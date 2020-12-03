PlusFinancial Times
Newer companies like Netflix, Airbnb pay higher H-1B salaries: Report

Average compensation at Netflix is $205,532, while Airbnb pays $168,306. This is higher than the average salaries of H-1B visa holders at Google and Apple, which pay $144,285 and $139,457, respectively
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 02:56 PM IST

Newer technology companies such as Netflix and Airbnb pay higher salaries than older technology companies to employees on the H-1B visa.

Average compensation at Netflix is $205,532, while Airbnb pays $168,306, The Times of India reported citing data from Dice.com.

This is higher than the average salaries of H-1B at Google and Apple, which pay $144,285 and $139,457, respectively.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Even ride-sharing firm Lyft ($167,650) and on-demand food delivery Doordash ($160,444) pay more than the established technology giants, The Times of India reported.

Microsoft pays an average salary of $135,535 to its employees who are on the H-1B visa.

More than 5 lakh Indian citizens are employed in the US through H-1B visa, making the country the largest beneficiary of the permit given to high-skilled workers.

Vijay Govindarajan, Coxe Distinguished Professor at Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business, said the salaries vary based on the companies' talent acquisition and compensation strategy.

"For instance, Netflix only recruits and retains rock stars and pays them top-of-the-market compensation, more than what anyone else would pay. Netflix’s logic is that the best programmers are 100 times better than average programmers," Govindarajan said, as quoted by The Times of India.
TAGS: #Airbnb #Apple #Business #Google #H-1B visa #India #Lyft #Netflix #US #world
first published: Dec 3, 2020 02:56 pm

