News highlights: Mallya diverted loan funds to F1, IPL and for private jet sorties, says ED charge sheet

ICICI Bank Board appoints Sandeep Bakhshi as Wholetime Director and COO

The board of directors of ICICI Bank has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi, as its Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) designate.

Bakhshi’s appointment as COO will be for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approvals, the bank said in a disclosure to exchanges.

Bakhshi will be responsible for handling all the businesses and corporate centre functions of the bank.

He will take over as the COO from June 19, or on the date of regulatory and other approvals, whichever is later.

All executive directors on the bank’s board and the executive management will report to Bakshi. However, he will report to bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, the bank added.

Kochhar will be on leave until the completion of a probe into the alleged Videocon loan deal involving CMD Venugopal Dhoot and Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak is completed.

During Kochhar’s leave period, Bakhshi will report to the Board.