPs will meet Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday to iron out issues plaguing the state's mining sector.They will also seek an appointment with BJP president Amit Shah, party leaders told PTI. This comes a few days after an all-party delegation met Gadkari and other Union ministers on March 5 but came back without any assurance.

  • Mar 11, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Fresh violence erupts in Lanka as Muslim-owned restaurant comes under attack

    Fresh violence erupted in Sri Lanka after a Muslim-owned restaurant was attacked in an alleged hate crime incident in the north western province today. The attack comes a day after President Maithripala Sirisena appointed a commission to probe a spate of anti-Muslim riots in the violence-hit Kandy district that prompted him to impose a nationwide state of emergency, reports PTI.

    The restaurant located in Puttalam district's Anamaduwa city, 130 km from Colombo, was targeted early morning even as police are keeping a tight vigil following eruption of communal clashes on Monday that have left two persons dead and damaged several homes, businesses and mosques in the scenic Kandy district.

  • Mar 11, 05:18 PM (IST)

  • Mar 11, 05:14 PM (IST)

  • Mar 11, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) march from Nashik to Mumbai to gherao Vidhan Bhawan on March 12 demanding a loan waiver. PTI

    Farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) march from Nashik to Mumbai to gherao Vidhan Bhawan on March 12 demanding a loan waiver. PTI
  • Mar 11, 04:41 PM (IST)

    40% polling in Gorakhpur, 29% in Phulpur till 4 pm: EC officials

    Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a polling percentage of around 40% while Phulpur saw a turnout of around 29% till 4 pm, Election Commission sources told PTI. The voting for the bye-elections to the two Lok Sabha seats began on a dull note but picked up momentum in the day amid tight security, they said. The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively, following their election to the state legislative council. For more updates, click here…

  • Mar 11, 04:36 PM (IST)

    Jet Airways, Air France-KLM, Delta consortium to bid for Air India

    A consortium of Jet Airways, Air France-KLM and Delta Airlines understood to have expressed interest in the disinvestment of national carrier Air India, sources told PTI. Against this backdrop, sources said a consortium of three full services, including Jet Airways, are keen to put in their bid for the national carrier.

  • Mar 11, 04:30 PM (IST)

     1 in 3 cos in India considering different organisational structure: Study

    About 31% of companies in India are considering a different organisational structure as they look at creating a performance-driven culture and meet changing customer demands, a joint study by Willis Towers Watson (WTW) and CII said. About 49% respondents said they were considering this change to create a performance-driven culture, while 41% it would help in meeting changing customer demands, the report titled 'WTW-CII study on organisation structures in India' said.

    Other drivers included supporting change in strategy (36%), changing the behaviour and mindset of the workforce (34%) and cutting costs (30%), the study added. The study revealed that companies are making or planning to make efforts to fix organisational structure-related challenges over the next three years. About 73% said they are paying more for certain skills, 60% said they are deploying work to other locations and 57% are focusing on workplace flexibility.

  • Mar 11, 04:25 PM (IST)

    Papon kissing row: NCPCR to revise guidelines for child TV artistes

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will relook its guidelines for child participants of television shows following the recent controversy over singer Papon kissing a minor contestant of a reality programme. "Our guidelines for child participants of TV shows were framed in 2011 before the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 and the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012 as well as the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act of 2016. We will revise our guidelines in consonance with the new legislations," NCPCR chairperson Stuti Kacker told PTI.

  • Mar 11, 04:10 PM (IST)

     Coca-Cola plans to localise 2/3rd of its products portfolio in India

    Looking at expanding its regional footprints in India, beverages major Coca-Cola is planning to introduce ethnic drinks and fruit juices with an aim to localise two-third of its product portfolio over the next few years, reports PTI.

  • Mar 11, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Trump's tariffs prompting some US fund managers to look overseas

    President Donald Trump’s announcement of import tariffs, and the prospect of retaliation by other countries, is prompting some fund managers to pare their holdings of US stocks and look for opportunities overseas, reports Reuters. The high turnover of key staff in the White House, including the exit of Gary Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council this week is undermining confidence in policy making also.

    Fund managers from Oppenheimer, Federated, and Wells Fargo are among those that now see international and emerging market equities as more attractive than the US, where the prospect of higher interest rates contributed to a slump in stocks in February, leaving the benchmark S&P 500 stock index up about 2% for the year-to-date, after turning in a 7% gain in January.

  • Mar 11, 03:21 PM (IST)

    Reliance Foundation to set up a university, says Nita Ambani

    Reliance Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the country, plans to set up a university for cutting edge research and innovation as well as nurturing future leaders, musicians, scientists and Olympians, said its founder-chairperson Nita Ambani.

    Speaking at the India Today Conclave last evening, she said sports and education are the two pillars on which 'India tomorrow' will rise.

    With her husband Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, in the audience, she delivered a talk titled 'The Great Equaliser: Sports and Education For All'.

    "Even the world's best and biggest companies have a finite lifespan. But educational institutions are timeless. They live and breathe and grow in the generations whom they empower," she said.

    And that is why, Reliance Foundation is planning to set up a world-class university, she said.

  • Mar 11, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Senior editor Ranjan Roy dies at 57

    Senior journalist Ranjan Roy, who died yesterday after battling cancer for several years, was cremated here this morning, as family and friends gathered by his side to bid farewell to an editor known for his professional acumen and personal charm.

    Roy, chief of the Times News Network (TNN) and a member of the paper's national editorial board, was 57.

    An alumnus of Delhi's St. Stephen's College and Princeton University, US, Roy started his journalistic career in the Press Trust of India (PTI) in New Delhi as a trainee in 1982.

    "...Ranjan blazed a remarkable trail through the Press Trust of India in New Delhi and the Associated Press in Kuala Lumpur and New York before returning to India in 2004 to head TNN," the Times of India recalled today in an obituary -- Ranjan Roy: The man who ran the network.

    PTI Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi, who worked with Roy in the Indian wire service in the late 80s and at AP in the late 90s, condoled his death.

