New Year celebrations: Swiggy delivers 3.50 lakh biryani orders, over 2.5 lakh pizzas

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

The app had delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7.20 PM on Saturday.

Food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and the app dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country, according to company sources.

Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 per cent per cent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent.

"With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI.

Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand?, restaurant sources said. ? "@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in a? tweet at 10.25 PM?.

Later, Swiggy delivered over 2.5 lakh pizzas? for the day, company sources said?.