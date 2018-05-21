App
May 21, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: India to achieve 9% growth rate by 2022, says Rajiv Kumar

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • May 21, 10:19 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • May 21, 10:17 PM (IST)

    India to achieve 9% growth rate by 2022, says Rajiv Kumar

    NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar today exuded confidence that Indian economy will achieve 9 percent growth rate on sustained basis by 2022 on the back of reforms like GST, demonetisation and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Indian economy grew by 6.6 percent in 2017-18 and expected to grow at 7.5 percent this fiscal.
     

  • May 21, 10:15 PM (IST)

    Reduce excise duty, VAT on petrol, diesel: Sachin Pilot 

    Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot demanded that the Centre and the state reduce excise duty and the VAT on petrol and diesel. Pilot condemned the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol and diesel prices, saying the BJP government in the Centre and in Rajasthan were working to increase inflation.
     

  • May 21, 09:22 PM (IST)

    Online selllers body moves CCI against Flipkart 

    An online sellers industry body has moved the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Flipkart, a wholesale company, for allegedly abusing its dominant position on Flipkart's online marketplace. The All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), which claims to represent over 3,500 sellers on various e-commerce platforms, in a statement alleged that Flipkart India Private Limited, a dominant player, has abused its position.
     

  • May 21, 09:02 PM (IST)

    Services to be impacted on May 30-31 if bank unions go on strike: SBI

    The country's largest lender SBI said its services may be impacted on May 30-31 if the proposed strike by various bank employees' unions take place. The bank unions have been pressing for various demands, including wage revision in the wake of the proposal for a 2 percent hike in salary.
     

  • May 21, 08:50 PM (IST)

    Canteen services provided by outside vendors to attract 18% GST

    Canteen services provided by outside vendors in offices and factories will attract 18 percent GST, said the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR). The Gujarat Bench of the AAR passed its order in an application filed by Rashmi Hospitality Services sought an advance ruling on whether the rate of tax on supplies made to non-air conditioned canteen of offices would be taxed at GST of 12 percent or 18 percent.
     

  • May 21, 08:47 PM (IST)

    Samsung launches Galaxy A6, A6+ with AI camera; price, specifications, availability

    Samsung has launched Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones in India. The phones will go on sale starting May 22 and will be available for purchase at Paytm Mall, Amazon India, Samsung India e-store and Samsung's offline retail stores.
  • May 21, 08:35 PM (IST)

    After PM Modi's informal visit, India, China discuss security cooperation

    India and China have discussed security and law enforcement cooperation between them, weeks after an informal summit between Prime Minister Narandra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna, who took part in the National Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), held talks with Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.

  • May 21, 08:27 PM (IST)

    Gujarat starts drone surveillance to curb illegal sand mining 

    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the "Trinetra Drone Surveillance System" to keep an eye from above on the state's rivers to curb illegal sand mining.
     

  • May 21, 08:19 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Government may reportedly look at a comprehensive plan on oil prices. Government officials told CNBC TV18 that duties on oil cannot be cut in isolation and RBI intervention may be required on rupee, OMC prices, excise and VAT duties. States may also marginally reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. 

  • May 21, 08:19 PM (IST)

    Jaiprakash Associates says no fraud in providing Jaypee Infra's land as collateral 

    Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) said the company provided certain land parcels of its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech as additional collateral to its lenders and the mortgage transactions could not be termed as "fraudulent". The Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week passed an order directing JAL to return nearly 760 acre land to Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), while declaring the transfer of the land as "fraudulent" and "undervalued".
     

    China to buy massive amount of US farm products: says Trump

    President Donald Trump said that the "barriers and tariffs" with China will "come down for first time" and that it had agreed to buy massive amounts of American farm products. Trump's remarks come after China said it would "significantly increase" purchases from the US and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared a "hold" on the trade war while negotiations over various trade matters continue.
     

  • May 21, 07:49 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | CBI has filed a charge sheet in the court of Special Judge (Central), Lucknow against a CMD and a Director, both of Kanpur-based private company and three bank officials of Bank of Baroda, IBB Branch, Kanpur for causing an alleged loss of Rs.456.63 crore(approx) to Bank of Baroda.

  • May 21, 07:48 PM (IST)

    CM Devendra Fadnavis directs MMRDA to meet timelines

    Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the town planning authority Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to speed up the pace of work and complete the projects within the timelines.
     

