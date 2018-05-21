News highlights: India to achieve 9% growth rate by 2022, says Rajiv Kumar

Live now
May 21, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday raised hopes of the government cutting excise duty to soften the impact of oil prices as petrol and diesel prices hit historic highs with state-run fuel retailers racing to catch up with current market rates after freezing pump prices for 19 days ahead of the Karnataka election.
PM Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin today, US sanctions and Iran n-deal to figure in informal talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Russia today morning to hold an informal summit with President Vladimir Putin in the southern city of Sochi.
Officials have said that the two leaders will meet for four to six hours for the "agendaless" talks where deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be very limited.
Polling for six Maharashtra MLC seats today
Voting for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections from local bodies constituencies will be held today, for which major parties in the state are in a seat-sharing agreement.
The election is held as three members of the NCP, two of the BJP, and one of the Congress, are retiring from the Upper House of the state legislature on June 21.
TDP chief likely to attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
Apparently unfazed by speculation that his Telugu Desam Party may join hands with the Congress in future, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to attend the swearing-in of H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister of Karnataka.
India to achieve 9% growth rate by 2022, says Rajiv Kumar
NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar today exuded confidence that Indian economy will achieve 9 percent growth rate on sustained basis by 2022 on the back of reforms like GST, demonetisation and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Indian economy grew by 6.6 percent in 2017-18 and expected to grow at 7.5 percent this fiscal.
Reduce excise duty, VAT on petrol, diesel: Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot demanded that the Centre and the state reduce excise duty and the VAT on petrol and diesel. Pilot condemned the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol and diesel prices, saying the BJP government in the Centre and in Rajasthan were working to increase inflation.
Online selllers body moves CCI against Flipkart
An online sellers industry body has moved the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Flipkart, a wholesale company, for allegedly abusing its dominant position on Flipkart's online marketplace. The All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), which claims to represent over 3,500 sellers on various e-commerce platforms, in a statement alleged that Flipkart India Private Limited, a dominant player, has abused its position.
Services to be impacted on May 30-31 if bank unions go on strike: SBI
The country's largest lender SBI said its services may be impacted on May 30-31 if the proposed strike by various bank employees' unions take place. The bank unions have been pressing for various demands, including wage revision in the wake of the proposal for a 2 percent hike in salary.
Canteen services provided by outside vendors to attract 18% GST
Canteen services provided by outside vendors in offices and factories will attract 18 percent GST, said the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR). The Gujarat Bench of the AAR passed its order in an application filed by Rashmi Hospitality Services sought an advance ruling on whether the rate of tax on supplies made to non-air conditioned canteen of offices would be taxed at GST of 12 percent or 18 percent.
Samsung launches Galaxy A6, A6+ with AI camera; price, specifications, availability
Samsung has launched Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones in India. The phones will go on sale starting May 22 and will be available for purchase at Paytm Mall, Amazon India, Samsung India e-store and Samsung's offline retail stores.
After PM Modi's informal visit, India, China discuss security cooperation
India and China have discussed security and law enforcement cooperation between them, weeks after an informal summit between Prime Minister Narandra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna, who took part in the National Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), held talks with Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.
Gujarat starts drone surveillance to curb illegal sand mining
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the "Trinetra Drone Surveillance System" to keep an eye from above on the state's rivers to curb illegal sand mining.
JUST IN | Government may reportedly look at a comprehensive plan on oil prices. Government officials told CNBC TV18 that duties on oil cannot be cut in isolation and RBI intervention may be required on rupee, OMC prices, excise and VAT duties. States may also marginally reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.
Jaiprakash Associates says no fraud in providing Jaypee Infra's land as collateral
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) said the company provided certain land parcels of its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech as additional collateral to its lenders and the mortgage transactions could not be termed as "fraudulent". The Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week passed an order directing JAL to return nearly 760 acre land to Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), while declaring the transfer of the land as "fraudulent" and "undervalued".
China to buy massive amount of US farm products: says Trump
President Donald Trump said that the "barriers and tariffs" with China will "come down for first time" and that it had agreed to buy massive amounts of American farm products. Trump's remarks come after China said it would "significantly increase" purchases from the US and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared a "hold" on the trade war while negotiations over various trade matters continue.
