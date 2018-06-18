News highlights: Mallya diverted loan funds to F1, IPL and for private jet sorties, says ED charge sheet

Live now
Mallya diverted Rs 3,700 crore bank loan funds to F1, IPL and for private jet sorties: ED charge sheet
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday charged embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya and his two firms for fraudulently "diverting" over Rs 3,700 crore bank loan funds to a UK-based F1 motorsport firm, a T20 IPL team, and for enjoying private jet sorties, PTI has reported.
ICICI Bank Board appoints Sandeep Bakhshi as Wholetime Director and COO
The board of directors of ICICI Bank has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi, as its Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) designate.
Bakhshi’s appointment as COO will be for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approvals, the bank said in a disclosure to exchanges.
Bakhshi will be responsible for handling all the businesses and corporate centre functions of the bank.
He will take over as the COO from June 19, or on the date of regulatory and other approvals, whichever is later.
All executive directors on the bank’s board and the executive management will report to Bakshi. However, he will report to bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, the bank added.
Kochhar will be on leave until the completion of a probe into the alleged Videocon loan deal involving CMD Venugopal Dhoot and Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak is completed.
During Kochhar’s leave period, Bakhshi will report to the Board.
Modi government has left Indian economy on choppy waters, says Congress
The Congress today alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government had "left no stone unturned to mismanage" the Indian economy and had left it on "choppy waters", according to a PTI report.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the BJP-led NDA government and the prime minister have not understood one simple equation that social disharmony and economic progress cannot go hand in hand.
"Who is the country's finance minister? The PMO and the Finance Ministry websites have different claims," the Congress leader said.
The Indian economy has been on a "downward spiral since 2014", he claimed.
"It is because of the strong foundations and fundamental laid by the UPA during its 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, that the Indian economy still continues to work.
US first ladies criticise Trump's controversial child separation policy
President Donald Trump's controversial policy of separating immigrant parents and their children on the US border has evoked sharp criticism from his wife, as well as a former first lady, who described the move to warehouse children in detention centres as "cruel" and "heart-breaking."
President Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents and guardians and placed into holding facilities between April 19 and May 31 of this year, according to the Department of Homeland Security, PTI has reported.
The public outcry in the wake of images and stories of the children caught in the middle of Trump's controversial immigration policy has sparked fierce debate in the US.
Laura Bush, wife of the former Republican President George W Bush, launched a rare attack on the policy of the current US President.
Nirav Modi managed to travel despite Interpol flashing info on revocation of passport: CBI
Absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24, the CBI said, according to PTI.
The agency said it had shared the information about revocation of his passport in the 'diffusion' notice issued through the Interpol on February 15.
"After the passport was revoked/cancelled by External Affairs Ministry, we had updated this information in the diffusion notice. The information that passport of Nirav Modi has been revoked was provided in the Interpol central database, available to all the member countries, on February 24," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.
FM Piyush Goyal to meet heads of 13 PSBs tomorrow
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will meet heads of 13 Public Sectors Banks (PSBs) on Tuesday to resolve various issues concerning them, PTI has reported.
According to sources, the meeting is being organised by State Bank of India (SBI) and will be chaired by Goyal.
In all heads of 13 PSBs will participate in the meeting to discuss the way forward for the Indian Banking system, they said. The meeting will see participation from PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab and Sind Bank, Uco Bank, United Bank of India and Allahabad Bank.
Bullet train extremely essential for country: Railway Board chief
Calling the bullet train "extremely essential" for India, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani on Monday said that the public transporter looked at it as a project that would unleash technology-driven transportation in the country.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation, a special purpose vehicle of the Railways and the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is implementing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor with technical and financial assistance from Japan, according to a PTI report.
The project has had its share of controversies with a section of people questioning the need for it and others agitating against its land acquisition process.
Judge Vimala is likely to be named as the third judge who will hear the Tamil Nadu MLA disqualification case related to 18 AIADMK legislators, News18 has reported.
In a relief to the CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government, the Madras High Court on June 14 had delivered a split verdict on the petitions challenging disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators loyal to side-lined leader TTV Dhinakaran.
SEBI plans to amend takeover regulations, remove inconsistencies
SEBI is likely to change certain provisions in the takeover regulations, including those pertaining to revision of open offer price, a senior official said.
The watchdog's move comes after public consultations on a discussion paper about review of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations.
According to the official, the review exercise was aimed at simplifying the language, removing redundant provisions and inconsistencies as well as update references about Companies Act, 2013 in the regulations. It is being proposed that the additional time for the upward revision of open offer price can be extended to only one working day before the commencement of the offer, as per the official.
