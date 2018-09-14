News highlights: 5 measures announced will have an impact of around $8-10 billion, says Govt

Live now
Sep 14, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | Finance Minister Jaitley also said that the government will exempt the masala bonds issued in 2018-19 from withholding tax.
JUST IN | The Secretary of Economic Affairs Subhash Chandra Garg stated the five measures announced today may impact by $8-10 billion.
JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Governement will take the necessary steps to cut down non-essential imports.
JUST IN | The Secretary of Economic Affairs Subhash Chandra Garg stated that issues over Iran sanctions were not discussed in the September 14 meeting.
JUST IN | Finance Minister Jaitley also said that the Government will also take steps to increase exports to reduce the Current Account Deficit (CAD).
ICICI bank is not taking JPVL to NCLT under RBI’S February circular. The bank believes that the Supreme Cout has ordered a status quo on the NCLT proceedings. The bank believes it has right to take defaulters to NCLT under the IBC, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
JUST IN | ICICI bank is taking JPVL to NCLT under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) , according to a CNBC TV 18 report. JPVL Is Jaiprakash Power Ventures. JPVL has loans to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore
JUST IN | The exports in the month of August stood at $27.84 billion, up 19.2 percent on a year-on-year basis (YoY) This was also compared to $25.77 Billion in July
JUST IN | August gold imports at $3.64 billion as opposed to $2.96 billion in July
JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the mandatory hedging conditions for infrastructure loans will be reviewed with respect to External Commercial Borrowings (ECB)
JUST IN | Manufacturing entities will be allowed to access External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) of up to $50 million for a maturity of one year, says Arun Jaitley
The Secretary of Economic Affairs Subhash Chandra Garg said that the widening CAD is a concern, and the government is looking at measures to control it. Garg also stated that the government have also identified items where exports can be promoted.
JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said that the RBI Governor, in his presentation, said that India Economy growth Is higher than the global average.
JUST IN | India climbs one spot in the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) index. The country is ranked 130 of the 189 countries under the index.
JUST IN | Imports stood at $45.24 billion as opposed to $43.79 billion In July.
JUST IN | August oil imports stood at $11.83 billion, as opposed to $12.35 billion in July
“State Bank of India (SBI) denies that there has been any laxity on its part or its officials in dealing with loan default cases, including Kingfisher Airlines. The Bank has been taking proactive and strong measures to recover the defaulted amounts," the lead bank said in a statement.
JUST IN | Delhi's Saket Court orders framing of charges against R K Pachauri in a sexual harassment case, reports CNN News18. The next hearing is on October 20.
Dowry harassment cases under Section 498A of IPC: The Supreme Court strikes down the need for "family welfare committee" to scrutinize each case before carrying out arrests, reports ANI. The court said that the law is being misused by some but its place is not to fulfil gaps left in legislation.
The Dawoodi Bohra community has a huge contribution in country’s mission of ‘vikas’: PM Modi.
It is our power of co-existence that makes the world aware of our power. We are proud of our past, believe in our present and promise to build a better future: PM Modi.
"Technology is a unifying force. We must stand united for peace, and I feel grateful to be addressing the Dawoodi sect," PM Modi said in his address to Dawoodi Bohra sect in Indore.
A week after the successful 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Washington to hold meetings with top officials of the Trump Administration, reports PTI. Doval, who is held in high esteem by the Trump Administration, is scheduled to meet the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Friday.