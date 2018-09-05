New York’s Sarafan can now give you the celebrity looks using AI

Want to emulate Priyanka Chopra's looks from Don 2 or Deepika Padukone's wardrobe from Tamasha? You are in luck. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can now help you find everything from the kind of clothes the stars wore, to the type of shoes they paired them with and even the accessories and cosmetics they used.

New York’s Sarafan Tech, which uses AI technology to recognise products and select counterparts in web stores, has now launched in the Indian market. Brands like Shoppers Stop, Ajio, AliExpress India, Jabong, Zivame, Limeroad, Myntra, NNNow, Clovia, Biba, MaxFashion already use the feature to help you find the exact Bollywood look you want to try out.

So how does Sarafan work? Sarafan solution is embedded on the media website. Simply put, if you find anything interesting while browsing the internet you can just click on the "Get this look" tab in the photo. The Sarafan widget will pop up and show all the items that match the look and the various options around it. On selecting an option the user will be directed to the store

“Our widget works on the base of highly specialized artificial Intelligence engine Sarafan.AI. AI recognizes fashion and beauty items in the photos and compares it with the photos of webstore product feed that already was unloaded an analyzed by our system. We used machine learning and our system is going smarter with every click. Nowadays Sarafan.AI recognizes more than 20 thousand individual clothing and even make-up attributes,” CEO, Andrey Korkhov at Sarafan Tech.

The search speed for the 20 million image database takes 1 millisecond.

To increase the reach and efficiency of artificial intelligence in fashion, Sarafan is working on a new technology so that their AI widget recognizes beauty items in photos and also does video recognition.

"With Sarafan widget, readers perceive advertisements as a part of the website, as a native and useful content. Using Sarafan brands obtain high-quality target channel and receive buyers willing to make a clear purchase. Brands working with us are in a position to monetize photo content,” added Korkhov.