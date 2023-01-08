 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New York Voters Put Democrats on Notice. Was the Message Received?

New York Times
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

The failure to boldly address central issues like housing is in part why, while Democrats outperformed expectations nationally, the outcome in New York was just the opposite.

For politicians in some places in the United States, election losses tend to prompt a kind of soul-searching.

In Albany? Not so much.

Just two months after New York voters delivered New York Democrats a drubbing at the polls, it’s not clear if the message is penetrating the party’s thicket of dysfunction and hubris.

The hubris made an appearance over the holiday when the governor approved a 29% pay raise that the state Legislature gave itself in December. And the Democratic Party chair, Jay Jacobs, remains in his post — never mind the shellacking his party received in November when Republicans flipped four House seats and came surprisingly close to taking the governor’s mansion in a heavily Democratic state.

Most concerning, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature, which began its new session this past week, appear prepared to return to business as usual, which means cautiously tinkering with policy while they are fixated on crises of their own making. The first questions before the Legislature include whether to approve Hochul’s choice for chief judge of the New York state Court of Appeals, whom liberals oppose because of his conservative-leaning rulings in labor, abortion and criminal justice cases — as well as more mundane headaches, such as whether to remove a newly elected Republican assemblyman who is facing questions about whether he lives in the borough he was elected to serve. (Lester Chang, the assemblyman in question, says he does.)

Back in the real world, New York is suffering.