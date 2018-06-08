News highlights: Air India seeks Rs 2,000 crore additional funding from government

Live now
Jun 08, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Air strikes kill at least 44 in Syria's Idlib: Report
Cipla partners with Eli Lilly to market diabetes drug Basaglar in India
Bank of India ups MCLR by 0.10% from Jun 10 for various tenors
FDI in India rises to $61.96 billion in 2017-18: Govt
Tax authorities issue notices to businesses for less IGST input credit claim
Reliance Retail to 'leverage' Jio's strength to consolidate position
Finance Ministry may further rationalize GST: MoS finance
Reduction in oil duty best solution to check fuel price rise: Assocham
Ratan Tata's RNT may invest $150 mn in Ant Financial Services
ICICI Bank seeks more time to respond to SEBI’s showcause notice: Report
CBI files chargesheet against Paramount Airways, founder M Thiagarajan
Ola revenue rises 70% to Rs 1,286 cr in FY17
Foxconn unit's shares skyrocket in Shanghai trading debut
China's Ant Financial raises $14 billion to bolster global push
Labour Ministry puts on hold quarterly jobs survey
Trump says would invite Kim Jong-un to US if Singapore talks go well
North Korea has confirmed to US its willingness to denuclearise: Mike Pompeo
Google, Twitter told to share info about data-sharing agreement with Chinese firms
RBI amends Gold Monetisation Scheme to make it more attractive
Important for India to address banking crisis to support investment, inclusive growth agenda: IMF
Cash-crunched Air India, which delayed salaries for three months in a row, has sought an additional funding of around Rs 2,000 crore from the government to tide over the situation, a senior company official said.
The airline is expecting these funds next month when the government moves the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2018-19 in the Monsoon session of Parliament, the official said. (PTI)
Excessive exposure to illumination led to VVPAT malfunction in Kairana bypoll: Election Commission
"Excessive exposure" to illumination might have led to the malfunctioning of paper trail machines attached to EVMs in the bypolls to Kairana and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission said today.
Quoting preliminary fact-finding reports by its two teams, the commission said the failure of contrast sensors and failure of length sensor were the two major technical reasons for the malfunctioning of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines during the May 28 bypolls.
"...errors are mainly caused by excessive exposure to illumination at the polling station," the EC said in a statement. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today stepped in to check the spiralling dissident activities of the MLAs of ally Congress, who were unhappy with the cabinet expansion, and asked the Congress' central leadership to act immediately to find a solution.
The chief minister and several state Congress leaders met the dissatisfied lawmakers, who, however appeared to be in no mood to relent, at least immediately, according to a PTI report.
Kumaraswamy met M B Patil, a prominent state Congress leader under whose leadership a section of dissatisfied legislators have been holding meetings.
Vodafone, Idea name circle heads for merged entity
Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have announced appointment of nine executives each from their teams as circle heads for the merged entity, which is proposed to operate as Vodafone Idea Limited, industry sources said.
The announcement is learnt to have been made by Kumar Mangalam Birla, the non-executive chairman of the proposed entity, in an internal communication to employees. (PTI)
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi
An under-construction building collapsed on Krishna Menon Marg near Vayu Sena Bhawan today, a Delhi Fire Service official said, according to PTI.
A call was received at 5.24 pm about the collapse of the building and five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. No one was trapped under the debris.
Parts of west coast to receive 'extremely heavy rainfall' during next 2-3 days: IMD
As the monsoon continued to advance from Kerala to Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department today again alerted residents on India's west coast about the possibility of "extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of the region during next 2-3 days.
The Southwest Monsoon moves from sea to land and remains active from June through September over the Indian subcontinent. It has two branches - the Arabian Sea branch and the Bay of Bengal branch - that bring rainfall across India, according to a PTI report.
The IMD said the monsoon has advanced to parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema region and coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, Telangana, and west-central and north Bay of Bengal.
It said the conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and remaining parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours.
India does not view its relations with China through the prism of China-Pakistan ties, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today, but ruled out the possibility of New Delhi reviewing its stand on CPEC project, a major irritant in Sino-Indian relationship.
She also said New Delhi is alert to the economic assistance provided by China to India's neighbours and ramifications it could have for the country, according to a PTI report.
"One thing I want to assure here...we do not view our relations with China through the prism of China-Pakistan relations," the minister told an event to mark the 10th anniversary of 'Chennai Centre for China Studies' here.
After questioning some suspects, who were named in an FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to question more witnesses in the alleged AirAsia bribe case, Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma has reported. Names of these individuals have not been revealed as yet.
No decision has been taken yet on when the next summon to Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes will be issued.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal today announced setting up of a committee to give recommendations in two weeks on formation of an Asset Reconstruction Company for faster resolution of stressed accounts.
After meeting the heads of state-owned banks, Goyal said the government "stands solidly behind each of the 21 public sector banks (PSBs)".
The committee under Sunil Mehta, non-executive chairman of PNB, will make recommendations in two weeks on setting up of an Asset Reconstruction Company or Asset Management Company for faster resolution of stressed accounts, he told reporters here.
