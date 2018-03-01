News highlights of the day: I-T Dept freezes 66 more banks accounts of Gitanjali Group

Live now
PNB fraud: I-T Dept freezes 66 more bank accounts of Gitanjali Group
Income Tax Department froze 66 more bank accounts of the Gitanjali Group which has a total credit balance of Rs 80.07 crores, sources told ANI. Search & Survey action was initiated at four locations in Mumbai on Thursday.
At one location, 173 paintings and artworks by eminent artists were found. The artwork and paintings have been placed under Prohibitory Orders as the process of valuation and are underway by the professionals of JJ School of Art, Mumbai, the sources added.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
MWC 2018: This Vivo concept phone offers something that iPhone X doesn't have
As bezels on the latest smartphones are getting slimmer, the work of phone makers is getting trickier, as they're riddled with problems including where to place the fingerprint sensor or a selfie front camera, or even the earpiece. But it seems like Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has found a solution to the issue and launched the all new concept phone Vivo APEX at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.
Read full story here
PNB fraud case: Gitanjali Group exposure may leave a Rs 5,200-crore hole in the pockets of 31 banks
Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India and Corporation Bank together account for over Rs 2,000 crore of the exposure, according to Income Tax Department's assessment.
Sridevi's body is not being embalmed today, it is likely to be done tomorrow, reports Khaleej Times.
No fundamental change in H-1B visa programme: US diplomat
The H-1B visa programme has not undergone any fundamental change, a senior US diplomat said here today, seeking to allay the apprehension among Indians that amendments to it would harm their interest. There is no change in the processing of H-1B visas from the (US) Consulate (in Mumbai), USA’ Mumbai-based Consul General Edgard D Kagan told reporters.
“There is a sense in India that the changes in H-1B can have a big impact in India. We understand that and we have heard that message from the Indian government and recognized that it is important here,” he said.
EV Push| M&M and LG Chem collaborate for Li-Ion battery technology
Mahindra & Mahindra says that LG Chem will develop unique cells exclusively for India application and will also supply Li-Ion cells based on Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistry with high energy density. These cells will be deployed in the Mahindra & SsangYong range of electric vehicles, CNBC-TV18 tweets.
Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell
The Nifty broke above its crucial 50-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,560 on closing basis which is a positive sign for the bulls.
ACC shelves merger with Ambuja Cements - Here's the BSE notification
ACC shelves merger with Ambuja Cements
ACC has called off the merger with Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL). ACC has said in a BSE notification that currently there are 'constraints in implementing merger between the company and ACL." The notification continues to say that the merger with ACL remains to be 'the ultimate objective' and will not be proceeding with the merger at this juncture.
Indonesia: Earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit 194 kms northwest of Ambon, tweets All India Radio.
ED questions PNB Executive Director Brahmaji Rao; may summon ex-MD Ananthasubramanian
After Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT), Enforcement Directorate (ED) is the third agency that has questioned Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) executive director KV Brahmaji Rao, over lapses in Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud, reports Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma.
Meanwhile, PNB CEO Sunil Mehta could not attend to the summons issued to him due to business commitments.
Also, ED will soon issue summons to former PNB MD Usha Ananthasubramanian as it feels that Mehta’s tenure at the bank is lesser, sources said.
Four dead in UK building blast; Police rules out terror angle
A powerful explosion ripped through a three-storey building killed at least four people and injured four others in Leicester, police said today but ruled out a terror link to the “earthquake-like” blast in the English city, home to a large number of people of Indian-origin.
Police declared a “major incident” after the explosion occurred last evening on a stretch of road containing commercial and residential properties in Hinckley Road area of Leicester, some 140 km away from London. The city has a large Gujarati-origin population.
Four people were killed in the explosion and subsequent fire that destroyed the building which consisted of a Polish supermarket on the ground level and a two-storey flat above it, police said.
Aadhaar helped cancel 3 cr fake, duplicate ration cards: Minister
Nearly three crore fake and duplicate ration cards have been cancelled during the three years of the NDA government, CR Chaudhary, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said today.
