News highlights of the day: Centre, states sanction Rs 10,000 cr refunds due to exporters, says FinMin

highlights
Centre, states sanction Rs 10,000 crore refunds due to exporters: Finance Ministry
Amit Shah likely to hold meeting with BJP's Andhra Pradesh core group tomorrow
FDI in agriculture sector up at Rs 611.28 crore till December of FY18
Prosecutors have said that former South African President Jacob Zuma will be tired for graft.
Replace 'Sindh' with 'Northeast': Congress MP wants amendment in national anthem
FLASH | October-December current account balance at USD 13.5 billion vs USD 8 billion (YoY), 2 percent of GDP: RBI
1.04 lakh panchayats ready for broadband connectivity
Punjab’s Lok Insaaf Party has decides to break alliance with Aam Aadmi Party following Delhi CM and AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Singh Majithia.
INX media case: Delhi High Court reserves order on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea
Exclusive: Govt’s EV subsidy scheme may be extended by 6 months
Excl: NGOs want industry members away from panel reviewing drug ban
Govt says it has no plan to discontinue Rs 2,000 note, plastic note trails to start in 5 cities
Sensex dives 510 points on political concerns, extends losses for 4th day
Dalmia Bharat’s bid for Binani Cement wins creditor support
I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, says Irrfan
Daler Mehndi convicted in 2003 immigration case
Mukesh Ambani says Jio was seeded by daughter Isha in 2011
Ban on LoUs could hit import finance up to Rs 40,000cr, affect foreign biz of banks
Delhi HC refuses to ground entire fleet of IndiGo's A320neo
Rs 222cr electoral bonds sold in maiden issue
Bhagwant Mann resigns as AAP's Punjab unit chief
Walmart may acquire majority stake in Flipkart for $7bn
‘Higher recruitment, better compensation in offing this year’
Bitcoin's ‘death cross’ looms as strategist eyes $2,800 level
L&T arm bags Rs 2,864cr order for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor
Yes Bank sells 2.17% stake in Fortis Healthcare
TDP moves no-confidence motion in Parliament
Edelweiss calls off deal to acquire Religare Securities
Nirav Modi, Mallya, 29 others owe banks Rs 40,000cr
Trai seeks Airtel's reply over complaints of non-reporting, discriminatory tariffs
PNB asks for data info from peer banks, no condition yet on LoUs payout
TDP quits NDA, to move no-confidence motion
Aircraft grounding: IndiGo cancels 488 flights, GoAir 138 in March
Exports in Feb up 4.5% to $25.8bn, trade deficit narrows
ISI still providing covert support to Taliban, says report
Exclusive: Our Essar Steel bid is legit, ready to buy out Rewant Ruia: Numetal
India's GDP could reach $5 trillion by 2025, says Suresh Prabhu
Goa mining ban comes into effect
Rahul Gandhi to present Congress vision doc at plenary session
Centre, states sanction Rs 10,000 crore refunds due to exporters: Finance Ministry
The Centre and states have sanctioned more than Rs 10,000 crore as GST refunds to exporters, the finance ministry said today.
In a statement the ministry said many of the errors plaguing the claims for refunds are on account of inadequate familiarisation of the exporters with the GST laws and data entry errors in the various GSTRs / forms.
"In order to overcome the causes of the delay in sanctioning of refunds, Government has taken various steps, which includes amendments in the rules, changes in the business procedures of common portal and customs automated system to address the systemic issues," the statement said. (PTI)
Amit Shah likely to hold meeting with BJP's Andhra Pradesh core group tomorrow
BJP president Amit Shah is likely to hold a meeting with the core group of the party's Andhra Pradesh unit tomorrow, party sources said after the Telugu Desam Party walked out of the NDA.
The meeting comes as the BJP finds itself in a tight corner in Andhra Pradesh after the TDP and YSR Congress moved notices for a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government.
Shah is likely to review the political situation in Andhra Pradesh and strategize over his party's options in the state, which sends 25 members to the Lok Sabha and where assembly polls will be held along with the parliamentary elections next year.
The party has already asserted that the TDP's decision to sever ties with it is a timely opportunity for it to grow in the state. (PTI)
India needs USD 2.5 trillion to meet its 2030 climate change targets: Government
India would need at least USD 2.5 trillion to meet its 2030 climate change targets, the Lok Sabha was informed today.
