Newgen shares spike 17% after Q4 profit jumps 63%

The share price of Newgen Software Technologies, a global provider of low code-based digital transformation platform, jumped 17 percent up in the afternoon trade on May 2 after the company reported a 63 percent jump in net profit at Rs 79 crore from Rs 48 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s profit stood at Rs 57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 305 crore, up 20 percent sequentially from Rs 255 crore in Q3FY23. Revenue increased 32 percent on a yearly basis against Rs 231 crore reported in March 2022.