This time frame has been decided upon as revision of open offer price during the period of tendering of shares might create confusion among the investors, he added.
North, South Korea to form joint teams at 2018 Asian Games
North and South Korea agreed today to form unified teams for some sports at the upcoming Asian Games — a move which highlights the rapprochement on the peninsula that begin with the Winter Olympics, PTI has reported.
At their historic summit in April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed to joint participation in "international sports events such as the 2018 Asian Games".
"The South and the North agreed to march together at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Asian Games... and to form joint teams for certain sports," said a joint Seoul-Pyongyang statement released by the South's sports ministry.
The Asian Games will be held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.
India to press for responsible crude pricing at OPEC meet: Dharmendra Pradhan
India will pitch for 'responsible' crude pricing at the upcoming conference organised by oil producers' cartel OPEC, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today.
On the rising oil prices in the country, the minister assured that the government would leave no stone unturned to keep these products within the reach of the common man.
"There will be an OPEC conference in Vienna on June 22...Whenever we have met OPEC members, we have told them that crude oil prices should be controlled, reasonable, responsible and should meet demand. We will raise this issue there," the oil minister told reporters here at a CII conference. Retail prices of petrol and diesel are ruling at Rs 75 a litre and Rs 68 a litre amid the global surge in crude prices.
"There was a time when oil producing countries were playing a lead role. We do not want crude at USD 25 per barrel. But oil price should not be out of reach. "Why should the price go beyond USD 55 to 60 per barrel. India is consistent on that. Today's oil prices are pinching us and creating problem for us. We will raise this issue in OPEC conference," he said.
Will go on indefinite fast if Kadapa steel plant promise not fulfilled: TDP MP to PM
TDP MP C M Ramesh today in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would be "constrained to undertake an indefinite fast" if immediate steps are not taken to establish a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.
Ramesh wrote the letter five days after the Centre, citing a Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) feasibility report, told the Supreme Court that it was not "financially viable" to construct a steel plant at Kadapa.
Swaraj calls Italian PM; discusses steps to revitalise bilateral ties
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Italian Prime Minister Prof. Giuseppe Conte and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across sectors and steps to revitalise the bilateral relationship.
Swaraj, who is here on the first leg of her seven-day tour of four European countries, also met her Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi.
Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' level
Delhi's air quality for the first time recorded a "moderate" level today after remaining in the "severe" category for nearly a week, according to monitoring agencies. The presence of moisture in the air is the main reason for the improvement in the air quality, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR) of the central government said.
JUST IN | North and South Korea agree to joint sports events including basketball match in Pyongyang, combined march at Asian Games.
Airbus mulls new long-range A321 version in Boeing challenge
Airbus is considering bumping up the range of the most powerful version of its A321 passenger jet in the latest effort to pre-empt a potential new mid-market jet being studied by US rival Boeing, industry sources told Reuters.
JUST IN | ED has filed a prosecution complaint under the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance regulation against liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
Indian mills slash sugar exports as local prices rally
India is likely to export around 500,000 tonnes or just a quarter of the volume mandated by the government for overseas sales in 2017/18 amid higher prices at home, industry officials told Reuters. Lower shipments from the world's second-biggest sugar producer could support global prices, but would increase India's opening stocks for the next marketing season when output is expected to surge to a record.
Indians face 25% higher risks to financial fraud: Report
With Indians becoming more digitally active, the risk of frauds has increased with around one in four customers becoming victims to online financial deceit, says a report. In a report, global financial information company, Experian says 24 percent of Indians have directly experienced frauds while transacting online, and sectors like telco's (57 percent), banks (54 percent) and retailers (46 percent) are the worst victims.
We strongly condemn the statement of the Chinese ambassador. We hope government of India will also condemn his statement. Our stand has been that the issues between India and Pakistan should be solved bilaterally: Manish Tewari said.
AU Bank to raise Rs 1,000 cr from Temasek to fuel growth
AU Small Finance Bank said it has received shareholders approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore from Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, reported PTI. This would be the largest primary capital infusion in in the bank and its first ever since its last raise in 2011-12, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.
Yes Bank gets SEBI's nod for custodian of securities business
Yes Bank said it has received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for acting as custodian of securities. Custodian of securities is a licence granted by SEBI to eligible entities allowing them to offer custodial services to financial market participants including foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
ICICI board meet underway on Srikrishna panel, Chanda Kochhar fate
Board members of ICICI Bank are meeting to decide on the appointment and the scope of the BN Srikrishna panel to look into the allegations of conflicts of interest against chief executive Chanda Kochhar, reported PTI.