"As per the country's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2015, at least USD 2.5 trillion (at 2014-15 prices) will be required to meet its 2030 targets," Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma said in a written reply.
Noting that climate change efforts were embedded in various schemes of ministries, the minister said the total fund allocation for eight missions of National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) during the 12th Five Year Plan period was Rs 15,893.46 crore. (PTI)
FDI in agriculture sector up at Rs 611.28 crore till December of FY18
The foreign direct investment (FDI) in the agriculture sector rose to Rs 611.28 crore till December 2017 of this fiscal, Parliament was informed today.
"A number of farmers have benefited directly and indirectly from the FDI received in agriculture," Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
FDI in agriculture was Rs 515.9 crore in the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Rs 553.14 crore in 2015-16 fiscal and Rs 365.31 crore 2014-15 fiscal, he added. (PTI)
Over 6.25 lakh children smoke cigarette in India daily: Study
More than 6.25 lakh children in India smoke cigarette every day, a sign of serious public health threat, a global study claimed.
According to the study — Global Tobacco Atlas — consumption of tobacco claims 17,887 lives in the country every week. However, this is less than average number of deaths caused by smoking tobacco in medium Human Development Index (HDI) countries.
The report prepared by American Cancer Society (ACS) and US-based Vital Strategies claimed that the economic cost of smoking in India is Rs 18,18,691 million.
This includes direct cost related to healthcare and indirect cost involving lost productivity due to early mortality and morbidity. (PTI)
Prosecutors have said that former South African President Jacob Zuma will be tired for graft.
41 out of 159 foreign branches of state-owned banks in red
Nearly 25 per cent of the overseas branches of the public sector banks (PSBs) suffered losses in 2016-17, the government informed Parliament today.
"As per data reported by PSBs, 159 branches of PSBs are operating in foreign countries, of which 41 branches were in loss in the financial year 2016-17," Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) led the pack with nine of its overseas branches in the red. It was followed by Bank of India and Bank of Baroda with eight and seven branches, respectively.
Shukla further said that a reforms agenda based on recommendations made by Whole Time Directors and senior management of PSBs has been referred by the government to lenders for appropriate action, as per approval of bank boards. (PTI)
Over 40 crore railway tickets booked at reservation counters in 3 years: MoS Railways Rajen Gohain
More than 40 crore tickets were booked from reservation counters at railway stations in the last three years, the government informed Parliament today, which shows that even with increasing online bookings, and people are still using such counters.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there are a total of 3,458 reservation centres around the country and more than 40.53 crore tickets were booked from such counters in the past three years.
In 2015-2016, around 14.88 crore tickets were booked from reservation counters, in the following year, 14.03 crore tickets were booked the same way, while in 2017-2018 (till February 2018) around 11.62 crore tickets were booked from the counters, the minister said. (PTI)
Loss of Rs 36,000 crore in Rafale deal even as Army begs for money: Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today again trained his guns on the government over the Rafale fighter jets deal, alleging that it had caused a loss of Rs 36,000 crore to the state exchequer even as the Army "begs" for more money.
He also alleged that Dassault Aviation, the French company that manufactured the fighter jets, had called the "lie" of "RM" (Raksha Mantri or Defence Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman by releasing the price of the aircraft.
Gandhi highlighted the price the BJP government paid for the fighter jets, the figure finalised by the erstwhile UPA regime led by Manmohan Singh for purchasing the aircraft and the amount Qatar had paid for the same. (PTI)
Over 1,700 card, net banking-related frauds reported in 2017
Over 1,700 cases of fraud related to credit/debit card and Internet banking with the extent of losses touching Rs 71.48 crore were reported in 2017, Parliament was informed today.
A total of 1,785 cases related to credit/debit card and Internet banking for amounts involving Rs 1 lakh and more were reported last year, Minister of State for Electronics and IT K J Alphons said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. He added that the extent of losses in these cases totalled Rs 71.48 crore. (PTI)
Replace 'Sindh with 'Northeast': Congress MP wants amendment in national anthem
A Congress MP today moved a private member resolution in the Rajya Sabha to replace the word "Sindh" in the national anthem with the "Northeast" saying there is no point "glorifying" a place of a hostile nation.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora also said when the national anthem was adopted in 1950, the then President Rajendra Prasad had said if required the anthem would be amended in future.
