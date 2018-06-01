News highlights: Govt forms advisory panels to address problems of home buyers, builders

Live now
Jun 01, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Emmanuel Macron talks to Trump, says tariffs illegal and a mistake
No scam in An-32 deal with Ukraine: Nirmala Sitharaman
Idea Cellular proposes Vodafone Idea Ltd name post merger
India signs mutual recognition agreement in nursing with Singapore
SEBI bars Vijay Mallya from securities market for more 3 years
IT exports from Telangana sees 9.3% growth
Punjab govt announces bus fare hike
Govt forms advisory panels to address problems of home buyers, builders
Rupee zooms 35 paise to 1-month high on upbeat GDP data
Mallya resigns as Force India F1 director, seeks appeal in assets case
U.S. job growth surges, unemployment rate falls to 3.8 percent
Congress suspects misuse of Parrikar's email account, files police complaint
Fire breaks out in IT office in South Bombay; no casualties reported
JUST IN | CBI quizzes OPG Securities owner Sanjay Gupta in NSE co-location case
Volvo to start manufacture of hybrid cars only from 2019
Be an informer to I-T dept; earn up to Rs 5 crore
Arbaaz Khan summoned by police in IPL spot-fixing case
Ashok Leyland sales up 51% in May at 13,659 units
Tata Motors sales May 2018 sales rise 58% YoY
Pakistan's ex-chief justice Nasirul Mulk takes oath as caretaker PM
Maersk Line to levy $60 surcharge per container
CAIT files petition with ED against Flipkart
Bajaj annual motorcylce sales up 24%
Flipkart Internet trims losses at Rs 1,638.6 cr in FY17
CBI books officials of ONGC in Rs 80 crore scam case
Paytm crosses $29 billion in gross transactions run rate
US ends steel, aluminum import tariff exemption on EU, Canada, Mexico
Eight infra sectors record 4.7% growth in April
Govt to ask ONGC to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol, diesel price
IOCL cuts fuel prices by around 6 paise
India's GDP grew 7.7% from Jan-March, fast growing economy in the world
Canada slaps US with $12 billion in tariffs
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Emmanuel Macron talks to Trump, says tariffs illegal and a mistake
French President Emmanuel Macron has told US President Donald Trump that the new US tariffs on European, Mexican and Canadian goods are illegal and a "mistake." Macron's office said in a statement today that the two presidents spoke by phone after Trump's administration announced the decision yesterday to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum.
No scam in An-32 deal with Ukraine: Nirmala Sitharaman
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman today strongly refuted allegations of kickbacks to officials in the Defence Ministry and the Indian Air Force in a deal with Ukraine for An-32 aircraft spares. The Congress had recently demanded action against "corrupt" officials after a media report said Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau had sent a request to the ministry seeking legal assistance in its probe into the alleged kickbacks.
Idea Cellular proposes Vodafone Idea Ltd name post merger
Idea Cellular today proposed a new name for the combined entity as "Vodafone Idea Ltd" post its merger with Vodafone India, the Aditya Birla Group firm said today. The combined entity will create India's largest telecom firm.
India signs mutual recognition agreement in nursing with Singapore
It will be easier for domestic nurses to explore employment opportunities in Singapore now, as India has signed mutual recognition agreement (MRA) with the south east Asian nation in this sector. MRAs pave the way for recognition of the professional bodies of one country by the other. Regulatory bodies of various professional services like engineering, nursing, accountancy and architecture are encouraged to enter into these pacts.
SEBI bars Vijay Mallya from securities market for more 3 years
SEBI today barred fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya from the securities market for another three years as also from holding directorship in listed companies for five years in the case of illegal fund diversions at United Spirits Ltd. Besides, the watchdog has imposed a one-year ban on two former company officials -- Ashok Capoor and P A Murali.
JUST IN | Kotak Mahindra bank has hiked the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10-20 basis points across tenors with effect from June 1, 2018.
IT exports from Telangana sees 9.3% growth
Exports in information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITES) from Telangana have grown by 9.3 percent and touched Rs 93,422 crore and made a compound annual growth of 15.6 percent over the past four years, state IT and industries minister K R Rama Rao said.
Punjab govt announces bus fare hike
The Punjab government today announced a hike in fares for ordinary and air-conditioned buses in the wake of increase in diesel prices. As per the notification issued by the state transport department, the per passenger per km fares of ordinary buses, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), Integral Coach and Super Integral Coach has been fixed at 110 paise, 132 paise, 198 paise and 220 paise respectively with effect from today.
Govt forms advisory panels to address problems of home buyers, builders
Blaming few builders for bringing bad name to the real estate sector, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said the government has set up advisory committees to address problems faced by home buyers as well as developers. He assured home buyers as well as real estate builders that the government would sort out most of their common problems as soon as possible, according to an statement issued by realtors' body NAREDCO.
JUST IN | HDFC bank has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points, effective from June 2. HDFC has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR), on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from June 2, 2018.Rates now start from 8.50% onward.
