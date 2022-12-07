 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newly formed association of Mumbai startup founders met Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Dec 07, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

The Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) consists of Mumbai-based startup founders that have come together in a first-of-its-kind initiative to establish brand Mumbai as a startup hub.

Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) which consists of startup founders and leaders based out of Mumbai kickstarted preliminary rounds of consultations, starting with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a meeting which was held on November 7 with the Deputy Chief Minister, startup founders put forth their desire to build ‘brand Mumbai’ as a conducive place for startups, in a move to establish and nurture startup and entrepreneurship culture in the country’s financial capital.

Aakrit Vaish, founder of Haptik who is one of the key members leadeing the initiative said, "Deputy CM Fadnavis is very passionate about this topic of Mumbai tech. He showed great enthusiasm towards building the city into a credible startup hub. It is in line with their vision of Mumbai 2.0, which is a coming together of all the Infra development between coastal road, metro and trans harbor link."

"We will now work with his office to chart out an action plan to develop the tech ecosystem in the city," he added.

Vishwas Patel, Director of omnichannel merchant payments platform Infibeam Avenues who was a part of the meeting said, "We discussed how we can improve Mumbai's tech ecosystem, how to effectively communicate brand Mumbai,  policies to put in place and how to create a happening community."

He added that the response from the Deputy Chief Minister during the meeting was encouraging.

"He said that TEAM should ideate, while the government will help execute these initiatives," Patel said.