"There is no mention of the Northeast in the national anthem but has the mention of Sindh, which is now part of Pakistan. Why are we glorifying a place of a hostile nation? There is no point," he told PTI.
56 awaiting repatriation as Pakistan not confirming nationality: government to Supreme Court
The Centre has told the Supreme Court that 56 persons, believed to be Pakistani nationals who are under detention in India, are not being repatriated as the Pakistan government has not yet confirmed their nationality.
Due this reason, these persons have been under detention in spite of completing their sentences or no offence having been made out against them, the government said.
The issue of confirmation of their nationality was being taken up "regularly" with the Pakistan High Commission through the Ministry of External Affairs and these 56 persons can be repatriated as soon as their nationality is confirmed by Islamabad, it said. (PTI)
FLASH | October-December current account balance at USD 13.5 billion vs USD 8 billion (YoY), 2 percent of GDP: RBI
1.04 lakh panchayats ready for broadband connectivity
Over 1.04 lakh gram panchayats have been made "service ready" for providing broadband connectivity as on March 11 under Bharat Net project, Parliament was informed today.
Bharat Net project aims at providing broadband connectivity to all 2.5 lakh gram panchayats (GPs) in the country in a phased manner.
The first phase, which was to connect one lakh GPs, has already been completed. (PTI)
At Adecco Group, CEO’s office is your classroom for one month
Fancy being a company's chief executive officer, but don't have the experience? Don't sweat.
Adecco Group, the world’s largest provider of staffing and workforce solutions, is offering an opportunity to candidates from across the world to be its chief executive officer (CEO) for one month.
Read more here.
Punjab’s Lok Insaaf Party has decides to break alliance with Aam Aadmi Party following Delhi CM and AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Singh Majithia.
Exclusive: Govt’s EV subsidy scheme may be extended by 6 months
Central government’s scheme to subsidise electric vehicles may get extended by a further six months after its validity expires by the end of this month, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar.
Excl: NGOs want industry members away from panel reviewing drug ban
The All India Drug Action Network - a group of healthcare-focused NGOs - has expressed dismay over government appointing representatives of professional bodies as members to the sub-committee of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board. The move assumes significance as the latter was directed to take a re-look at the banned 344 fixed dose combination drugs by Supreme Court in December last year, reports Moneycontrol News’ Viswanath Pilla.
Govt says it has no plan to discontinue Rs 2,000 note, plastic note trails to start in 5 cities
The government categorically said there was no proposal to discontinue Rs 2,000 currency note, which was introduced post demonetisation in November 2016. Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that it had decided to conduct field trials of plastic currency notes of Rs 10 in five cites.
Sensex dives 510 points on political concerns, extends losses for 4th day
The BSE Sensex dived almost 510 points - its biggest single day fall since February 6 - due to a major sell-off amid political concerns after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to quit the NDA and moved a no-confidence notice against the government. For the third straight week, the flagship Sensex recorded a fall of 131.14 points, or 0.39%, while the NSE Nifty lost 31.70 points, or 0.3%.
The Lok Sabha could not take up notices for no-confidence motion against the NDA government with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan saying there was no order in the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day. The 30-share Sensex tumbled by 509.54 points, or 1.51%, its biggest single day fall since February 6 when it had lost 561.22 points, to end at 33,176. The broader NSE Nifty dipped below the 10,200-mark to hit a low of 10,180.25 before ending at 10,195.15, down by 165 points, or 1.59%.
Dalmia Bharat’s bid for Binani Cement wins creditor support
The Committee of Creditors of Binani Cement has approved the resolution plan from a consortium led by Dalmia Bharat out-bidding rival billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s UltraTech Cement. The resolution professional overseeing the sale process will now submit the plan to the National Company Law Tribunal for final approval, Dalmia Bharat said in a filing. Dalmia Bharat made the investment through a 50-50 joint venture with India Resurgence Fund, which is backed by Bain Capital Credit and Piramal Enterprises.
I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, says Irrfan
Actor Irrfan Khan, 51, today revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and is out of the country for treatment.