News highlights: ED seizes Rs 44.75 crore worth of land from Lalu Yadav's family

Jun 12, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
ED seizes Rs 44.75 crore worth of land from Lalu Yadav's family
Yes Bank gets shareholders' nod to raise $1 billion via QIP
Over 1,200 nominations received for Padma awards
Kathua rape: Court orders bone ossification test to determine age of accused
Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui to be next Real Madrid manager
5G subscription by 2022, 78% to use 4G by 2023 in India: Ericsson
Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by police
RBI rate hike to impact India Inc's capex: CII
HRD Ministry writes to MoHUA over name of metro station outside IIT-Delhi
Retail inflation inches up to 4.87% in May on costlier food items
Discharge of sewage into Ganga: NGT slams municipalities in Uttar Pradesh
Trump now sets eyes on Iran; wants a 'real deal'
Govt mulls raising pension limit to up to Rs 10,000/month under Atal Pension Yojana
Century Metal Recycling files IPO papers with SEBI
DoT, aviation ministry to meet in 10 days on in-flight connectivity norms
Govt expects new telecom policy to be in place by July end
Exxon Mobil breaks with past, bulks up energy trading to boost profit: Report
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi; dares BJP, RSS to slap cases against him
Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for submission of binding bids to June 28
ANZ moves NCLT seeking classification as financial creditor in Ruchi Soya case
Panasonic India plans to expand its portfolio of services
CBI seeks Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
Govt forms panel to look into jobs data calculation
US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim hold talks
Infra needs up to USD 1 trillion investment in 2-3 years: NIIF
ICICI Bank says no communication from SEC on Chanda Kochhar matter
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS with urinary tract infection
Germany orders recall of 774,000 Daimler cars in Europe over emissions
India set to miss key target for Japan-backed bullet train project: Report
ED seizes Rs 44.75 crore worth of land from Lalu Yadav's family
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized 11 plots of land in Patna worth Rs 44.75 crore, attached by the agency in the name of a firm Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, as part of the IRCTC hotel money laundering case. The central probe agency was allowed to take possession of the seized assets by a designated PMLA authority recently.
Yes Bank gets shareholders' nod to raise $1 billion via QIP
Yes Bank today got shareholders' nod for raising USD 1 billion (about Rs 6,700 crore) from various instruments, including Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs). The shareholders have also approved the re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as its MD & CEO for another three years, effective September 1, 2018, according to a statement by the Bank.
Over 1,200 nominations received for Padma awards
More than 1,200 nominations have been received so far for the Padma awards given for work of distinction and exceptional achievement in different fields. Close to 1,654 registrations have been made on the website, out of which 1,207 nominations or recommendations have been completed since the nomination process was opened on May 1, 2018, the Home ministry said in a statement today.
Kathua rape: Court orders bone ossification test to determine age of accused
A court hearing the Kathua gang rape-and-murder case issued directions for bone ossification test of one of the accused to determine his age after the defence counsel moved an application last week for treating him as a minor citing his matriculation certificate, lawyers said.
Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui to be next Real Madrid manager
Football team Real Madrid stated that Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui will be the team's manager after the World Cup. The announcement was made on Tuesday, two days before Spain's opening match against Portugal in Russia, according to the Associated Press. Lopetegui will be handed a three-year contractand will replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit after leading Madrid to three straight Champions League titles.
SC to hear plea to modify scheme of management of Trimbakeshwar temple
Trimbakeshwar is an ancient Hindu temple in the town of Trimbak in Nashik district of Maharashtra. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas'.
Sun Pharma receives EIR for its Halol facility
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Halol facility in Gujarat.The company has received an EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at the Halol facility during the period February 12-23, 2018.
5G subscription by 2022, 78% to use 4G by 2023 in India: Ericsson
Indian mobile users can expect to access 5G services by 2022 while 4G connections are estimated to soar around four-folds in the country , according to a report released by Ericsson Mobility today."We expect 5G smartphone subscriptions to become available by 2022. And by the end of 2023, there will be some 10 million subscriptions on 5G in India," Ericsson Mobility Report (EMR) Editor Patrik Cerwall told PTI while sharing details.
Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by police
Arman Kohli was arrested by the police in connection with a case of violence against his partner, according to an India Today report. He was arrested from a friend's farm house.
RBI rate hike to impact India Inc's capex: CII
Rate hike by the Reserve Bank will increase the cost of doing business and impact capital expenditure by India Inc, industry body CII warned.
"The cost of doing business goes up because of the hike and it will impact capex (capital expenditure) by the industry," Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president and vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Rakesh Bharti Mittal said.
India set to miss key target for Japan-backed bullet train project, say sources
India is set to miss a December deadline to acquire land for a Japan-backed USD 17 billion bullet train project following protests by fruit growers, government officials said, likely delaying one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most ambitious projects. Modi’s office is now monitoring the project week-to-week, as Indian officials seek to reassure Tokyo that the hurdles can be overcome through intense negotiations with sapota and mango growers in the western state of Maharashtra.
HRD Ministry writes to MoHUA over name of metro station outside IIT-Delhi
The HRD Ministry has written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, seeking its intervention in the ongoing row over the name of a metro station outside the IIT-Delhi's campus.The premier engineering institute has objected to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) selling the branding rights of the IIT Metro station to FIITJEE, a private coaching school and moved court last month.
Retail inflation inches up to 4.87% in May on costlier food items
Retail inflation inched up to 4.87 in May over an increase in the prices of certain items in the food basket, according to government data, released today. Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the inflation was at 4.58 percent in the preceding month April.In May last year, it was 2.18 percent.
Discharge of sewage into Ganga: NGT slams municipalities in Uttar Pradesh
The National Green Tribunal has slammed municipalities in Uttar Pradesh for failing to manage discharge of untreated sewage water into the Ganga river saying it appears that "environment and public health do not fall on their priority list".The NGT refused to agree with the submission that 'nagar palikas' were facing financial crunch as the state government has not released any money."It appears that environment and public health do not fall on priority list of all these respondents...," the bench observed.
Tata Steel's joint venture with Thyssenkrupp hits delay
Tata Steel's proposed joint venture with German steel major Thyssenkrupp is likely to be hit by delays as workers and investors questioned the viability of the current business plan. Representatives from the Tata Steel Europe European Works Council (EWC) said in a statement this week that they remained "unconvinced" and also found Thyssenkrupp's lack of engagement with them "deeply regrettable".
Trump now sets eyes on Iran; wants a 'real deal'
President Donald Trump today said that he would soon like to have a "real deal" with Iran, weeks after he unilaterally pulled the US out of the landmark agreement signed by the Obama administration along with other world powers.The nuclear deal was negotiated and agreed to by Iran and the P5+1 (the US, the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany) in 2015, granting Iran sanctions relief and returning frozen assets in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme and international inspections.
Govt mulls raising pension limit to up to Rs 10,000/month under Atal Pension YojanaThe government is considering a proposal to raise the pension limit under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to up to Rs 10,000 per month from the existing slab of up to Rs 5,000, reported PTI. There is a need to increase the value of pension under APY, Madnesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), said.
1,100 more CISF personnel deployed for security upgrade of 10 airports
Over 1,100 CISF personnel have been additionally deployed at 10 select airports in the country as part of bolstering their anti-terror security grid and upgrading of manpower for better passenger services, a senior official said. As per records accessed by PTI, 10 civil airports in the cities of Chennai, Patna, Bagdogra, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Goa, Aurangabad, Hyderabad and Madurai have been provided with a total 0f 1,172 additional CISF personnel over the last few months.
SpiceJet, Amity join hands to launch 3-year online BBA course
Budget carrier SpiceJet has joined hands with Amity to launch a three-year online degree course in business administration, which includes a six-month certification programme in in-flight management.
Century Metal Recycling files IPO papers with SEBI
Century Metal Recycling has filed draft papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering (IPO). The offer comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,402,650 equity shares of Century Metal Recycling.