  • May 21, 07:45 PM (IST)

    Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    Bears have tightened their hold on D-Street, which is evident from the fact that the widely tracked Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal on the charts on Monday.
  • May 21, 07:35 PM (IST)

    Promoters, shareholder sell Future Lifestyle Fashions' stake worth Rs 700 cr

    Five entities, including promoters, sold 8.5 percent stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions for nearly Rs 700 crore, through open market transactions. Among the five entities, four are promoters namely Surplus Finvest, Suhani Trading and Investment Consultants, Future Ideas Company and Ryka Commercial Ventures while the fifth one is Pioneer Investment Fund.
     

  • May 21, 07:27 PM (IST)

    Use education to create self-employment: President Kovind to students

    President Ram Nath Kovind exhorted the farm scientists to use their education to create self-employment ventures. The president was speaking at a convocation ceremony in Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Himachal Pradesh. Kovind accompanied by his wife arrived in Shimla yesterday on a six-day visit to the state.
     

  • May 21, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Oil price hike may force RBI to up rates in August: Analysts 

    Rise in oil prices may lead to inflationary trends in the country, forcing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates by 0.25 percent in the August policy review, foreign brokerages said.
     

  • May 21, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Finmin not seeking relaxation of RBI's PCA framework, asks PSBs to focus on core biz

    The finance ministry is not seeking any relaxation from RBI in its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework and has instead asked banks to adopt differentiated business strategy, exit non-core businesses and focus on core competencies, reported PTI. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal last week met heads of 11 public sector banks (PSBs) which have been identified under the PCA to check their deteriorating financial health and promised all possible help to strengthen them. 

  • May 21, 06:56 PM (IST)

    US will put 'unprecedented financial pressure' on Iran: Pompeo

    The United States will increase the financial pressure on Iran with the "strongest sanctions in history," after Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday. 

    Pompeo said in his first major foreign policy address since moving to the State Department from the CIA, "Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East." 

    He outlined the new US strategy on handling the Islamic regime, including 12 tough conditions from Washington for any "new deal" with Tehran. (PTI)

  • May 21, 06:47 PM (IST)

    Vodafone rolls out VoLTE in Kolkata, to launch pan-India soon

    Vodafone India on Monday launched its Voice over LTE (VoLTE)-based services in the Kolkata circle and said the telecom major would extend it across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

    The company has already launched VoLTE services in 12 circles -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Chennai, UP-East, UP-West, Karnataka and Punjab, it said in a release. Vodafone India invested Rs 919 crore in the circle in the fiscal year ended March, the release said but did not elaborate as to how much of it was spent on VoLTE services in the city. (PTI)

  • May 21, 06:14 PM (IST)

    2 Myanmar nationals held for procuring Aadhaar cards with fake documents

    Two Myanmar nationals on Monday were arrested along with two locals for allegedly procuring Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and PAN cards by submitting fabricated documents, the police said. The duo, identified as Mohammad Fayaz, a labourer, and  Mohammad Faisal, an Imam in a mosque, have been staying in Balapur area here since 2015.

    They were arrested along with a local visa agent and his associate, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said. The two Myanmar nationals had come to India as refugees. They planned to get Indian citizenship and approached the visa agent to obtain Aadhaar and other cards for passports, the officer said. (PTI)

  • May 21, 06:01 PM (IST)

    Paraguay president inaugurates Israel embassy in Jerusalem

    Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes inaugurated his country's Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, making it the third nation to make the deeply controversial move after the United States and Guatemala. Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the inauguration of the new embassy in a Jerusalem office park. The Paraguayan leader called it a "historic event".

    "This act has profound significance in the sense that it expresses Paraguay's sincere friendship and full solidarity with Israel," he said. Netanyahu said cooperation between the two countries would become "greater," naming areas such as agriculture, security and technology. (PTI)

  • May 21, 05:45 PM (IST)

    EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing

    European Parliament meeting on Tuesday with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast live, parliamentary officials and the company said on Monday after controversy over plans for a closed-door hearing.

    Parliament President Antonio Tajani, who was criticised by legislators and some senior EU officials over arrangements for the discussion on public privacy concerns, tweeted that it was "great news" that Zuckerberg had agreed to a live web stream. A Facebook spokeswoman said: "We’re looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be live streamed."

    Zuckerberg, who founded the U.S. social media giant, will be in Europe to defend the company after scandal over its sale of personal data to a British political consultancy which worked on U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign, among others. (Reuters)