JUST IN | CBI has filed a charge sheet in the court of Special Judge (Central), Lucknow against a CMD and a Director, both of Kanpur-based private company and three bank officials of Bank of Baroda, IBB Branch, Kanpur for causing an alleged loss of Rs.456.63 crore(approx) to Bank of Baroda.
CM Devendra Fadnavis directs MMRDA to meet timelines
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the town planning authority Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to speed up the pace of work and complete the projects within the timelines.
Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell
Bears have tightened their hold on D-Street, which is evident from the fact that the widely tracked Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal on the charts on Monday.
Promoters, shareholder sell Future Lifestyle Fashions' stake worth Rs 700 cr
Five entities, including promoters, sold 8.5 percent stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions for nearly Rs 700 crore, through open market transactions. Among the five entities, four are promoters namely Surplus Finvest, Suhani Trading and Investment Consultants, Future Ideas Company and Ryka Commercial Ventures while the fifth one is Pioneer Investment Fund.
Use education to create self-employment: President Kovind to students
President Ram Nath Kovind exhorted the farm scientists to use their education to create self-employment ventures. The president was speaking at a convocation ceremony in Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Himachal Pradesh. Kovind accompanied by his wife arrived in Shimla yesterday on a six-day visit to the state.
Oil price hike may force RBI to up rates in August: Analysts
Rise in oil prices may lead to inflationary trends in the country, forcing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates by 0.25 percent in the August policy review, foreign brokerages said.
Finmin not seeking relaxation of RBI's PCA framework, asks PSBs to focus on core biz
The finance ministry is not seeking any relaxation from RBI in its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework and has instead asked banks to adopt differentiated business strategy, exit non-core businesses and focus on core competencies, reported PTI. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal last week met heads of 11 public sector banks (PSBs) which have been identified under the PCA to check their deteriorating financial health and promised all possible help to strengthen them.
US will put 'unprecedented financial pressure' on Iran: Pompeo
The United States will increase the financial pressure on Iran with the "strongest sanctions in history," after Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.
Pompeo said in his first major foreign policy address since moving to the State Department from the CIA, "Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East."
He outlined the new US strategy on handling the Islamic regime, including 12 tough conditions from Washington for any "new deal" with Tehran. (PTI)
Vodafone rolls out VoLTE in Kolkata, to launch pan-India soon
Vodafone India on Monday launched its Voice over LTE (VoLTE)-based services in the Kolkata circle and said the telecom major would extend it across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.
The company has already launched VoLTE services in 12 circles -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Chennai, UP-East, UP-West, Karnataka and Punjab, it said in a release. Vodafone India invested Rs 919 crore in the circle in the fiscal year ended March, the release said but did not elaborate as to how much of it was spent on VoLTE services in the city. (PTI)
2 Myanmar nationals held for procuring Aadhaar cards with fake documents
Two Myanmar nationals on Monday were arrested along with two locals for allegedly procuring Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and PAN cards by submitting fabricated documents, the police said. The duo, identified as Mohammad Fayaz, a labourer, and Mohammad Faisal, an Imam in a mosque, have been staying in Balapur area here since 2015.
They were arrested along with a local visa agent and his associate, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said. The two Myanmar nationals had come to India as refugees. They planned to get Indian citizenship and approached the visa agent to obtain Aadhaar and other cards for passports, the officer said. (PTI)
Paraguay president inaugurates Israel embassy in Jerusalem
Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes inaugurated his country's Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, making it the third nation to make the deeply controversial move after the United States and Guatemala. Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the inauguration of the new embassy in a Jerusalem office park. The Paraguayan leader called it a "historic event".
"This act has profound significance in the sense that it expresses Paraguay's sincere friendship and full solidarity with Israel," he said. Netanyahu said cooperation between the two countries would become "greater," naming areas such as agriculture, security and technology. (PTI)
EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing
European Parliament meeting on Tuesday with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast live, parliamentary officials and the company said on Monday after controversy over plans for a closed-door hearing.
Parliament President Antonio Tajani, who was criticised by legislators and some senior EU officials over arrangements for the discussion on public privacy concerns, tweeted that it was "great news" that Zuckerberg had agreed to a live web stream. A Facebook spokeswoman said: "We’re looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be live streamed."
Zuckerberg, who founded the U.S. social media giant, will be in Europe to defend the company after scandal over its sale of personal data to a British political consultancy which worked on U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign, among others. (Reuters)