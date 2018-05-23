News highlights: India's FY18 net direct tax collection rises 18% to Rs 10.03 lakh crore

Live now
May 23, 2018
Tight security arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Odisha on May 26 to mark completion of four years of his government.
Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the historic Baliyatra ground to Cuttack.
June 12 North Korea summit "may not work out: Donald Trump
US Donald Trump suggested that his historic summit with Kim Jong-un "may not work out" even as he asserted that the North Korean leader was "serious" about denuclearisation.
Trump met his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the White House as the fate of the much-awaited June 12 Singapore summit between him and Kim loomed large.
Delhi Congress workers take out cycle march against fuel price hike
Congress workers led by the party's Delhi unit president Ajay Maken took out a cycle march at the India Gate, protesting the hike in fuel prices.
Maken said that prices of petrol and diesel were not hiked by the Modi government in view of the Karnataka elections.
BJP to observe 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' today
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe the swearing-in ceremony of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government today as 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' in the state.
In a statement on Tuesday, the BJP termed the alliance between the Congress and the JD-S as an 'unholy' one, alleging that they "hijacked the people's mandate".
BJP president for Karnataka, B. S. Yeddyurappa will lead the demonstrations in Bengaluru.
Trump says he will propose new tax cuts prior to November
US President Donald Trump yesterday said that he will propose new tax cuts sometime prior to November, when Republicans look to hold on to their majorities in Congress in midterm elections.
Trump said he would meet with Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, about the proposal. He did not give any details.
JUST IN | US has disinvited China from Pacific military exercises, reported AFP quoting The Pentagon.
India, Netherlands to launch initiative on May 25 to promote startups
India and the Netherlands will jointly launch an initiative on May 25 in Bengaluru to facilitate market access for startups in the two countries and promote innovation and entrepreneurship, the commerce and industry ministry said today.
Tamil Nadu govt shunts out Tuticorin district collector, police chief
The Tamil Nadu government transferred Tuticorin District Collector and Superintendent of Police as fresh violence rocked the port city for the second consecutive day. Tuticorin District Collector N Venkatesh has been transferred and Tirunelveli District collector, Sandeep Nanduri has been appointed in his place, an official release said.
No visa to ex-chief of ISI to visit India
Former chief of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI Asad Durrani today missed an event, where a book he co-authored with a former RAW chief was released, as he did not get an Indian visa.
Nepal first country in south-east Asia to eliminate trachoma: WHO
Nepal has become the first country in south-east Asia to eliminate trachoma, world's leading cause of preventable blindness of infectious origin, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement today. "Nepal's achievement is commendable and results from a strong political commitment, intense community engagement and impressive leadership demonstrated by civil society," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region.
PM Modi reviews work at Kedarpuri, Chardham highway project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the construction work at Kedarpuri and the Chardham highway project via video conferencing. Modi reviewed the progress of the Chardham Mahamarga Vikas Pariyojana at Helang, Bhadrakali and Srinagar construction sites and the reconstruction work underway at Kedarpuri through drones and expressed satisfaction at the work done so far, an official release here said.
Treating homebuyers as financial creditors may boost consumer confidence: Experts
The Cabinet approval to treat homebuyers as financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) is likely to give more protection to property buyers and boost consumer confidence, say experts. Homebuyers were so far treated as operational creditors, and were given the least priority in the process of liquidation of a defaulting builder, after financial creditors such as banks.
Nipah Virus outbreak update: In the wake of Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the Gujarat government has directed its health officials to be vigilant and keep watch on people visiting Gujarat from the southern state. District collectors, development officers, and chief district health officers (CDHOs) have been directed to remain alert, said Mission Director, National Health Mission, Gaurav Dahiya.
Tata Motors' only race car project among business assets put up for sale
The Mumbai-based company has also written off the working capital of Rs 1,641 crore in some of the vehicle projects which it does not intend to carry into the future.
Pompeo says 'bad deal' with North Korea 'not an option' for US
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States is prepared to walk away from negotiations with North Korea if upcoming talks on its nuclear weapons program head in the wrong direction. "A bad deal is not an option," Pompeo said in his opening remarks for a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.
