News highlights: Govt may not sell Air India if it does not get adequate pricing, says RN Choubey

May 22, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Petrol, diesel should be brought under GST: Congress
Tamil Nadu asks Centre to increase supply of coal
Honor aims to be among top 3 smartphone brands in India
Madhya Pradesh cabinet hikes pension amount, over 4 lakh people to benefit
US, China near deal to save ZTE: Report
SBI to sell stake in SBI General Insurance, SBI Card and SBI Caps soon: Rajnish Kumar
Centre unveils model contract farming law to ensure better price to farmers
Japan, Russia, Turkey bring potential US tariff retaliation to $3.5 billion
ED seizes Rs 20.87 cr assets of ex-Dabur director
Titan Company eyeing repeat of 10% growth in watch biz
IS attack in Syria desert kills 26 regime forces: monitor
Oil rises back to $80 as supply concerns mount
Brokers oppose SEBI's derivatives trading hours extension
L&T Tech Q4 net up 65%, targets $1 bn revenues by FY21
India to attend SCO meet on counter-terror in Pakistan
India's steel output grows 4.4% to 8.59 MT in April
I-T raids farm house, land developers in Delhi, unearths Rs 215cr black money
Cipla reports Q4 net profit at Rs 179 crore
DGCA can grant exemptions from flight duty limits, but not as routine: HC
CCI approves USD 66bn Bayer-Monsanto deal
Govt may not sell Air India if it does not get adequate pricing: Aviation secretary
Paper demand to grow at 6.7% to 20mn tonnes in FY20: Study
Nipah virus outbreak: Situation under control, says Health Minister Nadda
Facebook's Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling
US bolsters Asia ballistic missile defence as Trump-Kim summit nears
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Karnataka Governor's decision
Uber pulls up in Japan with taxi-hailing service
Jamia Millia's official website hacked
The official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked last night, reports ANI. On visiting, the website (http://jmi.ac.in), displayed a birthday greeting, which read, "Happy Birthday Pooja. Your love."
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the same.
Earlier this year, websites of Home, Defence, Law and Labour Ministries went down in a suspected cyber attack, raising a serious question on the security system of the country.
Resident doctors of Sion Hospital to continue their strike today
Resident doctors of Sion Hospital will continue their strike tomorrow against alleged assault of 2 resident doctors at JJ Hospital by patient's family on May 19. Resident doctors of St George Hospital, GT Hospital & Cama Hospital will also go on strike tomorrow.
Elections in Pakistan likely to be held between July 25-27
Pakistan's Election Commission has recommended July 25, 26 or 27 as probable dates for the forthcoming general elections in the country. The election schedule would be issued in the first week of June.
US announces new sanctions against Venezuela
President Donald Trump tightened financial sanctions against Venezuela following what the US described as a "sham" election in the country. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won re-election to another six-year term yesterday, despite widespread anger over the South American country's crushing economic and social crises. The vote was marred by low voter turnout, allegations of vote-rigging and an opposition boycott.
JUST IN | Government has collected Rs 6,416 crore tax from non-filers identified from deposits made during demonetisation, reports CNBC TV18. The Tax department has isssued notices to nearly 3 lakh people who had deposited Rs 10 lakh and more in banks after demonetisation. Out of 3.4 lakh people, only 2.09 lakh people had filed returns responding to the tax notices.
Foreign tourist arrivals register over 4% growth in April 2018
Over seven lakh foreign tourists arrived in India in April 2018, registering a growth of 4.4 percent over last year, the Tourism Ministry said today. The ministry compiles monthly Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and FTAs on e-Tourist Visa on the basis of information received from Bureau of Immigration (BOI).
Petrol, diesel should be brought under GST: Congress
The Congress attacked the PM Modi government over rising petrol and diesel prices, and demanded they be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Congress also demanded reduction in excise duties on petroleum products imposed by the Centre and the VAT by various state governments.
Tamil Nadu asks Centre to increase supply of coal
Tamil Nadu has asked the Centre to increase the supply of coal to make thermal power stations in the state attain full capacity. State electricity minister P Thangamani, who met the union minister of coal, railways and finance Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, requested him to supply the required coal through seven additional goods trains.
Honor aims to be among top 3 smartphone brands in India
Chinese telecom firm Huawei's smartphone brand Honor announced entry into sub-Rs 10,000 handset segment to push up its market share, following its strategy to be among top three players in the country in a year. Huawei India's consumer business group vice president for sales, P Sanjeev said the company has adopted 'India first' strategy to achieve its global target of being among top 3 brands by 2022.
Madhya Pradesh cabinet hikes pension amount, over 4 lakh people to benefit
In a move that will benefit over 4.39 lakh pensioners in Madhya Pradesh, the state cabinet cleared a proposal to hike the pension amount by more than double as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The cabinet also gave its nod to double the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers.
JUST IN | Numetal said it has offered to maximize debt recovery for lenders with Rs 37,000 crore cash offer. The company said it will inject a significant amount in the company's operating expenditure and capital expenditure. "We believe we are an eligible resolution applicant from day one as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code," the firm said, adding that neither Numetal nor any of its subsidiaries have any overdue loans with the Indian lenders.