Most of the stressed assets have been identified that could fit into the ARC or AMC structure, he said. (PTI)
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal addresses press conference
‘The State Bank of India (SBI) over the years has had a very robust mechanism by which faster credit decisions are taken in a transparent manner such as decisions on credit, decisions on resolution of stress,’ Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
‘There is also been a proposal that some of the banks may consider having oversight committees, it could comprised of retired judges, vigilance officials, regulators and bring in some external expertise to help faster decision making in the Indian banks,’ Goyal added.
Entry of India, Pakistan strengthens security cooperation of SCO: Chinese official
The entry of India and Pakistan into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will strengthen security cooperation in the eight-member grouping, a top Chinese official said ahead of the SCO summit starting in Qingdao city tomorrow.
SCO members include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The upcoming meeting will be the first SCO summit after India and Pakistan were accepted as full members in June, 2017 at the Astana summit in Kazakhstan.
The summit will focus on enhancing cooperation to address the challenges of terrorism, drug trafficking, cross-border crimes, information security threats, Liao Jinrong, head of the international cooperation department with the Ministry of Public Security, said at a media briefing ahead of the summit, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (PTI)
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea which questioned government formation in Karnataka on the grounds that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's party JD (S) had not emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.
"Sorry", a vacation bench comprising justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan told the counsel who mentioned the matter for urgent listing.
The counsel for petitioner, who has withheld his original name in the petition for "security purposes", told the bench that people of Karnataka had voted for the BJP which had won 104 seats in the recently concluded assembly election, according to a PTI report.
Union minister Upendra Kushwaha today sought to downplay his absence at a get-together of senior NDA leaders here last night which he said was due to "personal reasons" and asserted that the coalition was "intact."
Kushwaha excusing himself, citing his preoccupation in Delhi, from the gathering of the NDA leaders, first since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to the coalition last year, had indicated discontent within the BJP-led grouping over the prickly issue of seat-sharing.
"I could not attend the function because of personal reasons. But, other leaders of my party did. Please do not try to read anything between the lines. The NDA in Bihar is intact," Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLP), told reporters at the airport here on his arrival from New Delhi. (PTI)
Cipla, Unitaid ink pact to cut price of HIV drug
Drug major Cipla and Switzerland-based Unitaid have inked a pact under which the Indian drug major would reduce price of a combination therapy which prevents infections in people living with HIV. Under the agreement, Cipla will reduce the ceiling price of the medicine (Q-TIB) by more than 30 percent from USD 3 to USD 1.99 per person, per month, for all public-sector procurers in low- and middle-income countries, reported PTI.
TCP sets ambitious Rs 500cr brand target in India by 2021
The Childrens Place (TCP), a kidswear brand of US, has set an ambitious four-fold growth path in India over the next three years to make it a Rs 500 crore brand. TCP is part of textiles major Arvind Limited.
Apple warns suppliers of lower parts orders for new iPhones: Nikkei
Apple Inc has asked its supply chain to manufacture about 20 percent fewer components for iPhones in the latter half of 2018, the Nikkei Asian Review on Friday cited industry sources as saying, sending the iPhone maker's stock down 2 percent. Apple expects total shipments of iPhones to be launched this year to be 80 million, less than the 100 million shipments that Apple planned for around the same time last year, the financial newspaper said.
The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.5228 against the US dollar and 79.5824 for the euro.
The gender pension gap in Europe and the US stands around 35-40 percent, and government and employers need to help even the playing field, says a WEF report. Gender pension gap is expected to balloon to USD 400 trillion by 2050 in the world's eight largest pensions systems, including India, China, Canada and the UK, according to the new World Economic Forum white paper.
A look at how the world’s top universities are distributed. (Image: Network18 creative)
The RSS has said that former president Pranab Mukherjee, in his speech at the organisation headquarters here, reminded the glorious history of the nation while highlighting inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as foundation of India.
Increased rainfall activity between June 9-12 in Mumbai: IMD
The IMD predicted increased rainfall activity, including extremely heavy rains in isolated places, between tomorrow and June 12 along the north coastal belt of Maharashtra which includes Mumbai.
India's GDP growth is likely to cross 8 percent in the next two years and the government is taking a number of steps including formulation of a new industrial policy to double the economy's size to USD 5 trillion in 7-8 years, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said.
Indian retail e-commerce sales will climb about 31 percent to USD 32.7 billion in 2018, according to a report by marketing research firm eMarketer. With this number, India's e-commerce growth will be behind only China and Indonesia in the Asia-Pacific region, the report said.
China's ZTE apologises, pledges reboot after US reprieve
The chairman of ZTE Corp apologised to staff and customers on Friday after the Chinese technology firm agreed to pay a $1 billion fine to the United States to end a ban that has crippled key businesses, including smartphones.
JUST IN | Special CBI court granted bail to the journalist Upendra Rai on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two like amount surety. He was under arrest for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions.