News highlights of the day: I-T Dept freezes 66 more banks accounts of Gitanjali Group

Sensex vaults 300 pts on global leads, macro optimism

Benchmark Sensex ratcheted up by more than 300 points for the second session in a row today on optimism over India's growth recovery amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed at a three-week high of 34,445.75, while the wider NSE Nifty went past the 10,550-mark.

Investor sentiment was bolstered after a Morgan Stanley report said India's economic recovery is expected to have gathered momentum and GDP growth for the December quarter is likely to have accelerated to 7%. The GDP numbers will be released on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 34,225.72 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 34,483.39 before ending at 34,445.75, up 303.60 points, or 0.89%. This level was last seen on February 5, when the Sensex had closed at 34,757.16. The index had rallied 322.65 points in the previous session on Friday on value-buying by investors in recently-battered blue-chip stocks.

The Nifty finished the day at 10,582.60, showing a hefty gain of 91.55 points, or 0.87%, after shuttling between

10,592.95 and 10,520.20. Gains were led by realty, auto, capital goods, banking, infrastructure, metals, power, oil & gas, PSU and consumer durables sectors, which rose up to 3.3%.IT, teck and healthcare indices ended in the red.

Maruti Suzuki emerged as the leader of the Sensex pack today, with a 3.41% rise, followed by Tata Motors at 3.22%. Other gainers were IndusInd Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Ltd, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, RIL, ONGC, Tata Steel and NTPC, gaining up to 2.94%.

In contrast, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and SBI succumbed to profit-booking and fell by up to 2.46%. In keeping with the overall trend, the small-cap and mid-cap indices rose 0.88% and 0.74%. Shares of scam-hit Punjab National Bank lost another 1.32%. Gitanjali Gems too slumped 4.84% to Rs 23.60.

Shares of Simbhaoli Sugars plunged 15.73% today after CBI registered a case against the company, its Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, Deputy MD Gurpal Singh and others in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore. The company's lender Oriental Bank of Commerce also fell by 10.02%.