It had also saved the country Rs 17,000 crore every year during this time, he added.
Linking the ration card to the holder's Aadhaar number had allowed the government to clean up the system, the minister said.
There may be further delay in return of mortal remains of Sridevi
Further delay in return of mortal remains of Sridevi expected, say sources. Dubai police which earlier gave clearance now awaits clearance from Prosecution magistrate. Police reportedly informed Indian authorities the body can only be handed over after nod from prosecution magistrate, reports ANI.
Morgan Stanley pegs India's Q3 GDP growth at 7%
India's economic recovery is expected to have gathered momentum and GDP growth for the December quarter is likely to have accelerated to 7%, says a Morgan Stanley report. India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.3% in July-September quarter of the fiscal, up from 5.7% in the first quarter.
According to the global financial services major, growth in the industry and services sector is expected to have accelerated while growth in the agriculture sector decelerated. "We expect the economic recovery to have gathered further momentum with GDP growth accelerating to 7% YoY in the December-17 quarter from 6.3% in the September quarter," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. In GVA terms, growth picked up further to 6.7% YoY from 6.1% in the previous quarter, the brokerage said.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar arrives at the residence of actor Anil Kapoor following the demise of actress Sridevi.
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit with her husband Sriram Nene arrive at the residence of actor Anil Kapoor following the demise of actor Sridevi in Mumbai.
Farewell Sridevi
Sridevi's body has been released for embalming, reports Gulf News.
Many celebrities have visited Boney Kapoor's brother, Anil Kapoor's residence to offer their condolences.
Govt publishes names of 9,500 'high-risk' NBFCs
The government has categorised about 9,500 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the country as "high risk" prone as they have not complied with a stipulated provision of the anti-money laundering law, reports PTI. A list of 9,491 "high risk financial institutions" has been published by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) that works under the Finance Ministry to check crimes in the Indian economy and alert enforcement agencies against such instances. The list, containing the names of the firms, has been updated till January this year.
Sensex vaults 300 pts on global leads, macro optimism
Benchmark Sensex ratcheted up by more than 300 points for the second session in a row today on optimism over India's growth recovery amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed at a three-week high of 34,445.75, while the wider NSE Nifty went past the 10,550-mark.
Investor sentiment was bolstered after a Morgan Stanley report said India's economic recovery is expected to have gathered momentum and GDP growth for the December quarter is likely to have accelerated to 7%. The GDP numbers will be released on Wednesday.
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 34,225.72 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 34,483.39 before ending at 34,445.75, up 303.60 points, or 0.89%. This level was last seen on February 5, when the Sensex had closed at 34,757.16. The index had rallied 322.65 points in the previous session on Friday on value-buying by investors in recently-battered blue-chip stocks.
The Nifty finished the day at 10,582.60, showing a hefty gain of 91.55 points, or 0.87%, after shuttling between
10,592.95 and 10,520.20. Gains were led by realty, auto, capital goods, banking, infrastructure, metals, power, oil & gas, PSU and consumer durables sectors, which rose up to 3.3%.IT, teck and healthcare indices ended in the red.
Maruti Suzuki emerged as the leader of the Sensex pack today, with a 3.41% rise, followed by Tata Motors at 3.22%. Other gainers were IndusInd Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Ltd, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, RIL, ONGC, Tata Steel and NTPC, gaining up to 2.94%.
In contrast, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and SBI succumbed to profit-booking and fell by up to 2.46%. In keeping with the overall trend, the small-cap and mid-cap indices rose 0.88% and 0.74%. Shares of scam-hit Punjab National Bank lost another 1.32%. Gitanjali Gems too slumped 4.84% to Rs 23.60.
Shares of Simbhaoli Sugars plunged 15.73% today after CBI registered a case against the company, its Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, Deputy MD Gurpal Singh and others in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore. The company's lender Oriental Bank of Commerce also fell by 10.02%.