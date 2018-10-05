News highlights: Jet Airways mgmt assures pilots of no more delay in salaries, says Report

Live now
Oct 05, 2018 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jet Airways mgmt assures pilots of no more delay in salaries, says Report
India to buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November: Report
JUST IN | Air India will soon invite bids for monetising real estate in Japan, London, Nairobi, reports CNBC TV18. This is a part of Air India's land monetisation drive to raise around Rs 7,000 crore.
JUST IN | The Bihar government reduces petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.52 and Rs 2.55 per litre, respectively. In a separate development, the Maharashtra government has reduced the diesel price by Rs 1.56 per litre.
JUST IN | IL&FS defaulted on Rs 173 crore corporate deposits due today, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | YES Bank announces that the search and selection committee to comprise of OP Bhatt and TS Vijayan, reports CNBC TV18. They both will be external experts of the selection committee.
JUST IN | State Bank of India (SBI) raises one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) to 8.5 percent from 8.45 percent, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | Jet Airways management says that the salaries for September will be disbursed in two tranches, reports CNBC TV18. The pending salary of August would be paid to the pilots before October 9.
JUST IN | Sources tell Moneycontrol that the income tax department has been searching the offices of Kanakia builder located at Thane, Pune and Andheri from the last two days. They are conducting searches under Section 132 over suspicion of tax evasion.
JUST IN | Indian Railways signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Russia, reports CNBC TV18.
India will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, an industry source told Reuters, indicating that the world's third-biggest oil importer would continue to buy crude from the Islamic republic despite US sanctions coming into force on November 4.
JUST IN | Rupee recovers more than 45 paise from record low of 74.21 per dollar
JUST IN | RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) keeps the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.
JUST IN | Congolese Denis Mukwege and Iraq's Nadia Murad win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. They were recognised for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon in war.
JUST IN | A deal for space cooperation has been signed between Russia and India . An Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia, say sources who spoke to ANI.
JUST IN | India has signed a deal for five S-400 Triumf missile shield systems with Russia. The S-400 is considered as the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. China too had purchased the S-400 missile system from Russia in 2014. On October 2, a top Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said Putin will oversee the signing of the '$5 billion deal'.
The purchase assumes important as it will violate sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) enforced by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia, though there is a possibility of a presidential waiver. The US had warned India against the planned purchase. For months, there have been indications from New Delhi that it will sign the deal notwithstanding the US sanctions.
Reliance Health Insurance gets final nod from Irdai to start ops
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Health Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has received final approval from the insurance regulator to start operations. The company plans to commence operations by the December quarter of 2018. In a regulatory filing on Friday, Reliance Capital said Reliance Health Insurance "has received R3 approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for its new health insurance business".
Mayawati's move won't hurt Cong's poll prospects in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday said BSP chief Mayawati's decision not to have an alliance with his party in Madhya Pradesh will not impact its poll prospects in the state even as he suggested that the BSP may come on board for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati announced early this week that her party will not forge an alliance with the Congress "at any cost" for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, dealing a blow to opposition's efforts to stitch a united front against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "I don't see the BSP alliance impacting us much in Madhya Pradesh," Gandhi said while speaking at an event in Delhi. — PTI
JUST IN | The Home Minister stated that the need of the hour is to increasing the output of the farmers as well as their purchasing capactiy by double.
JUST IN | Home Minister Rajnath Singh stated that institutions should be strong in a democracy. He was speaking at the HT leadership summit.
JUST IN | Toyota recalls more than 2.4 million hybrid cars over a fault that could cause crashes, according to a tweet by AFP.
Just In: Supreme Court has stayed payment of Rs 6,300 crore by cement companies to CCI; directs only a 10% deposit
JUST IN | Spice Jet has announced that it would hike air fares in October on account of weak rupee and high Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.
JUST IN | Gandhi also stated that India has massive potential that can be unlocked healthcare,aviation and job creation.
JUST IN | Gandhi also stated that India's foreign policy is currently 'flawed'.
JUST IN | Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated that there as a lot of room to improve relations with Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Gandhi also stated that India must strategically deal with Pakistan, and not in a 'tactical' manner.
JUST IN | ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating assigned to the borrowing programme of Jet Airways from BB from B. The ratings agency has reaffirmed the short-term rating of Jet Airways at A4, and the outlook on the long-term rating is negative.