Newly elected IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issues stern warning to Twitter, says law of the land is supreme

New IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 8 issued a stern warning to Twitter, urging that the law of the land is supreme and that it must comply with the country's regulations.

This comes amid a tense row between the social media giant and the government, News 18 reported.

Earlier today, Twitter told the Delhi High Court that it will require 8 weeks to appoint a new grievance officer. However, it did tell the court that it was in the process of setting up a liaison office in India, in compliance with the IT rules. This office will be its permanent physical contact, the report said.

The court accused Twitter of misleading it by not informing that the Grievance Officer appointed was merely interim in nature.

The Centre told the Delhi High Court that social media giant Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT rules on July 5. It insisted that this was the law of the land and it must comply with the rules.

In an affidavit filed by the Centre, it said any non-compliance amounts to a breach of provisions of IT rules, leading to Twitter losing its immunity conferred under the IT Act.