DoT brings mobile tower firms under licence for rolling out infra
DoT has brought infrastructure providers in category 1 — mainly comprising mobile tower firms -— under licensing for rolling out networks and renting to service providers. In an office memorandum dated May 22, DoT said, "With reference to Indian Telegraph Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016...'licensee' includes infrastructure provider category 1 authorised to establish and maintain assets such as dark fibres, RoW, duct space and tower for the purpose of granting the same on lease/rent/sale basis to licensees of telecom services."
CBI books 17 including Sify employees in SSC paper leak case
The CBI has registered an FIR against 17 persons, including 10 employees of Sify Technologies Pvt Ltd, in connection with the leak of paper for graduate level examination of Staff Selection Commission, officials said today.
Is centre planning another disruption by proposing changes in UPSC rules: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has termed as unconstitutional the proposed changes in the cadre allocation of civil services and wondered whether the Centre was planning another "disruption" by bringing about such changes in the UPSC rules. He said the government's proposal to take into account the marks secured in the foundation course for allocation of service and cadre would lead to subjectivity and termed it as "undesirable".
Indiabulls Housing plans to raise Rs 15,000 cr via public issue
Indiabulls Housing Finance today said it will raise up to Rs 15,000 crore by issuing bonds through a public issue. The decision was taken at a board meeting today.
Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif says intelligence chief asked him to resign
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday accused a former intelligence chief of asking him to resign during opposition protests in 2014, comments likely to further fray tense civil-military relations ahead of general elections. Sharif's allegations, made in court documents before the three-time premier read them to a news conference, were a rare explicit accusation by the veteran leader of political meddling by the military.
DHL to top up commitments, to invest in 10,000 trucks
German logistics major DHL has announced additional investments on top of the already committed Euro 250 million, in a specially created trucking company. The company aims to have 3,500 trucks by 2020 and take it up to 10,000 in a decade, but declined to give details of the investments which would be ploughed-in.
India's FY18 net direct tax collection rises 18% to Rs 10.03 lakh crore
India's net direct tax collection in 2017/18 stood at Rs 10.3 lakh crore, up 18 percent on year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The growth was the fastest in seven fiscal years. Last month, a finance ministry official had said the country's direct tax mop-up had exceeded the budget target.
Rurban Mission: Rs 586 cr approved for development of 5 clusters
With a view to preserving and nurturing the essence of rural community life under Rurban Mission, a sum of Rs 586 crore has been approved for overall development of five clusters of towns in the districts of Ambala, Jind, Karnal, Fatehabad and Jhajjar in Haryana, an official said today.
GDPR presents golden opportunity for India: Microsoft
European Union implementing GDPR later this week presents "golden opportunity" for India to build capabilities and create new lines of consulting businesses, and drive thought leadership in the global market, tech giant Microsoft said. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect from May 25, will bring in strict data privacy laws that aim to strengthen and protect the data of individuals within the EU and also deals with export of personal data outside the region.
US-China trade deal 'too hard to get done,' says Trump
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled a new direction in US and China's trade talks, saying the current track appeared "too hard to get done" and that any possible deal needed "a different structure."
Nipah Virus outbreak update: Neighbouring districts of Kozhikode and Mallappuram in Kerala have been put on "high alert" by a central health ministry team sent to the state in the wake of the outbreak of Nipah virus, which has already led to at least 11 deaths. In an advisory, the central tram has also asked for setting up of screening facilities of suspected cases at the exit and entry points of these districts.
Trinamool Congress to protest against petrol, diesel price hike
Trinamool Congress said that it would organise protests in the city on Friday against steep rise in fuel prices as it affected the common people. Similar protests would be held in all the districts on Saturday and Sunday, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee told reporters.
Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Mumbai hospital
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the city-based Asian Heart Institute on Wednesday. Prasad (69), who had undergone a bypass surgery a few years ago, had sought an appointment with renowned heart surgeon Ramakant Panda at the institute, sources close to his family had said earlier.
The former Bihar chief minister, convicted in fodder scam cases, has been granted a six-week bail by the Jharkhand High Court. "A team of five doctors -- a general surgeon, physician, nephrologist, diabetologist and cardiologist -- has been put together to examine and treat him as required," the hospital said in a statement. (PTI)