US, China near deal to save ZTE: Report
The United States and China have a tentative deal to save embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, days after the two nations announced a truce in their trade standoff, The Wall Street Journal reported today. Details remain to be hammered out, but according to the general outlines of the agreement, Washington would lift a crippling ban on selling US components to the company, which in turn would make major changes in its management, executive board and possibly pay additional fines.
Nipah virus outbreak update: Twelve persons have so far lost their lives in Kerala since the outbreak of Nipah a fortnight ago in the northern kerala districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram, with 10 of them testing positive for the virus.
Banking Q4 so far: 26 banks pile up NPAs worth Rs 7.31 lakh crore
The total provisions during the year (of which the most would be for NPAs) increased from Rs 43,611 crore to Rs 105,150 crore - an increase of a whopping 141%, the report further stated.
SBI to sell stake in SBI General Insurance, SBI Card and SBI Caps soon: Rajnish Kumar
State Bank of India's chairman Rajnish Kumar said the lender is looking at selling stakes in some of its subsidiaries over the next two years. "All our subsidiaries have done exceedingly well. They hold large value which is waiting to be unlocked. We have plans to unlock that potential in the current as well as in the next year," Kumar told reporters today.
Centre unveils model contract farming law to ensure better price to farmers
To ensure better price to farmers, the Centre unveiled a model law on contract farming and services not only in agriculture crops but also in livestock, dairy and poultry products. The draft Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (promotion and facilitation) Act 2018 seeks to keep the contract farming/services contracts outside the ambit of respective Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act of the states, which will help buyers save 5-10 percent on their transaction cost.
Japan, Russia, Turkey bring potential US tariff retaliation to $3.5 billion
Japan, Russia and Turkey have warned the United States about potential retaliation for its tariffs on steel and aluminium, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday, bringing the total US tariff bill to around $3.5 billion annually.
ED seizes Rs 20.87 cr assets of ex-Dabur director
The Enforcement Directorate today said it has seized assets worth Rs 20.87 crore of former Dabur group Director Pradip Burman in connection with its FEMA probe in the HSBC bank black money list unearthed few years ago. The ED initiated the action under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the seized assets include 50,000 tax-free government bonds of HUDCO and IRFC.
Titan Company eyeing repeat of 10% growth in watch biz
Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd aims to repeat its double digit growth in sales of wrist watches and accessories like last year, a top company official said, reported PTI.
IS attack in Syria desert kills 26 regime forces: monitor
A surprise Islamic State group attack on a Syrian regime position killed more than two dozen pro-government forces in the country's vast desert, a monitor said. "At least 26 regime soldiers and allied forces were killed in an IS attack at dawn today, against one of their posts in the Syrian Badiya," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Oil rises back to $80 as supply concerns mount
Oil rose to around $80 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by concern that falling Venezuelan crude output and a potential drop in Iranian exports could further tighten global supply. Crude is trading at the highest since late 2014, underpinned by a supply-cutting deal among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other non-members, and strong global demand.
Brokers oppose SEBI's derivatives trading hours extension
The decision by markets and commodities regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) to extend derivative trading hours till 11.55 pm has drawn opposition from the country’s broker lobby. In a meeting on Friday, brokers are expected to express their discomfort on the extension while discussing various aspects of trading single stock derivatives.
SEBI May 4 allowed domestic stock exchanges to extend timing for equity derivatives trading till 11.55 pm with effect from October 1, 2018.
HCL Technologies joins blockchain alliance to boost transport sector
HCL Technologies said on Tuesday it has joined the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA), an organisation for determining best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry.
L&T Tech Q4 net up 65%, targets $1 bn revenues by FY21
L&T Technology Services has reported a 65 percent surge in its March quarter net at Rs 151.9 crore on a surge in core revenues.The company, an arm of the engineering giant L&T, had reported a post-tax profit of Rs 96.5 crore in the year-ago period.
India to attend SCO meet on counter-terror in Pakistan
An Indian delegation will be among those attending an anti-terrorism conference being held here under the banner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Pakistan's Foreign Office said. Pakistan will be hosting its first SCO meeting, since the country along with India became a member of the organisation in June 2017.
India's steel output grows 4.4% to 8.59 MT in April
India's crude steel production grew 4.4 percent to 8.59 million tonne (MT) during April 2018, according to official data. The country had produced 8.22 MT during the same month a year ago, the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) said in a report.
I-T raids farm house, land developers in Delhi, unearths Rs 215cr black money
The Income Tax Department has unearthed black money of over Rs 215 crore after it conducted multiple raids over the weekend against two real estate groups who were selling land and farm houses on the Yamuna plains to high-end investors in the national capital, reported PTI. Sleuths of the Delhi investigation wing of the department searched and surveyed a total of 33 premises of the two property developers, whom they did not identify.
Anti-Sterlite protests: At least eight people dead, Section 144 imposed in Tuticorin
The residents of Thoothukudi have been demanding closure of the Sterlite Copper claiming that the pollution caused by it is causing them severe health problems.