JUST IN | ICICI Bank has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points, effective from June 1. The bank's one-year MCLR stands at 8.40 percent compared to 8.30 percent before.
Rupee zooms 35 paise to 1-month high on upbeat GDP data
The Indian rupee stormed ahead to end at a near one-month high of 67.06 against the US dollar today, surging by 35 paise after a flurry of upbeat economic data bolstered confidence in the growth outlook. A broadly stronger Indian unit also rallied against British pound, euro and Japanese yen.
Mallya resigns as Force India F1 director, seeks appeal in assets case
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has resigned as director of his Formula One motorsport company Force India as his legal team filed an application to seek an appeal against a 1.145-billion-pound UK high court ruling on freezing of his assets.
The 62-year-old Mallya, who is fighting extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges worth an estimated Rs 9,000 crore, resigned as director of Sahara Force India Formula One Team Limited on May 24, according to the UK Companies House records. Sahara India Pariwar boss Subrata Roy remains a director of the company headquartered at Silverstone in the East Midlands region of England. (PTI)
U.S. job growth surges, unemployment rate falls to 3.8 percent
U.S. job growth accelerated in May and the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, pointing to rapidly tightening labor market conditions, which could stir concerns about inflation.
The closely watched employment report released by the Labor Department on Friday also showed wages rising solidly, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month. The bullish report also raises the possibility that the economy could overheat. (Reuters)
IRCTC to work with delivery service partners to provide regional food choices
The IRCTC has joined hands with delivery service partners TRAPIGO and Shree Mahalakshmi Swayam Sahayata Bachat Ghat (Ratnagiri) to provide the choice of regional or local cuisines to passengers on trains, a Railways statement said on Friday.
TRAPIGO, a startup by IIT-IIM and NIFT graduates, is a last mile 'B2B' logistics service provider for food products. "To ensure reliable delivery of hot and fresh food from the choicest restaurants in the city, TRAPIGO - with its own fleet of delivery boys in co-branded uniforms - will guarantee the execution. Orders placed on IRCTC's e-catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or 'Food-on-track' app will be delivered by TRAPIGO in neat packaging with co-branded tapes, stickers etc. at a nominal fee of Rs. 15," the statement read.
Congress suspects misuse of Parrikar's email account, files police complaint
The opposition Congress today filed a police complaint, claiming someone could be misusing the email account of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as he is admitted to a US hospital and is not in a condition to use "any smart device".
Parrikar is being treated in the US for a pancreatic ailment since March. The complaint, filed with Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Karthik Kashyap, said Parrikar admitted on February 28 that doctors had advised him to avoid physical contact with files for fear of infection. (PTI)
Fire breaks out in IT office in South Bombay; no casualties reportedA fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai today, but no casualties were reported, a Fire Brigade official said. The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, he said.
"Our control room received information at 4.55 pm about a fire erupting on the third floor of the ground plus six-storeyed building. "Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," the official said.
Mariano Rajoy forced out as Spain's PM in confidence vote
Socialist Pedro Sanchez took over as Spain's prime minister on Friday, after outgoing leader Mariano Rajoy lost a parliamentary confidence vote triggered by a long-running corruption trial involving members of his centre-right party. Rajoy became the first leader in Spain's modern democracy to lose a vote of no confidence in Parliament. (Reuters)
Congress blames Palghar LS bypoll loss on poor election strategy
Absence of an effective election strategy was the key reason for the Congress' poor showing in the just held bypoll to the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, party leaders said on Friday.
They said the party is concerned over its humiliating defeat in the tribal-dominated constituency, where the bypoll result was announced yesterday, and will certainly take corrective steps. (PTI)
JUST IN | BREAKING CBI quizzes OPG Securities owner Sanjay Gupta in NSE co-location
The CBI has started questioning OPG Securities owner Sanjay Gupta in connection with the NSE co-location case, report’s Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma. Earlier this week the CBI had booked Gupta as well.
OPG Securities is at the centre of the co-location controversy, in which some brokers who had availed of the server co-location facility, got preferential access to the exchange’s trading system. These brokers had somehow managed to connect to the exchange’s back-up server, and hence could access the price feed faster, giving them an advantage over other brokers.
Gupta allegedly abused the server architecture of NSE in connivance with officials of NSE. Officials of NSE provided unfair access to OPG Securities to their server using co-location facilities during 2010-12. (PTI)
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.1840 against dollar
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.1840 against the US dollar and 78.4104 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 67.4526 and 78.7914, on Thursday.
AirAisa update: After CBI, the Enforcement Directorate has now registered a criminal case of money-laundering against AirAsia officials & others for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get an international licence for its Indian venture AirAsia India Limited. (ANI)
Congress-JD(S) have announced Karnataka cabinet portfolio allocation
HD Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for five years.
Congress gets Home, Irrigation, Health, Urban Development, Bangalore City Development ministries.
JD(S) gets Finance, Excise, Power, Education, Transport, Forest and Environment ministries.
The two parties also formally announced contesting 2019 Lok Sabha elections as people's alliance . The seat sharing for the general elections will be decided later.